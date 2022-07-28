ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Annual 731 Day's Porchfest returns to celebrate people, stories of Jackson

By Toriana Williams, Special to Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGQtL_0gwIqWiN00

731 Day's renowned Porchfest will rock the neighborhood on Sunday.

731 Day, a day in which the town of Jackson celebrates its community and small businesses, started about six years ago.

"We thought, 'Hey, let's create a day to encourage the whole city to celebrate the people and the stories of our city,'" said Courtney Searcy, Program director of Our Jackson Home and Porchfest organizer and coordinator.

"We just want everyone to take ownership of the day and celebrate local businesses, celebrate what makes our community special."

For Our Jackson Home, a nonprofit organization, Porchfest is how they chose to do just that.

Abortion:Tennessee's abortion ban to take effect Aug. 25

For subscribers:Tennessee producing fewer new teachers as resignations, retirements on rise

Musicians all over West Tennessee will play on the front porches in the Historic Lambuth area neighborhood.

Some performing artists include indie-rock band Avon Park, singer/songwriter Emily McGill, recent high school graduates Highwater and many more.

Free and family-friendly, bring the whole family and be sure to grab a few lawn chairs too. Spend the evening listening to live music, moving from house to house and grabbing a snack from nearby food trucks.

"It's a really fun atmosphere and just a day to celebrate our city and celebrate our neighbors," Searcy said.

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter/anchor Diamond Williams

The WBBJ team is saying “goodbye” this week to reporter and anchor Diamond Williams. From the field to the anchor desk, Diamond has helped tell the stories of the West Tennessee community for the past two years and has become a beloved member of our staff. Before her...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Giving hope with a new hairdo

ALAMO, Tenn. –One business and church is giving back to their community. Tangled Salon and Archers Chapel have teamed up together to provide free haircuts to the community. Hope and Haircut gave people the chance to clean up a few of their ends or get a whole new doo.
ALAMO, TN
WBBJ

Event offers kids more than school supplies

JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson Recreation and Parks held their first ever Back to School Bash. The bash was held at North Park and started at 10:00 a.m. Organizers say families were lined up before the event even started, and most supplies were gone around 10:30. Backpacks were given away that...
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
Government
WBBJ

Local business holding uniform giveaway for JMCSS students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is giving back to the community. 3061 Graphix Co. will be hosting a community giveback event, and they will be giving one free school uniform to the first 100 customers. The set will come with a shirt and a bottom, which can be...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

731 Day event returns to JSCC

JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson State Community College held their second annual 731 Day event. The event was created last year when 731 Day was on Saturday, but this year it falls on a Sunday, making today’s event Seven Three – O -Day. The school welcomed potential students to...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hub City businesses offers special sales for 7/31

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday was the last day of July, and was 7/31, also known as 731 Day here in Jackson. “Today is 731 Day, literally. All week, Jackson businesses have been celebrating and wanted to give back to the community by giving discounts,” said Genevieve Dupree, owner, Floral Cakes Bakery.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House To House#West Tennessee#Will Rock#Rock Band#Porchfest#Program#Jackson Home
WBBJ

Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee pharmacy owner made TPA president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of several West Tennessee pharmacies has been selected for an additional role. According to a news release, Dr. Jay Phipps has been selected as the Tennessee Pharmacists Association’s president for 2022-2023. “Jay has been an effective and influential TPA member since he joined...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
actionnews5.com

Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
OAKLAND, TN
Oxford Eagle

Tennessee woman suspected of issuing eight fraudulent checks to University Avenue bank

A Tennessee woman was arrested by the Oxford Police Department on suspicion of fraudulent check activity. On Wednesday, July 20, the OPD responded to a bank on University Avenue for a reported fraudulent check activity. After an investigation, it was determined that eight fraudulent checks had come from Bethany Pusser...
tri-statedefender.com

Outrage mounts after Oakland, Tn. man beaten in parents’ home after traffic stop

Brandon Calloway only had been back in Oakland, Tennessee an hour about 7:30 p.m. July 16 when three law enforcement officers beat him in his parents’ home. “My son had just driven here from Chattanooga to see a couple of people in the Memphis area,” said Edward Calloway, Brandon Calloway’s father. “Brandon ran out for a couple of Door Dash runs, and he was on his way home when this horrific ordeal took place. We still can’t believe it happened.”
OAKLAND, TN
WREG

Covington man accused of lying about robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man is facing charges after police say he lied about being robbed. Covington Police say on July 25, 19-year-old Landon Smith reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road. Police say Smith told officers his rifle had been stolen, and […]
COVINGTON, TN
WKRN News 2

7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

TN kid found safe after missing more than a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert. Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January. 📧...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

1K+
Followers
818
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

 http://jacksonsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy