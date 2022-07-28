ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I’m in pain with a 24/7 ‘sunburn’ and it’s hard to put clothes on

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

When Rosie Daniels gets dressed in the morning, it’s a battle of what she can wear, due to a debilitating skin condition that leaves her skin burning, itching and covered in scaly patches.

Daniels, 22, from the UK, suffers from psoriasis: an immune-mediated skin disease that causes painful red blisters to break out over 80% of her body.

Daniels was diagnosed with the condition – which Kim Kardashian also suffers from – at 12, explaining the painful rashes started on her scalp and gradually spread across the whole of her body, leaving her covered in bright red burning marks.

Her irritated skin makes it difficult to wear tight-fitting clothes, making her feel like her entire body is sunburned and sometimes even bleeding if she itches too much — all of which she documents on TikTok to her 4.3 million followers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1aiy_0gwIr0lP00
The 22-year-old says it feels like she’s constantly sunburned.
Jam Press Vid/@itsrosieandharry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7M3n_0gwIr0lP00
The condition makes her break out in blister-like spots.
Jam Press/@itsrosieandharry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYZkt_0gwIr0lP00
She was first diagnosed when she was 12.
Jam Press/@itsrosieandharry

“It just feels too tight against my chest when I wear a bra – it really can be painful,” she tells NeedToKnow.online , adding it “really hurts.”

“When it flares up it hurts to lay down in bed or change sleeping position,” she continues. “Not only is there really bad pain, but the itching becomes unbearable as well to the point where I will itch so much that my skin will bleed.”

Daniels says she’s been given countless prescriptions to try different medical creams and ointments – but nothing seemed to work.

“These creams work rapidly and do clear the flare in a matter of days but will always stop working for me a week after using them and my flare will return,” she explains. “Ever since then it’s been a case of trial and error.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRhR9_0gwIr0lP00
Daniels says wearing tight-fitting clothes or even bras will irritate her skin.

After various treatments to control flare-ups including cutting gluten and eating a vegan diet, she turned to social media for help.

“I speak so openly about my skin online. When it comes to anyone else suffering with psoriasis everyone is so different and unique as to why they have flared up,” she explains, adding there’s not one treatment that suits everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wdud_0gwIr0lP00
It started on her scalp as a kid, before spreading to the rest of her body leaving her covered in bright red burning marks.
Jam Press/@itsrosieandharry

According to Mayo Clinic, psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp.

Rashes vary in color, and sufferers usually have dry, cracked skin that may bleed as well as itching, burning or soreness.

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation , more than 8 million Americans suffer from psoriasis.

Kim Kardashian shed some light on the debilitating condition in a heartfelt essay for Poosh.com in 2019, also revealing her struggle with psoriatic arthritis.

Now, Daniels, who has 51,000 followers on Instagram , hopes she can do the same.

“I want to raise awareness and normalize this skin condition as people and brands are still so unfamiliar with it,” she adds.

“Another reason is to reach body confidence and for people to understand you don’t have to be perfect to be happy, just comfortable in your own skin.”

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie Is Beaming With Pride as She Announces a Big Step in Daughter Zahara’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie just gave fans a rare update on one of her children, and we know she’s the proudest mama right now. On July 31, Jolie gave fans a welcomed update on one of her children, specifically Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and her future! The proud mama posted a picture of Zahara with her “Spelman sisters” to announce that Zahara has decided to attend Spelman College. Jolie posted the photo with the caption, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a...
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy