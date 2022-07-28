www.myfoxzone.com
History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep spread across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, July 29-31
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5:15 p.m. - Passport to Peace Vacation Bible School, First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St. 7...
Railway Museum dealing with weekend vandalism
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is dealing with damage caused by vandals last weekend. According to a Railway Museum press release, museum employees discovered a shattered window on the door of the outdoor historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The damage appeared to be intentional and possibly an attempt at breaking and entering.
NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
Clear conditions for a concert-filled weekend
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Welcome to the weekend everyone, it’s going to be an action-packed one. Temperatures will reach the triple digits, however many events around town begin in the evening as the sun starts to set. The weather itself will be like every other day this week, with high heat during the day, and lows that slowly drop into the mid to upper 70s overnight.
Celebrating the legacy of Fort Concho Buffalo Soldier Henry O. Flipper
SAN ANGELO, Texas — He was born in 1856. He was West Point’s first Black graduate. He was the first Black commissioned officer in the regular U.S. Army. He was the engineer of a drainage system that is now a National Historic Landmark. He surveyed and supervised construction of a road from Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Gainesville, Texas. He spoke Spanish and French. He was dishonorably discharged by the U.S. Army in 1881. He was issued a posthumous, honorable discharge by the U.S. Army in 1976. He was fully pardoned in 1999, this time by the President of the United States.
Wall Hawks prepare to open 2022 season
WALL, Texas — The Wall Hawks football team has been waiting since December of last year to get back to action. On Monday, coaches and players hit the field for the first practice of the 2022 season. Last season was a tough one for the team who went 5-5,...
Living history presenters share the history of Buffalo Soldiers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On this Buffalo Memorial Soldiers Day, the San Angelo chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People wants to teach the community about the sacred history of Black American soldiers. Included in the four-day event are two living history presenters, Douglas “Woody”...
TGC Sheriff’s Office announces road closure due to a traffic accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced that FM 2288 near Grey Wolf Lane will be shut down for the time being due to a traffic accident. The alert is listed under a ‘Moderate’ severity which is defined to be a possible threat to life or property. The department has requested […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: July 30, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Anthony James Aguirre, 37, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on...
koxe.com
Update – Cattle Truck Overturns in Early
On Friday evening, at approximately 5:30pm, an 18 wheeler hauling cattle to San Angelo, was turning onto Early Blvd from the Zephyr highway when it overturned. Early Police and Fire, Lifeguard EMS, Brown County SO and DPS responded to the accident where traffic had to be rerouted for several hours.
Preserving Western culture through 'National Day of the Cowboy'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the Concho Valley, the Western culture is preserved through its history and traditions. For the last decade, the National Day of the Cowboy has been celebrated at Fort Concho National Historic Landmark. Long ago, the land was used as a headquarters for frontier units...
Annual street sealcoating to start Friday in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo homeowners in select areas are currently being asked to remove their cars from the streets in preparation for the city's yearly sealcoating maintenance program. The program is being completed by contractor CK Newberry LLC and is set to begin July 22. Sealcoating could...
Links featured on FOX West Texas Live at 6 and 9
TEXAS, USA — Here are some of the links mentioned in the newscasts:. The San Angelo Independent School District is bringing back its free and reduced meals application for the 2022-2023 school year. For more information go to saisd.org. July 21. Any individual with an outstanding warrant in. San...
SAISD hosts reading pop-up event for young readers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Children will be back to school in a few weeks and the San Angelo Independent School District and partner organizations have made improving literacy a top priority this summer. SAISD’s held a San Angelo READS! summer book patrol pop-up event at Goliad Elementary School Thursday...
One arrested after robbery at Stripes gas station
Officers were dispatched to Stripes in regard of a robbery that was in progress. Bystanders were able to help SAPD locate the suspect who fled the scene on foot.
'Music in Literature' will teach children about the power of instruments
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Violinist Danielle Mullen plans to perform at 11 a.m. Friday at Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St., as part of the Music in Literature event, hosted by the bookstore and the San Angelo Symphony. Instead of playing in a typical auditorium setting, Mullen will...
Felon wanted Archer, Brazoria counties arrested in Tom Green Co.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a wanted felon Thursday, July 20, after receiving information he was staying in the county. According to the TGCSO, the Warrants Division developed information Richard Danos, 40, a wanted felon from an outside jurisdiction, was in Tom Green County.
Man arrested after assaulting, then robbing Stripes cashier
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 24-year-old man is in the Tom Green County Jail on a robbery charge after assaulting a Stripes employee and stealing cash and merchandise from the convenience store. The San Angelo Police Department said at approximately 3:13 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to Stripes, 1322...
