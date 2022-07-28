Royalty Run 5k coming up; fundraising money for Hearing Improvement Kid’s Endowment fund

www.kotatv.com
‘Be Yourself Charity Event’ raises money for Black Hills Works
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In downtown Rapid City on Sunday the “Be Yourself Charity Event” for Black Hills Works at AJ’s Wicked Salon will feature a hair styling showcase and silent auction. The event is co-sponsored by AJ’s Wicked Salon and John Paul Mitchell Systems, Ultimate...
How one tragedy started a foundation to educate others on water safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“Cold Water...Josh was on the back...with his really good friend and never surfaced after he fell off.” says Louise McDaniel, Mother of Joshua Haugen. On June 4th, 1999, Joshua Haugen was on the back of a Jet Ski on the Pactola Reservoir when he...
Rapid City Area Schools return to paid lunches
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the height of the COVID pandemic the USDA gave schools funding in order to provide no-cost lunches. Now, the USDA child nutrition program is no longer providing those funds. The RCAS has now had to being charging for school lunches again. This also means that with the prices of many goods rising due to inflation, the schools will also have to raise the prices as well. Interim CEO Nicole Swigast says that there will be an 8% to 63% rise in cost on different items, this will also include a $0.10 increase for breakfast cost and a $0.20 increase for lunch cost for all grade levels.
Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially starts on Friday, but people come to Sturgis for the experience before that. As you drive through Sturgis, traffic is picking up and businesses are getting ready for the 82nd annual rally. Some people call the weeks leading up to the rally, the pre-rally. When there are not as many people, and the main street is shared with motorcycles and cars. Businesses set up their merchandise and take time to themselves to explore the area.
Gas prices decrease for the 4th week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Gas prices have fallen for the 4th straight week after steady increases since March. According to a report from Stacker, the national average gas price was $4.26 on Friday, that’s down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 in June. The average...
28th SFS wins Air Force award
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – The 28th Security Forces Squadron was recognized as the 2021 Air Force Best Medium Security Forces Unit after receiving the honor March 21, 2022. The award was presented by Brig. Gen. Roy W. Collins, Director of Security Forces, and deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection, headquarters U.S. Air Force.
Ringing in August with plenty of heat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re coming in hot on Monday with temperatures looking to climb up into the upper 90s and low 100s. Tuesday we look to possibly hit 100 again with plenty of sun as we start out the first week of August.
City crews to conduct additional smoke testing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Utility maintenance crews along with the City of Rapid City will be conducting additional smoke testing of sanitary on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The testing will take place on Seger Drive to Eglin Street and N. Lacrosse to Watiki Way where the similar testing...
Meade County Fair
Rapid City Area Schools leadership is taking notes from District 49 in Colorado Springs. 2021 saw record number of visitors throughout the state. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash west of Lead on Sunday. According to a release, a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The person was not...
EV Charging Stations
Post 22 Hardhats win State Championship
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After missing out on last year’s title, the Post 22 Hardhats came back in a big way this summer, capping off their state tournament run with two victory to win the State Legion Baseball Tournament. Ben Burns has the highlights from Sunday’s action.
Cowboys close out 100th Days of 76 Celebration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 100th Days of 76 Celebration did not disappoint fans as bareback riders and steer wrestlers brought their best on the celebration’s final day. Ben Burns has highlights from Saturday’s action.
Construction crews work around high temperatures to get the job done
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After a short reprieve last week, the heat is back. When the temperature increases people should stay inside but what about those whose jobs are entirely outside?. Summer is the best time to complete construction projects, but hot temperatures make the jobs more difficult than usual.
