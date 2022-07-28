Wave of eCommerce Flops Behind Record 113,700 UK Business Closures in Q2

www.pymnts.com
Australian Bank Launches Automated Savings Alternative to BNPL
Australia’s Up Bank has rolled out a new service to automate installment payments, easing stress surrounding Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, a report says. Called Maybuy, it will let customers make an automated savings plan for items they found online. Once they reached their goal, they’ll reportedly be able to go ahead with a purchase or reconsider and keep their money.
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Unveils Same-Day Local Retail Deliveries
Today in the connected economy, Amazon offers Prime members same-day delivery from a slate of local retail stores around the country. Plus, the founder of Ethereum casts doubt on Meta’s ability to launch a metaverse, and Tiffany & Co. ventures into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Amazon is...
UK Sees Surge in Pawnbroking as Inflation Continues to Rise
Higher living costs have created more demand from borrowers looking for small loans, leading a number of individuals in the United Kingdom to explore the options available through pawnbrokers. There’s also been a crackdown on high-interest lenders, which has left less options for customers, the Financial Times reported Friday (July...
UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform for Small Businesses
Mashreq, a financial institution based in the United Arab Emirates, has debuted a non-banking business services platform, Mashreq Business Banking Value Added Services, for small businesses, a press release said Monday (Aug. 1). The platform will give businesses access and discounts to a number of FinTechs, startups and other service...
Demand for Amazon, Google’s Cloud Offerings Spotlights Connected Economy’s Unstoppable Rise
To get a sense of just how pervasive the digital shift has become, how connected we really are, and will be, in the Connected Economy — look to the cloud. Earnings reports from the likes of Google (through its parent company Alphabet) and Amazon — and hyper-growth in their respective cloud operations — show that inflation, supply chains and the war in Europe cannot stop the inexorable rise of the digital way of life.
Celsius Network Crash Leaves Customers Struggling Without Funds
Crypto lending is going sour for many investors who are now seeing very real risks play out as companies like Celsius go under, leaving withdrawals and money frozen. "I knew there were risks," said a client in an unsigned letter to the judge overseeing the multi-billion-dollar Celsuis bankruptcy, one of many such letters. "It seemed a worthwhile risk."
P&G Leverages Digital to Drive Sales, Internal Productivity
Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies are now coming up against many challenges beyond their control, from supply chain challenges to skyrocketing inflation. In this difficult environment, it is all the more important for them to optimize the areas within their control. To that end, Cincinnati, Ohio-based CPG giant Procter & Gamble,...
EMEA Daily: Tandem Bank Joins Raisin UK Savings Marketplace; Egypt Startups Use Tech to Drive Food Industry Innovation
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Egyptian food sector startups are counting on digital solutions to drive growth, and Digital bank Tandem has joined the Raisin UK online savings marketplace. Higher living costs have created more demand from borrowers looking for small loans,...
Volatility Speeds Digitization of Supply Chain
Buffeted by volatility in the supply chain and the economy at large, more supply chain executives at original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are adopting solutions that include artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). With these tools, executives can look beyond their aftermarket products’ sales histories, which may have little relevance...
AI-Powered Autonomous Stores Usher in Next-Gen Retail for European Shoppers
It was a little over a decade ago that self-checkout technology started becoming mainstream in Europe. Since then, the cashierless retail experience has gained traction in the region as self-service options are increasingly branching out into other retail sectors. The associated payment technologies of pay-at-pump fuel and touchscreen fast food ordering kiosks are now a common sight across the continent, buoyed by reduced staffing personnel and shorter queues.
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Who Can Deliver the Value Consumers Want and Need?
Thirty years ago, in a tightly contested run for the White House, political strategist James Carville characterized the singularity of focus he felt was needed to win the election with the now famous quip, “It’s the economy, stupid.”. That sentiment is arguably even more true today than it...
Tandem Bank Joins Raisin UK Savings Marketplace
Digital bank Tandem announced in a statement Monday (Aug. 1) that it has joined the Raisin UK online savings marketplace, providing U.K. customers with access to its range of fixed-term savings products. Tandem’s current suite of savings products extends across fixed rate and instant access, and it is expected over...
‘Eco-Friendly’ Claims Under Fire As UK Launches Probe of 3 Retailers
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching an investigation into three fashion retailers for making misleading claims about their sustainability practices, according to a Friday (July 29) press release. Fashion retailers ASOS, Boohoo and George at Asda have come under scrutiny as part of an investigation looking...
RoadSync CEO Says Digital Payments Keep Truckers on the Move
For truckers, every load is a business trip. Rather than buying airfare or Uber or Lyft rides, though, they are paying for heavy truck repairs, towing, parking, truck washes and unloading fees at warehouse facilities. “All of those things traditionally have been very paper-based and kind of difficult for them...
Amazon Escalates Retail Hiring Battle, Expands Free College Tuition Offer to 750K Workers
With the hiring market more competitive than ever, Amazon is expanding its free college tuition offering to more than 750,000 operations employees across the U.S., covering the cost of classes, books and related fees, according to a company press release Friday (July 29). In total, Amazon has now committed $1.2...
Nigerians Switch to Crypto as Country’s Currency Weakens
As Nigerians trade more dollar-dominated digital assets, they have been hedging against a drop in value for the naira, which is seeing new lows on the country’s black market. Nigeria is the biggest and most populated economy on the continent, Voice of America reported Monday (Aug. 1). According to...
Logistics Firm Montway Auto Transport Launches Digital Platform
B2B logistics company Montway Auto Transport announced Monday (Aug. 1) that it has debuted a new digital platform, the Montway Automation Portal (MAP), aiming to boost efficiency for shippers and carriers. The platform will also enable greater visibility for inbound and outbound vehicles to bolster inventory management, and will help...
Rêv Worldwide Set to Acquire Netspend Consumer Business
International FinTech Rêv Worldwide announced Monday (Aug. 1) that it will acquire Netspend’s consumer business from Global Payments, in partnership with Searchlight Capital Partners. The all-cash transaction is valued at $1 billion, and the acquisition brings back Netspend’s founders, Roy Sosa and Bertrand Sosa, who also founded Rêv....
Today in Crypto: Russian, Iranian Investors Turn to Dubai’s Crypto Shops to Get Around Sanctions; CryptoPunks NFTs See $2.3M Sales Jump After Tiffany Partnership
The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced Monday (Aug. 1) that it has finalized new rules intended to help fight misleading advertisements. The ads in question encourage investing in high risk products. Through the new rules, firms approving and issuing marketing will be required to have the appropriate expertise, and firms marketing some higher-risk investments will have to do more checks to ensure customers and investments are well-matched.
EMEA Daily: Meta May Have to Pull Platforms in EU; UK to Investigate 3 Retailers for Making Misleading Sustainability Claims
Meta Platforms reiterated its warning that it may have to pull its popular Facebook and Instagram services from the European Union if a new transatlantic data transfer pact doesn’t materialize. Meta could face a ban on its practice of exporting user data to the United States for which it is currently under scrutiny by Ireland’s data protection watchdog. The issue surrounds EU-U.S. data transfers that take place under standard contractual clauses (SCCs).
