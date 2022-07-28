ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman arrested after Frayser crash kills 11-month-old

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hngXk_0gwIrWgA00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed an 11-month-old girl.

Police say the crash happened at around 7:32 p.m. September 1, 2021, on James Road near Mountain Terrace.

Memphis Police say Sheeniqua Johnson was driving westbound on James Road when she tried to take a left turn onto Mountain Terrace. Johnson reportedly told police she missed her turn and swerved back to the right to back into her lane.

Police say Johnson swerved into another driver’s lane. The other driver tried to get out of the way, but the two vehicles collided head-on in the center lane.

Memphis Police an 11-month-old girl was killed in the crash.

According to police, Johnson had no valid license or proof of insurance at the time of the crash.

Johnson has been charged with failure to yield the right of way resulting in death, turning left at an intersection, driving with a license or insurance.

Comments / 1

Kristy Clark
4d ago

Thank God Get Her Off The Streets and for the family that lost 11 month old baby God bless y'all y'all have my condolences if these people would take their time out here and pay attention to what they're doing this accident could have happened. That precious baby is gone yeah it's too many babies leaving here there's more babies living here than grown people or old people. When I say we people all people need to come together and stand but it's hard to say that because we have the people that has the most power putting guns out here on the streets. And guess what? They want us to take each other out because guess what that's what we doing now. Bless Us All🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

