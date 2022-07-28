Restored Bix documentary to be shown during Bix 7 weekend

Andrea Talentino has only been in her new job as Augustana College president for a month, but she’s already made a big impression on those around her. Kai Swanson (Augie class of 1986), special assistant to the college president, said recently that in her interactions with colleagues, “it’s been interesting to watch her move seamlessly between asking what they do as professionals and engaging them with who they are as persons.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO