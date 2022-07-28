Red Dirt and Diamonds event Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Although it did seem hot in July, it was not much out of the ordinary for Kansas this time of the year. According to official statistics from the Hutchinson station of the National Weather Service, the area saw eight days of 100 degree highs or hotter. There were 14 more days where the temperature was 95 or above. The average for July is about 92 degrees. The average high for the month was 96. It was dry, with only about half the normal moisture for the area. About 1.64 inches of rain fell, with almost half of that total falling in the past week.

