vermontbiz.com
Kearns named State Star of Vermont Small Business Development Center
Sarah Kearns of Middlebury has been selected as the 2022 State Star of the Vermont Small Business Development Center.(link is external) The award, bestowed annually and recognized nationally, celebrates a member of the organization’s team for exceptional commitment to small business success. Kearns is a statewide adviser for strategic...
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
Addison Independent
Familiar face stepping in as interim Middlebury town treasurer
Beth Dow to serve the treasurer's role until Town Meeting Day 2023.
vermontbiz.com
Szabo, Stewart honored by Okemo Valley Regional Chamber
Jim Szabo and Alyssa Stewart took home top honors at the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce(link is external)’s 65th annual meeting held at Off the Rails in Ludlow in late July. Szabo, retail director of the Vermont Country Store in Weston, was named 2022 Member of the Year...
mynbc5.com
Barre City welcomes back their annual Heritage Festival
BARRE, Vt. — Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate in Barre on the last day of the city's heritage festival. The festival is an annual tradition that dates back to the 1970’s. During the event, families could enjoy a kid’s zone with bounce houses and animals. There...
WCAX
More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
WCAX
Spirit Halloween to open in old Hannaford location in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It appears the old Hannaford supermarket location in South Burlington is switching to a Halloween store. A new Hannaford was built next to the old store and opened in March 2020. The old building has sat unused since then. Now, orange signs in the windows...
Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles
Hotel bookings appear to be strong for the summer. A small bed-and-breakfast in southern Vermont tells a different story. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCAX
South Burlington High School alums celebrate at 40th reunion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a special weekend for some South Burlington High School alums who gathered for their 40th reunion. ”When I was in middle school I remember saying, ‘I can’t wait to go to a reunion.’ They’re like, ‘You’re not even in high school yet.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care, I really want to go to a reunion.’ [Laughs] Now I’m here,” said Penny Ober Bourgeois, one of the lead organizers for the reunion.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Burlington, Vermont
Does dabbling in artsy charm and natural beauty sound like your type of getaway? Pack your bags for Vermont and discover the best things to do in Burlington, VT! Settled between the Green Mountains and Lake Champlain, Vermont’s largest city is the quintessential New England vacation and one of the coolest small cities in the Northeast.
WCAX
Is Vermont homeless spending having an impact?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor shows the state has spent almost half a billion dollars on fighting homelessness over the last six years. Through the pandemic, Vermont paid hotels millions of dollars a month to keep unhoused Vermonters safe from COVID. That big spike in spending has pushed the price tag for homeless programs to over $450 million over the past six years. But despite the spending, the report says homelessness is still on the rise. In 2020, state officials recorded about 1,100 homeless Vermonters. This year, it’s more than doubled to over 2,700.
WCAX
New funding for child care center in Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Vermont's brand new Amtrak route, the Ethan Allen Express, made its maiden voyage to Burlington Friday.
Former Barre school superintendent was paid $87,500 to resign
According to the Times Argus, no public records regarding David Wells's departure from the Barre schools a year ago were available until this week.
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday
New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast's highest mountain.
vermontjournal.com
Chester hosts VT Bluegrass Pioneers
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Summer Music Series is proud to present The VT Bluegrass Pioneers on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 6:30–8 p.m. on the Academy Lawn across from the Green in Chester. The rain location will be the American Legion Post 67 on VT Route 103 South.
Multi-Million Home is a Quintessential New England Covered Bridge Over a Babbling Brook
Welcome to the true land of covered bridges. Listed by Wade Weathers and Meg Kauffman of LandVest, this is a WOW home in Stowe, Vermont, that works with the rolling meadows to create an iconic, literal covered bridge home. It's called Deerwood, and according to The Robb Report, is a...
Addison Independent
Passenger rail service is back! Trains roll through Vergennes, Middlebury after 69 years
ADDISON COUNTY — With a toot of its horn and cheers of local rail enthusiasts, the first Amtrak train rolled through Addison County this morning. The Ethan Allen Express left Union Station in Burlington at around 10:30 bound for New York City. Around 11 a.m. it made it’s first stop — at the revamped train depot at the Park and Ride parking lot off Route 22A on the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes border.
WCAX
Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze. “Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze...
wtsaradio.com
WTSA News For Your Saturday, July 30th:
The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont. State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy. Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.
Producing for paddlers and people
Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
