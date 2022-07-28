ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

vermontbiz.com

Kearns named State Star of Vermont Small Business Development Center

Sarah Kearns of Middlebury has been selected as the 2022 State Star of the Vermont Small Business Development Center.(link is external) The award, bestowed annually and recognized nationally, celebrates a member of the organization’s team for exceptional commitment to small business success. Kearns is a statewide adviser for strategic...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Familiar face stepping in as interim Middlebury town treasurer

Beth Dow to serve the treasurer’s role until Town Meeting Day 2023. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Szabo, Stewart honored by Okemo Valley Regional Chamber

Jim Szabo and Alyssa Stewart took home top honors at the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce(link is external)’s 65th annual meeting held at Off the Rails in Ludlow in late July. Szabo, retail director of the Vermont Country Store in Weston, was named 2022 Member of the Year...
LUDLOW, VT
Middlebury, VT
Education
State
Vermont State
City
Middlebury, VT
Local
Vermont Education
mynbc5.com

Barre City welcomes back their annual Heritage Festival

BARRE, Vt. — Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate in Barre on the last day of the city's heritage festival. The festival is an annual tradition that dates back to the 1970’s. During the event, families could enjoy a kid’s zone with bounce houses and animals. There...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

South Burlington High School alums celebrate at 40th reunion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a special weekend for some South Burlington High School alums who gathered for their 40th reunion. ”When I was in middle school I remember saying, ‘I can’t wait to go to a reunion.’ They’re like, ‘You’re not even in high school yet.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care, I really want to go to a reunion.’ [Laughs] Now I’m here,” said Penny Ober Bourgeois, one of the lead organizers for the reunion.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Burlington, Vermont

Does dabbling in artsy charm and natural beauty sound like your type of getaway? Pack your bags for Vermont and discover the best things to do in Burlington, VT! Settled between the Green Mountains and Lake Champlain, Vermont’s largest city is the quintessential New England vacation and one of the coolest small cities in the Northeast.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Is Vermont homeless spending having an impact?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor shows the state has spent almost half a billion dollars on fighting homelessness over the last six years. Through the pandemic, Vermont paid hotels millions of dollars a month to keep unhoused Vermonters safe from COVID. That big spike in spending has pushed the price tag for homeless programs to over $450 million over the past six years. But despite the spending, the report says homelessness is still on the rise. In 2020, state officials recorded about 1,100 homeless Vermonters. This year, it’s more than doubled to over 2,700.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New funding for child care center in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Vermont’s brand new Amtrak route, the Ethan Allen Express, made its maiden voyage to Burlington Friday. New Amtrak train route roll from Burlington to New York City. Vermont’s brand new Amtrak route starts running Friday. Bike theft victims taking to new Burlington FB page. Updated: 5 hours ago.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday

New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain. Spirit Halloween store to replace Hannaford in South Burlington. Updated: 7 hours ago. It appears the old Hannaford...
STOWE, VT
vermontjournal.com

Chester hosts VT Bluegrass Pioneers

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Summer Music Series is proud to present The VT Bluegrass Pioneers on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 6:30–8 p.m. on the Academy Lawn across from the Green in Chester. The rain location will be the American Legion Post 67 on VT Route 103 South.
CHESTER, VT
Addison Independent

Passenger rail service is back! Trains roll through Vergennes, Middlebury after 69 years

ADDISON COUNTY — With a toot of its horn and cheers of local rail enthusiasts, the first Amtrak train rolled through Addison County this morning. The Ethan Allen Express left Union Station in Burlington at around 10:30 bound for New York City. Around 11 a.m. it made it’s first stop — at the revamped train depot at the Park and Ride parking lot off Route 22A on the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes border.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze. “Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze...
DANVILLE, VT
wtsaradio.com

WTSA News For Your Saturday, July 30th:

The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont. State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy. Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Producing for paddlers and people

Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY

