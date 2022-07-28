ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

DNR investigating fatal boating accident at Michindoh

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago

Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred Wednesday on a private lake at Camp Michindoh on East Bacon Road in Adams Township.

First-responders were dispatched to Camp Michindoh shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a female juvenile that had been struck by a boat and suffered traumatic injuries.

Her identity was not immediately confirmed, but she resided in Indiana.

A DNR spokesperson informed The Hillsdale Daily News Thursday afternoon that a lifeguard had 12 young children on a towable device behind a boat and that a spotter saw three fall from the device. When the boat was turned around to retrieve the three children, a fourth, who was not observed going into the water, was struck by the boat and succumbed to injuries.

The DNR spokesperson said the boat operator is being cooperative in the investigation and authorities do not suspect foul play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLLkA_0gwIqswF00

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: DNR investigating fatal boating accident at Michindoh

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Distracted driving believed to be factor in fatal I-94 crash

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe distracted driving played a role in a fatal Wednesday crash. According to authorities, the collision happened on I-94 near Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Pittsfield Township just before 5:45 p.m. Police said a 29-year-old driver from Rives Junction struck a vehicle that had slowed down for traffic. The at-fault vehicle rolled and struck two other vehicles.
RIVES JUNCTION, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lake, MI
City
Hillsdale, MI
Hillsdale, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Body of Michigan man missing since Sunday found

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police confirmed the body of Logan Thayer Sweet was found Wednesday afternoon. Sweet was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen Sunday at a concert at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids. Michigan State Police troopers used a helicopter Tuesday to search the...
The Detroit Free Press

White Lake man found dead at Faster Horses campsite Monday

A man was found dead by his wife on Monday following the end of the Faster Horses country music festival that took place at Michigan International Speedway this past weekend.  "We found a 48-year-old male from White Lake, Michigan, deceased," said Cambridge Township Police Chief Jeff Paterson. "He was in his camper with his wife and then two other couples."  ...
WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Man dies at Faster Horses Festival

Cambridge Township Police Chief Jeff Patterson said there were no signs of foul play in the death of the 48-year-old male from White Lake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Dnr#Accident#Michindoh#The Hillsdale Daily News
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons

Downy mildew detected on Michigan cucumbers, melons. Michigan State University Extension is encouraging all Michigan cucumber and melon growers to employ downy mildew fungicides now. The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022

The weather for this last weekend of July is looking fantastic. It will be great time to get out and enjoy what a Michigan summer has to offer. Here is a list of over ten different events happening in the West Michigan are this weekend... Runs through Saturday, July 30,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkar.org

Parking signs for people in Michigan with disabilities updated under bills signed by Whitmer

Parking signs in Michigan for people with disabilities are getting a new update, doing away with language and a logo that advocates say is outdated. The update comes after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law, House Bill 4075 and 4076. The new signs replace the word “handicapped” with “reserved” and change a stationary logo of a person in a wheelchair to a more active wheelchair user.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan: This is the Most Obese City in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America.
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
886
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy