Florida man pleads guilty in fatal ‘nitrous oxide’ crash

Mark Arnold
4d ago
That sentence bothers me. Six years seems awfully low for taking a life when people are sent to prison for life for less serious offenses. Maybe he was sorry and his first offense but it should at least be a double digit, like 10.
Click10.com
Cops find gold bars while busting Florida doctor for allegedly writing phony prescriptions
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County doctor is facing trafficking charges for allegedly writing and selling prescriptions for codeine and oxycodone. According to detectives, Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, sold more than 550 prescriptions of promethazine codeine syrup and oxycodone beginning Jan. 2022. During an investigation, undercover detectives said...
celebsbar.com
Two die in inferno after ‘homemade helicopter’ crashes in Florida
READ MORE: Young family flees 'ghostly' home after spooks leave fridge open and give Chinese burnsThe disaster site was within 100 feet from two buildings, and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook believes the pilot diverted the helicopter, preventing the thing from crashing into the buildings, reports News4Jax.Sheriff Cook said the chopper was left "badly mangled and badly burned", reports The Sun.
NBC Miami
1 Dead After Escaping Ambulance While Driving on Florida's Turnpike: FHP
A man died Saturday morning after jumping out of an ambulance while on Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said, Rolando Sagaro, 32, was being transported from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to Jackson Memorial Hospital in a private ambulance around 5:40 a.m. Officials said Sagaro became uncooperative...
Click10.com
Georgia fugitive held without bond after chase from Sweetwater to Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade corrections officers have been holding a Georgia fugitive without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since July 29. Police officers with the Sweetwater, Doral, and Miami-Dade police departments were involved in the search for Marquis Johnson, of Savannah. The chase began when police...
click orlando
Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
WEAR
Sheriff: Gold bars, $1.9M in cash found in home of Florida doctor who 'preyed on addicts'
CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a doctor in central Florida preyed on addicts for years by writing hundreds of fraudulent prescriptions. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, even sold illegitimate prescriptions for Promethazine Codeine Syrup and Oxycodone to undercover narcotics detectives, without examining them or speaking to them. Detectives paid $650 in cash for each codeine syrup prescription and $450 in cash for each Oxycodone prescription. Detectives believe she sold more than 550 of these prescriptions since January.
Florida Amber Alert For 17-Year-Old Delilah Rieger Canceled, Child Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 17-year-old Delilah Rieger has been located safe and the amber alert canceled. A Florida Amber Alert was previously issued for 17-year-old Delilah Rieger, last seen in New Port Richey. According to FDLE, Delilah was last seen in the area of the
Doctor refuses to sign Florida woman’s death certificate, family waits to lay body to rest
Family members of Phyllis Williams Izzo, who passed away last month at the age of 76, are dealing with the unthinkable. No one will sign the death certificate, so her body remains at a funeral home.
Click10.com
‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites teen during family lobstering trip to Keys
OVIEDO, Fla. – Fischer Hricko, 13, of Oviedo, and his family went on vacation Wednesday to the Florida Keys — where he suffered an unexpected shark bite while lobstering. Bringing their boat down during lobster season is a family tradition, but this year, the family had an unexpected experience.
Click10.com
Snorkeler dies after possibly being struck by boat in the Florida Keys
STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 27-year-old snorkeler died earlier this week after suffering a head injury that was possibly caused from being struck by a boat, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed on Thursday. According to FWC spokesman Rob Klepper, FWC officers were checking two boats Monday...
flaglerlive.com
FWC Investigating Boating Incident That Killed Palm Coast’s Thomas Daquila
Earlier this month the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that a boating incident on the Intracoastal just north of Marineland killed a man and injured several other people. On Wednesday, FWC issued a report identifying the man who died as Thomas Daquila, 52, a resident of Cherokee Court...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Joe Scott
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The former mayor of Cooper City, Debby Eisinger, is claiming she was sent the wrong mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary election. The ballot she received shows candidates for Congressional District 20, but she says that’s not her district. She printed out a sample...
fox35orlando.com
Recognize him? Florida man accused of recording woman in Kohl's dressing room
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Police are looking for a Central Florida man they say was recording a woman in a dressing room stall at a Kohl's store in Orange City. According to a Facebook post by Orange City police, on July 16, a man seen in a surveillance video was in the ladies dressing room of a Kohl's store videotaping a woman in the adjacent stall. When the woman noticed and confronted him, the man reportedly took off. Police say they do not know which direction he went.
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage Site
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of covered bridges, you may think of Vermont, which has more covered bridges (over 100) than any state in America. For many people, there's something romantic and nostalgic about covered bridges, and many people enjoy visiting them.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 27
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
flkeysnews.com
Three snorkelers die in the Keys, and a state police boat was possibly involved with one
The body of a 27-year-old man from Port Orange, Florida, was pulled from the water in the Lower Keys, and state wildlife police called it a “fatal boating accident” that possibly could have involved one of their own patrol boats. The man had been snorkeling off Key Haven...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Podcast: July 31, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney are joined by executive director of County Citizens Defending Freedom Alex Serrano, Parents for Children Miami member Gina Vinueza, Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott and Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.
Florida congresswoman calls on DOJ to investigate Florida utility company over ‘dark money’ claims
ORLANDO, Fla. — A U.S. congresswoman is asking the Department of Justice to investigate Florida Power & Light over claims that the utility used “dark money” to disguise sources of political funding and sway elections in Florida, as well as other allegations documented in recent news reports.
WESH
Family, health officials give update on Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — People across the country are praying for a 13-year-old Florida boybattling a brain-eating amoeba following a trip to Port Charlotte Beach. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family visited Port Charlotte Beach on July 1. According to a GoFundMe page, the water in Port Charlotte is "brackish," meaning it is a mixture of river water and seawater.
Comments / 6