Quest 2: Meta announces US$100 price increase for ageing VR headset amid Meta Quest 2 re-brand

www.notebookcheck.net
Related
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series configuration options and special edition models leak
Samsung is continuing to prepare its systems for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, its second generation of smartwatches since transitioning from Tizen to Wear OS. As we discussed previously, Samsung has already added the Galaxy Watch5 series in the Galaxy Wearable app, which all Samsung wearables use to communicate with a paired smartphone. Incidentally, Samsung also added the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US prices of which leaked last month too.
notebookcheck.net
XRAI Glass partners with Nreal on AR smart glasses for real-time phone call subtitles
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. XRAI Glass has launched a public preview of its AR smart glasses for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. According to the company, 12 million UK adults are affected by hearing loss of over 25 dbHL (decibels Hearing Level). The...
notebookcheck.net
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 to launch on September 15 at US$799 for Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D purported 3D V-Cache versions
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will be making their way to markets soon. So far, we have not seen much info on the likely SKUs in the Ryzen 7000 family and their probable pricing info. Now, we are getting to know some preliminary info on Zen 4 launch timelines, pricing info, and about 3D V-Cache versions of these processors.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (1) gains second software in less than a month with Nothing OS 1.1.2 containing various improvements and features
Nothing has released another software update for the Phone (1), having issued the smartphone's inaugural update less than two weeks ago. As we reported at the time, Nothing rolled out Nothing OS 1.1.0, which added support for HDR10+ and improved the default camera app's UI, among other changes. Now, Nothing has started rolling out Nothing OS 1.1.2, a minor update that Carl Pei promoted on Twitter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Affordable 5G smartphone with good features
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G aims to win over buyers with its good price-performance ratio. For around US$300, you get a mid-range smartphone with a 120 Hz display, a 5000 mAh battery and a 64 MP triple camera. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how...
notebookcheck.net
Review verdict on the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro: Strong smartphone can improve in one area
The Poco X4 Pro builds well on the X3 Pro and impresses with one of the best displays for under US$300. However, the smartphone from Xiaomi does not improve in all areas. Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team!. Buyers looking for a light...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Nord Buds CE are new TWS earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2, adjustable EQ settings and large drivers
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. OnePlus had indicated that it had new TWS earbuds that, while ready to launch imminently, would not do so alongside the new flagship-grade 10T as they are part of the Nord CE line instead. Now, the new accessories have accordingly premiered today (August 1, 2022) via their own dedicated Indian webpage.
notebookcheck.net
Meta's alleged bid to build a VR monopoly is challenged in a new FTC lawsuit
The magnitude of Facebook's pivot from social media to fully-immersive virtual environments is pretty overt, especially given its rebrand to Meta. Then again, the jury is still out on whether the OEM can really replicate the meteoric rise in success and influence it had with social media in this relatively new space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Samsung lists over 70 colour combinations for Galaxy Z Flip4 on support website
Samsung has not announced the Galaxy Z Flip4 yet, but it has revealed the colour combinations in which the handset will be available. To recap, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reported in June that Samsung would offer Bespoke Edition versions of the Galaxy Z Flip4, a program that it also runs for the Galaxy Z Flip3. While Young outlined what colour combinations there would be for this year's Galaxy Z Flip, a Samsung support website has, seemingly, revealed all possible Galaxy Z Flip4 colourways.
Best Oculus Quest 2 prices and deals: July 2022
Finding a discounted Oculus Quest 2 can be a challenge, so we've scoured the web for the best deals and put them all into a simple guide for easy access.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera unveiled as AR wearable with micro-OLED and periscope camera
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. Xiaomi has revealed the Mijia Glasses Camera wearable. The gadget features a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP periscope camera, capable of up to 15 times zoom, capturing the image as you see it. The wearable lets you quickly grab an image or video without reaching for your smartphone.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
notebookcheck.net
Doogee S98 hands-on: A stylish rugged handset suited for the office, industrial hall, and beyond
Shortly after the release of the impressive V20, Doogee came back with a different approach in the shape of the S98. This time, the Spanish-born Chinese OEM decided to deliver the same military-grade protection but downgraded the AMOLED display and 5G connectivity to an LCD screen and 4G network support while pushing forward a stylish design with a round secondary display on the back.
notebookcheck.net
AcouLab Première S compact loudspeaker launches with fully active architecture
The AcouLab Première S servo-controlled loudspeaker has been launched. The gadget measures 400 x 220 x 350 mm (~15.7 x 8.7 x 13.8-in) and weighs 13.5 kg (~29.8 lbs). That makes it smaller than many other speakers on the market with a similar sound quality; AcouLab claims that the loudspeaker can deliver up to 25 Hz at -3 dB with minimal distortion.
notebookcheck.net
More Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro colours surface in comprehensive leak
Evan Blass has collaborated with 91mobiles again to reveal more details about products that Samsung will unveil at next month's Galaxy Unpacked event. Already confirmed for August 10, the Galaxy Unpacked event will be where Samsung introduces the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, as well as the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin issues Beta version 22.80 update to Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix and MARQ series smartwatches
Garmin has updated Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix and MARQ series smartwatches again, only a few days after the company released the Alpha version 22.76 update. This time, the company has finalised Beta version 22.80, an update that contains changes and improvements over both Alpha version 22.76 and Beta version 22.10. Unsurprisingly, more differences exist between Beta versions 22.80 and 22.10 than Beta version 22.80 and Alpha version 22.76.
Industry Season 2 Premiere Recap: Harper Targets an Unattainable New Client, as Yas Weighs Her Options
Click here to read the full article. It’s been one year since Industry‘s Harper survived RIF and secured her desk at Pierpoint, but the pandemic has since shaken up the trading world and all of the economies that surround it. However, making it out of RIF alive won’t keep her safe forever, and in Season 2, she’s going to have to hustle even harder if she plans on driving business and staying put on the floor. The premiere picks up after the height of the pandemic, and Harper is still working from “home” (or rather, the hotel she’s currently living in)....
notebookcheck.net
Leaker predicts three new camera sensors for next year's Sony Xperia 1 V
Sumahodigest claims to have discovered initial rumours about the Xperia 1 V, likely over nine months before the device's release. While the website has shared a screenshot of a Weibo leaker's prediction for the unreleased handset, it is worth noting that that post from 'User 6442506931' has now been deleted. Hence, we would recommend exercising some caution over these rumours for the moment.
notebookcheck.net
Massive AMD Radeon RX 7000 series information dump reveals potential SKUs, hardware specifications, and launch date
As we move closer to the launch of the next-gen AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card, the frequency and the depth of the leaks keeps on increasing. Paul from RedGamingTech has now leaked the entire SKU list of the AMD Radeon RX 7000 boards based on the RDNA 3 architecture. All of the different SKUs are reportedly based around three GPUs, the flagship Navi 31, the high-end/midrange Navi 32, and the midrange/low-end Navi 31.
notebookcheck.net
AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 with 2,203 Wh capacity and solar charging is crowdfunding
The AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 power station is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The device has a 2,203 Wh capacity from an automotive-grade VDA battery. Combined with a top battery management system, the gadget has a 95% inverter efficiency and depth of discharge for greater power output; in this case, up to 2,040 W.
Comments / 0