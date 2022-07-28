SAN ANGELO, Texas — He was born in 1856. He was West Point’s first Black graduate. He was the first Black commissioned officer in the regular U.S. Army. He was the engineer of a drainage system that is now a National Historic Landmark. He surveyed and supervised construction of a road from Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Gainesville, Texas. He spoke Spanish and French. He was dishonorably discharged by the U.S. Army in 1881. He was issued a posthumous, honorable discharge by the U.S. Army in 1976. He was fully pardoned in 1999, this time by the President of the United States.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO