Jimbo Fisher On Why A&M Is 'Most Complete' School In College Football

By Matt Galatzan
 4 days ago

Jimbo Fisher was not shy about his opinions of Texas A&M and the reasons for its success.

Since the arrival of Jimbo Fisher to College Station, the Texas A&M Aggies have taken massive steps forward in terms of success and notoriety, as well as their impact on the sport of college football at large.

Nowhere has that impact been felt more, however, than on the recruiting trail , where the Aggies finished the 2022 cycle with arguably the No. 1 class in the history of the sport.

And despite national detractors, Aggies head coach Jimbo is confident in why Texas A&M's success is warranted.

On Wednesday, Fisher made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, making his case as to why Texas A&M has taken such a massive leap forward on the recruiting trail over the last few years.

“Here’s what A&M has: It has the most complete package of any school in the country,” Fisher said . "You’re talking about the culture of the university. This place is unbelievable. It’s a top 20 educational school in the country. The commitment that we have made, for instance right now, we’re building a new $160 million facility, which is going to be state-of-the-art which no one in the country is going to have, which is for your personal development.”

As it stands, the Aggies' recruiting momentum is nowhere near the same as it was in the 2022 class.

In fact, after finishing with the nation's unanimous No. 1 class, the Aggies currently sit with the No. 35 class per On3, the No. 52 class by Rivals, and sit at No. 58 class per 247Sports. They are also unranked by ESPN.

However, the Aggies still have plenty of elite battles left to wage on the trail, including battles for Ryan (Denton, TX) linebacker Anthony Hill, Westlake (Austin, TX) offensive lineman TJ Shanahan, El Campo (TX) running back Rueben Owens, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) wide receiver Zachariah Branch, and Martin (Arlington, TX) defensive back Javien Toviano, just to name a few.

Their pursuit of Baylor QB commitment Austin Novosad, among other quarterbacks , is also far from over.

Suffice it to say, there is still plenty of time left in this cycle, and it is far too early to count out the Aggies.

And if Fisher's history on the trail is any indication, it is only a matter of when and not if that momentum will pick back up.

