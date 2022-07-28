ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

FOX West Texas

History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep spread across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
KLST/KSAN

The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
FOX West Texas

Railway Museum dealing with weekend vandalism

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is dealing with damage caused by vandals last weekend. According to a Railway Museum press release, museum employees discovered a shattered window on the door of the outdoor historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The damage appeared to be intentional and possibly an attempt at breaking and entering.
KLST/KSAN

NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
FOX West Texas

Clear conditions for a concert-filled weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Welcome to the weekend everyone, it’s going to be an action-packed one. Temperatures will reach the triple digits, however many events around town begin in the evening as the sun starts to set. The weather itself will be like every other day this week, with high heat during the day, and lows that slowly drop into the mid to upper 70s overnight.
FOX West Texas

Celebrating the legacy of Fort Concho Buffalo Soldier Henry O. Flipper

SAN ANGELO, Texas — He was born in 1856. He was West Point’s first Black graduate. He was the first Black commissioned officer in the regular U.S. Army. He was the engineer of a drainage system that is now a National Historic Landmark. He surveyed and supervised construction of a road from Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Gainesville, Texas. He spoke Spanish and French. He was dishonorably discharged by the U.S. Army in 1881. He was issued a posthumous, honorable discharge by the U.S. Army in 1976. He was fully pardoned in 1999, this time by the President of the United States.
FOX West Texas

Wall Hawks prepare to open 2022 season

WALL, Texas — The Wall Hawks football team has been waiting since December of last year to get back to action. On Monday, coaches and players hit the field for the first practice of the 2022 season. Last season was a tough one for the team who went 5-5,...
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: July 30, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Anthony James Aguirre, 37, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on...
koxe.com

Update – Cattle Truck Overturns in Early

On Friday evening, at approximately 5:30pm, an 18 wheeler hauling cattle to San Angelo, was turning onto Early Blvd from the Zephyr highway when it overturned. Early Police and Fire, Lifeguard EMS, Brown County SO and DPS responded to the accident where traffic had to be rerouted for several hours.
FOX West Texas

Annual street sealcoating to start Friday in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo homeowners in select areas are currently being asked to remove their cars from the streets in preparation for the city's yearly sealcoating maintenance program. The program is being completed by contractor CK Newberry LLC and is set to begin July 22. Sealcoating could...
FOX West Texas

Links featured on FOX West Texas Live at 6 and 9

TEXAS, USA — Here are some of the links mentioned in the newscasts:. The San Angelo Independent School District is bringing back its free and reduced meals application for the 2022-2023 school year. For more information go to saisd.org. July 21. Any individual with an outstanding warrant in. San...
FOX West Texas

SAISD hosts reading pop-up event for young readers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Children will be back to school in a few weeks and the San Angelo Independent School District and partner organizations have made improving literacy a top priority this summer. SAISD’s held a San Angelo READS! summer book patrol pop-up event at Goliad Elementary School Thursday...
FOX West Texas

Felon wanted Archer, Brazoria counties arrested in Tom Green Co.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a wanted felon Thursday, July 20, after receiving information he was staying in the county. According to the TGCSO, the Warrants Division developed information Richard Danos, 40, a wanted felon from an outside jurisdiction, was in Tom Green County.
