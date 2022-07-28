Alex Palou's lawyers respond to civil lawsuit from Chip Ganassi Racing

One day after the groundbreaking news that his IndyCar team had filed a civil lawsuit against him in Marion County Superior Court, Alex Palou's attorneys have responded.

Regarding Palou's pending lawsuit against Chip Ganassi Racing, Palou's attorney Rachel E. Epstein of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan provided this statement to IndyStar:

"We are disappointed that Chip Ganassi Racing would attempt to keep Alex from an opportunity to compete in Formula One, and even more so with CGR’s public court filings and continued commentary to the press on this matter," the statement read. "Alex has consistently given his very best effort to CGR and it is unfortunate that CGR would attempt to deny Alex this opportunity. We would hope the parties can resolve this amicably, but if not, we look forward to resolving this matter in a private arbitration, as CGR has requested."

Though CGR's complaint in the case is currently sealed from the public, IndyStar confirmed the lawsuit is in response to Palou's ongoing contract saga that involves Ganassi and McLaren Racing. Just after 3 p.m. on July 12, CGR issued a news release stating the team had picked up the team option it held on Palou's contract for the 2023 season, tying the 2021 champ to his No. 10 Honda ride for at least one more year.

Less than four hours later, Palou denounced the release, writing in a series of tweets that the release had included a quote attributed to him that neither he nor his management team had approved or provided. He went on to say that he had informed CGR that he did not intend to drive for the team after the 2022 season "for personal reasons." Minutes later, McLaren Racing announced it had signed Palou to a multi-year deal for 2023 and beyond to race in a seat and series to be determined. Importantly, the deal included a testing role with McLaren's 2021 F1 car in a program that also includes IndyCar competitors Pato O'Ward and Colton Herta.

“I’m extremely excited to join the driver roster for such an iconic team as McLaren," Palou said in the release. "I’m excited to be able to show what I can do behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car and looking at what doors that may open. I want to thank everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing for everything they have done for me.”

Added McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in the release: "We have always said that we want the best talent at McLaren, and it’s exciting to be able to include Alex on that list. Alex is an incredibly talented driver who has won in every series he has raced in, and I’m happy to welcome him to the McLaren family.”

In response, CGR officials reaffirmed their position that night that, "Alex Palou is under contract with (CGR) through 2023." In the weeks since, Chip Ganassi has declined multiple interview requests from IndyStar to discuss the matter.

On Wednesday, though, after IndyStar broke the news of the team's lawsuit against Palou, the team provided this statement: "Alex Palou is under contract with Chip Ganassi Racing through the end of the 2023 season. He is a valued member of our team, and we will continue to support him in chasing wins, podiums, and IndyCar championships. As the result of a competing racing team improperly attempting to contract with him notwithstanding the clear terms of our contract, we are proceeding to legal process pursuant to the contract.”

On Thursday, CGR officials confirmed to IndyStar that the team intends for Palou to continue racing in his No. 10 Honda entry through the rest of the 2022 season.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Alex Palou's lawyers respond to civil lawsuit from Chip Ganassi Racing