Helena, MT

1-year-old drowns after falling in pool at Montana daycare

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
HELENA, Mont. — A 1-year-old boy drowned at a home daycare just north of Helena last week, Lewis and Clark County officials said Wednesday.

Camden Brown of Billings and other children were at a home daycare on July 21 when the boy got out of the house and fell into a pool in the back yard, Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

An autopsy found Camden died of accidental drowning, the Independent Record reported.

The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office to determine if any charges should be filed, Dutton said.

