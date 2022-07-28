First generation entrepreneur still trying to rebuild seven months after tornado

www.wbko.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Tours at Lost River Cave resume following concerns of suds in the water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tours at Lost River Cave will resume this week following concerns of large suds in the water. Several weeks ago, the cave reported that large suds were developing in the cave, which caused concern for an environmental issue. As recently as Thursday, environmental manager Matt...
WBKO
August 3 Degree Guarantee: BG Noon Lions Club
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The BG Noon Lions Club is a non-profit organization that meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 11:30am at Teresa’s Restaurant. We host the Run for Sight 5K every Labor Day. While each Lions Club has its own local service focus, there are five global causes of particular interest around the world: Diabetes, Environment, Hunger, Vision, and Childhood Cancer. Lions serve. It’s that simple, and it has been since we first began in 1917. Our clubs are places where individuals join together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities, and the world.
WBKO
August Arrives with a Chance for Rain/Storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We closed out July with cooler than average temperatures, but we’re heating back up today. Storms are expected to develop later today through tonight ahead of a cold front. Locally damaging wind would be the main severe threat, in addition to heavy rain and lightning. The rest of the week remains hot and humid, with scattered showers possible into the second half of the work week!
WBKO
Bowling Green Habitat for Humanity working to build 10 homes in 10 weeks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Realtor.com estimates it takes anywhere from three to six months to build a house, Habitat for Humanity is hoping to build 10 houses in just 10 weeks. “It’s not the brightest idea I’ve ever had, but we wanted to get get one give the community...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook page, a team of 10 personnel were deployed Saturday morning to Breathitt County, KY. BGFD was there to help aid in search and rescue operations due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Officials say they are now...
WBKO
KYTC releases traffic impact report for first week of August
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for July 31 through Aug. 5 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should...
WBKO
BGFD personnel return from search and rescue operations in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Fire Department sent 10 members to Jackson, in Breathitt County to assist in search and rescue operations after the deadly floods that struck Eastern Kentucky. The flooding has claimed 28 lives and an unknown number unaccounted for. This is the second time in...
WBKO
Storms Possible Late Tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Welcome to August! We’re still very much in the “Dog Days of Summer”, and the weather will resemble that throughout the week. Storms are possible tonight ahead of a cold front. Locally damaging wind would be the main severe threat, in addition to heavy rain and lightning. The best chance for the strongest storms is north of Bowling Green after sunset.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
WCPS celebrates new Rich Pond Elementary School building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rich Pond Elementary School in Bowling Green held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new building on Sunday. The project was started two years ago and will be completed for the first day of school on Aug. 10. With construction taking place...
WBKO
Mount Zion Baptist Church hold 2nd annual Back to School Block Party
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was burgers, backpacks, and balloons at Mount Zion Baptists Church this evening. “This event is designed to get kids ready for back to school, they’ve got backpacks are given away,” said BGPD Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward. “Inside those backpacks are a lot of school supplies. So hopefully that’ll help the families that are struggling financially, especially in this day and time.”
WBKO
Glasgow Police deploys officers to assist in Eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has sent several officers to Eastern Kentucky to assist with both policing and recovery efforts. In a Facebook post, GPD said the department in Whitesburg lost its cruisers. “Their police department lost cruisers and reached out to agencies for help,” the post...
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky Woman Baffled by Huge Mysterious Animal Tracks in Her Yard
This isn't the first time that Kathy Albin has noticed large and mysterious animal tracks in the yard around her Philpot, Kentucky home. But it's the first time she's been able to get some really good photos and measurements of the prints left behind. And, now, she's even more unsure of what's leaving them.
wdrb.com
Mayor proclaims Elizabethtown is 'on fire' as massive developments flock to Hardin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two massive developments are set to call Elizabethtown home as companies are increasingly drawn to Hardin County, Kentucky. With work well underway on Ford's battery plant in Glendale, the investment is attracting other businesses to this area, particularly Elizabethtown. "This place is on fire!" said Elizabethtown...
WBKO
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
WBKO
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers. He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY. The Coroner’s Office...
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after Glasgow police searched a vehicle on South Broadway Street. Antre Devon Davidson, 21, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.
3 arrested in connection to Hart County murder
Police said the men were reportedly seen leaving in a Uhaul truck traveling north on KY Highway 357.
WSMV
Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a death inside of a home in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police at the scene, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. from a man who said there had been a scuffle inside a house on Boyd Drive. The man told dispatch that his wife was injured and needed assistance.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured, Camper Damaged In Wednesday Night Storms
A man was injured when a tree fell on his camper on Barkers Mill Road in Oak Grove Wednesday night. Oak Grove Fire Department Deputy Chief Bill Laux says a tree fell on the camper striking a man inside that was laying on a bed. The man was taken by...
Comments / 1