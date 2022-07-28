I spent 16 years in a row being pregnant — and not being with child is weird

She’s not “16 and Pregnant” — she was pregnant for 16.

A mom-of-12 who spent 16 consecutive years carrying babies says she’s “adjusting” to the fact that she is no longer expecting.

Iris Purnell, 38, took to social media to reveal she was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019, with her clip clocking more than 900,000 views.

“I’m still adjusting to me not being pregnant,” the Virginia-based mama captioned her viral TikTok video, in which she danced around while listing off the years she carried kids.

Purnell, who is a devout Christian, co-parents her enormous brood with longtime hubby, Cordell.

The couple first got pregnant back in 2004, before welcoming twins Malikhai and Junior the following year.

Iris and Cordell are pictured with their 12 children in a recent social media snap. The pair frequently share footage of their enormous brood on social media.

They subsequently had 10 more children in quick succession: Jahni, 15, Trinity, 13, Messiah, 11, JoJo, 10, Love, 9, Seven, 8, Michael, 6, Royal, 5, Heavenly, 3 and Hope, 2.

TikTok viewers were stunned by the fact that Purnell spent the nearly two decades carrying kids, with one writing. “16 YEARS YOU’VE BEEN PREGNANT????? Momma the stress of kids and the stress of my body couldn’t do it!”

Meanwhile, one teenage TikTokker marveled at the achievement, putting Purnell’s pregnancies into perspective. “She’s been pregnant my entire life!” they declared.

Others praised the fertile mama bear for having a “beautiful family,” saying she was “blessed” to have the big brood.

However, not everyone was as enthralled by the enormous clan, with one claiming, bluntly, “I’m sorry but I could NEVER have that many kids.”

Purnell, who is an avid dancer, appears to be relishing motherhood, and frequently choreographs her kids’ routines.

Iris is pictured in a Mother’s Day snap with her 12 kids: Malikhai, 17, Junior, also 17, Jahni, 15, Trinity, 13, Messiah, 11, JoJo, 10, Love, 9, Seven, 8, Michael, 6, Royal, 5, Heavenly, 3 and Hope, 2.

The savvy social media user often posts videos of herself dancing with her offspring on TikTok, with some videos raking in millions of views.

In one hilarious clip , the clan are seen all clad in matching clothing dancing around their living room.

“One of the most beautiful families on TiktTok,” one fan cooed. “God bless y’all.”