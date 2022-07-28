Restored Bix documentary to be shown during Bix 7 weekend

www.ourquadcities.com
Are you open? Find out with singer-songwriter at Cambridge concert
One of the top performers in the business of entertainment, Seth Walker will perform at Ca d’Zan House Concerts in Cambridge, Ill., this Wednesday, Aug. 3rd. The evening will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. and is open to guests of all ages. A $15-25 donation is suggested. Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Free ‘Wizard of Oz,’ activities coming to Davenport
The city of Davenport series “Movies in the Park” will show “The Wizard of Oz” for free outdoors this Friday night, Aug. 5, at Annie Wittenmyer Complex, 2828 Eastern Ave. There will be free games and activities for families before the free movie. Four food trucks...
Groundbreaking for new Habitat homes
Three new families are about to become home owners through some help from Habitat for Humanity. All three families joined sponsors and volunteers on East 6th Street in Davenport on Saturday for a groundbreaking. These are homes 128,129 and 130 in the Quad Cities. Combined, the families already have more...
Beautiful day for a Bix; Tiernan wins
Australian Patrick Tiernan pulled away from the field to win the Elite Division in the 2022 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in downtown Davenport. Tiernan is a two-time Olympian, competing in the 2016 and 2020 Games. “The course is fantastic — people on every step of it, which is fantastic,”...
Muscatine’s public library has a new director
The Musser Public Library in Muscatine now has a new director. The Board of Trustees named Robert A. Fiedler III as Library Director during its July 27 board meeting. Fiedler has served as the interim director since Pam Collins stepped down from that position on June 30, according to a Monday library release.
Dixon Park District to open new facility
The Dixon Park District will unveil its new facility at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at 1312 Washington Ave. The grand opening celebration will include a ceremony, tours of the facility, and some light refreshments, according to a city release Monday. The facility is home to two full-size basketball courts, two...
Rock Island Mayor Thoms stresses importance of community to stop gun violence
Thanks for checking out this web extra from Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. We ran out of time on “4 the Record” to bring you all of the conversation. This segment stays focused on gun violence, and specifically prevention from a law-enforcement perspective.
New Augustana president marks one month in job
Andrea Talentino has only been in her new job as Augustana College president for a month, but she’s already made a big impression on those around her. Kai Swanson (Augie class of 1986), special assistant to the college president, said recently that in her interactions with colleagues, “it’s been interesting to watch her move seamlessly between asking what they do as professionals and engaging them with who they are as persons.
Rock Island considering new approaches to gun violence
We will pay attention to a local problem this morning: Gun violence. Rock Island’s seen more criminal activity than it typically does recently. It’s certainly not alone in this problem. However, our reporting at Local 4 News indicates Rock Island Police responded to seven shootings in the city...
Free presentation focuse-zzz on sleep health
Cathy Rosenbaum, PharmD, will speak on “The As to Zzzs of Sleep Health” from 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St. Her remarks will cover the stages of sleep, causes of insomnia, and various interventions touted to improve sleep quality. Learn about RX/OTC medications, dietary supplements, environmental adjustments, and mind-body-spirit lifestyle choices, and how they may affect a good night’s sleep, a news release says.
Have you seen this car?
The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown here along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars, according to a Monday release. In total, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged.
U.S. 6 closed due to crash
UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4 News. U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions near East 200th Street in Henry County due to a head-on crash. A MedForce helicopter was leaving as Local 4 News arrived.
Rock Island Police respond to more shooting incidents
UPDATE, Aug. 1, 2022, 9:24 a.m. — On Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 1:04 a.m., the Rock Island Police. Department responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Responding officers located evidence of gunfire, including a parked vehicle that had been struck, but no victims in the area, police said.
Motorcycle crash injures Davenport man
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard involving a motorcycle and its operator, police said Monday. Initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was westbound on Kirkwood when the operator lost...
Black Hawk College hits home run with new ball fields
A new two-phase project will create new softball and baseball fields at Black Hawk College, Moline, to open in 2023. The community college will relocate the softball field from the east side of the Quad-Cities Campus to the west side of campus near the current baseball field. The new ballfield complex will include restrooms, concessions, batting practice cages and press boxes, according to BHC’s website.
City will pick up waste early because of heat
Because of oppressive heat and humidity expected next week, Galesburg Waste Management will be starting their routes one hour early Monday, Aug. 1 – Friday, Aug. 5. Refuse should be placed at the curb by 5 a.m., a news release says.
Nurse earns scholarship from hospital education, research foundation
Kylee Sweenie of Clinton, a nurse at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, has been awarded a $3,500 scholarship from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF), which is supported by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA). She is among 60 students from Iowa who have received assistance this year from the...
Police Department hosts National Night Out
From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Colona Police Department will have its first National Night Out on the Hennepin Canal Parkway, 100 E. 9th Ave., Colona, a news release says. The public is welcome. Among the features will be free hot dogs, drinks, and snacks; and emergency vehicles, demonstrations, a bounce house and more.
Deputy shot in the foot last year returns to duty
For the first time in 10 months, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming Derek Hamstra back on duty. On Monday morning, Hamstra was greeted by fellow officers and family members at a welcome back ceremony at the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office in Morrison, Illinois. Many of Hamstra’s colleagues knew his return was a long time coming, because he had been recovering from an injury for nearly a year.
MetroLINK to waive student fares for school use
The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) has announced fares will be waived for students riding Metro’s fixed route or school peak service routes to and from school during the 2022-2023 school year. According to a release, the fare program will be available to all K-12 students...
