Woman arrested after Frayser crash kills 11-month-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed an 11-month-old girl.

Police say the crash happened at around 7:32 p.m. September 1, 2021, on James Road near Mountain Terrace.

Memphis Police say Sheeniqua Johnson was driving westbound on James Road when she tried to take a left turn onto Mountain Terrace. Johnson reportedly told police she missed her turn and swerved back to the right to back into her lane.

Police say Johnson swerved into another driver’s lane. The other driver tried to get out of the way, but the two vehicles collided head-on in the center lane.

Memphis Police an 11-month-old girl was killed in the crash.

According to police, Johnson had no valid license or proof of insurance at the time of the crash.

Johnson has been charged with failure to yield the right of way resulting in death, turning left at an intersection, driving with a license or insurance.

