Young man charged with attempted murder, armed robbery

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man has been accused of trying to kill a person during commission of an armed robbery in Muncie.

Damone Martin Shaw, 19 — listed in court documents at an address in Detroit — was charged this week in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, and armed robbery, a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

According to an affidavit, a 20-year-old Muncie man told city police that as he was giving Shaw a ride on July 18, the Michigan man picked up the local man's handgun.

Shaw — known to the local man by a nickname of "Homicide" — pointed the gun at the Muncie man's girlfriend, according to the court document, and said, "You guys are going to die today."

The gun discharged during a struggle over the firearm. A bullet grazed the cheek of the woman, the court document said, and her boyfriend's hand was injured by the slide of the gun.

Shaw then left the vehicle, with the gun in his possession, according to his accuser.

The Michigan man allegedly had the stolen handgun, which remained loaded, when he was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies at the Delaware County Fair on July 19.

He also reportedly threw water at and repeatedly threatened to harm a deputy.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Shaw was also charged, in Circuit Court 5, with battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, theft of a firearm, false informing, battery against a public safety official and three counts of intimidation.

He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Thursday under a $62,500 bond.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.