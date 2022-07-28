Red Dirt and Diamonds event Saturday

hutchpost.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | August 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for August. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Classic Town & Country. Big thanks to Classic Town & Country for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
First Look at Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express
Wichita’s first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express recently opened at 2556 N. Greenwich Road. The first of what should be three locations in town brought out numerous fans, first-timers and foodies who were excited to check out the new place. Our group was a part of the first-timers who had never been to one before.
Salina, KS USA
We are from South Alabama and we’re recently in Salina Kansas for a cow show. My 2 year old found this heart while we were walking around the K-State Demonstration Garden at the show grounds. Such a sweet little act of kindness. She carried it around the rest of the trip, and it has now found a forever home in South Alabama! Thank you to the person who made this heart and left it for us to find.
Big Float event takes place on Arkansas river
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A little bit of rain didn’t stop almost 140 people from taking to the water in downtown Wichita on Saturday afternoon. It was all a part of the Big Float event, put on by Wichita Clean Streams, an organization that works to improve and protect the water quality of the Lower […]
It was hotter that usual in July, but not by much
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Although it did seem hot in July, it was not much out of the ordinary for Kansas this time of the year. According to official statistics from the Hutchinson station of the National Weather Service, the area saw eight days of 100 degree highs or hotter. There were 14 more days where the temperature was 95 or above. The average for July is about 92 degrees. The average high for the month was 96. It was dry, with only about half the normal moisture for the area. About 1.64 inches of rain fell, with almost half of that total falling in the past week.
Chester I. Lewis plaque unveiling Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson, Hutch in Harmony, and HCC's Social Sciences Department are coming together Friday to commemorate the first official Chester I. Lewis Day, with the unveiling of the new biography plaque in Chester I. Lewis Plaza and a proclamation read by Vice-Mayor Jon Richardson.
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Tomato fest, Arkansas River float, ‘Wizard of Oz’
A list of some fun things to do in Wichita to say goodbye to July.
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
⚾️ 🎥 Hutch Monarchs win! Advance to Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. — UPDATE: The Hutch Monarchs run-rule OKC D-Bat Raiders 10-0 in 6 innings on Monday in Wichita. The Monarchs now advance in the NBC World Series bracket and will take on the Seattle Cheney Studs who picked up a forfeit from the Waco Winners. Waco pulled out of the tournament prior to their scheduled game on Tuesday noon with the Liberal BJ's. Liberal now also advances to the bracket undefeated at 3-0.
The Real Inspector Hound on stage at Stage 9
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Stage 9 is presenting The Real Inspector Hound by Tom Stoppard the next two weekends in Hutchinson. "It's a comedy and a spoof on murder mysteries in Britain," said director Kris Anschutz. "It's a farce. It's very, very heady dialogue, at times. It shows the human condition and how we'd like to be somebody else.
Wind Surge win over NW Arkansas Saturday
Wichita, KS- Edouard Julien’s two home runs and four RBIs led the Wind Surge to an 11-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night as Wichita took the series lead. The Naturals struck first as they forced two first-inning walks and allowed Logan Porter to hit a...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (July 29-31)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
Adopt A Pet moves locations for Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Adopt A Pet event that was to take place at the Eagle Media Center lawn on Saturday has been moved indoors. According to Michaela Schommer with the Hutchinson Animal Shelter, they will still have adoption prices at half their normal cost from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m Saturday at the shelter at 1501 South Severance in Hutchinson.
Isolated storms into early Sunday, getting hotter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be one more chance of rain for south central Kansas into Sunday morning, then temperatures will get hotter. Isolated showers and storms are expected over portions of south central and southeast Kansas tonight. This activity could continue throughout Sunday...
New medical school opens in downtown Wichita
A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
Fatburger now open in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - California burger chain Fatburger has opened its first Kansas location in Wichita. Fatburger & Buffalo Express officially opened Wednesday at 2450 North Greenwich Road. It's the first of three locations in the Wichita market, the company said. The co-branded eatery will serve burgers and wings. It's...
A Japanese crepe restaurant is coming to Wichita
Wichita used to have a dedicated crepe food truck along with a restaurant. There was even a crepe pop-up in Derby. They’ve all since closed, leaving us with few options, but a chain with over twenty locations across the country and Canada called T-Swirl Crêpe is making its way to Wichita. No official address was given to me, but I’m being told this will be in east Wichita.
Cindy Williams Loves Leadsled
Over 2,500 chrome covered chariots are in Salina for the 42nd Annual KKOA Leadsled Spectacular in Oakdale Park this weekend. The Sundown Cruise on Thursday night down Santa Fe Ave. set the stage for another memorable year. KKOA President Jerry Titus joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to...
Party on the Arkansas River this weekend!
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Party on the Arkansas River this weekend! Wichita Clean Streams, whose mission is to develop and implement water quality improvement projects in the community that restores and protects the overall health of the river, is hosting Wichita Big Float & Beach Party. The party is on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 1 […]
