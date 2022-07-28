Motorhead’s ‘Iron Fist’ Gets 40th-Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

ultimateclassicrock.com
The 10 Weirdest Genesis Songs
Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now
Slipknot, Ozzy Osbourne, Alter Bridge, Dead Cross – these are the 10 best new metal songs this week. Plus: vote for your favourite!. You know it's a special week when the return of Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne working together isn't even the biggest news of the week. No, we've got a brand new Slipknot album to look forward to, a Megadeth/Ice-T collab to marvel at and 'the heaviest Muse song ever'.
Listen to Pink Floyd’s New Version of ‘A Great Day for Freedom’
Pink Floyd has released a new version of their 1994 song “A Great Day for Freedom.”. The updated rendition will serve as the b-side to physical copies of “Hey Hey Rise Up,” the group’s new single -- and first new music in 28 years -- which was unveiled in April.
Metallica: a salute to the timeless majesty of Ride The Lightning
A celebration of Ride The Lightning, the album that proved Metallica had already out-grown the thrash metal scene they’d helped spawn
55 Years Ago: Yardbirds’ ‘Little Games’ Stumbles, Despite Jimmy Page
Little Games arrived on July 24, 1967, after another lineup shift for the Yardbirds. Yet something deeply interesting continued with their music. Jeff Beck and Paul Samwell-Smith had exited following the band's most critically and commercially successful period, opening the door for Jimmy Page to step forward as lead guitarist. At the same time, the zeitgeist was moving from a singles-focused format into the album era. Bands were broadly expanding songs in concert.
Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58
Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
35 Years Ago: Zakk Wylde Debuts With Ozzy Osbourne in a Prison
Imagine the scene: You’re a hot-shot young guitarist who has just been given the dream job, playing in Ozzy Osbourne’s band. Your first show? Inside a prison in front of a crowd of inmates. That’s how things played out for Zakk Wylde, who made his live debut alongside...
Why Hasn’t Mr. T’s Clubber Lang Been in More ‘Rocky’ Movies?
The Creed franchise has successfully built upon the foundation established by the Rocky films, masterfully bringing back classic characters in the modern line of movies. Ivan Drago, the Russian antagonist from Rocky IV, is now poised for a film of his own, potentially opening up yet another franchise within the broader world of Rocky.
Prince’s Family Vows to Return His Master Tapes to Paisley Park
Six years after his death, Prince's estate has finally been legally settled. "We are free at last, thank God almighty, we are free," Sharon Nelson, Prince's sister, said to CBS Minnesota. "It's been a long, long grueling six years." Prince's estate, valued at $156.4 million, will be split between the...
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
The Cure to Release 30th-Anniversary Edition of ‘Wish’
The Cure will release a 30th-anniversary deluxe edition of their 1992 album, Wish, on Oct. 7. Newly remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, the three-CD or two-LP set features 45 tracks, including the original album, as well as over 20 previously unreleased demos. Four tracks...
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo revealed details of their stage musical Invincible, based on William Shakespeare’s classic play Romeo and Juliet. It runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17 at the Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., with tickets on sale now. The performance features new and classic tracks by the couple, with Giraldo providing orchestrations and arrangements.
Watch Tony Iommi Wail on Guitar During 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
Guitar legend Tony Iommi was among the performers taking part in the opening ceremony of Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games Thursday night (July 28). The guitarist recently revealed his participation in the event, announcing that he'd be playing alongside saxophonist Soweto Kinch for the "dream sequence" performance of "Hear My Voice."
How ‘Walk This Way’ Opened the Door for Aerosmith’s Next Chapter
Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. locked together for a collaboration that catapulted both groups to a new level of fame more than 35 years ago. Revisiting Aerosmith's "Walk This Way," originally from 1975's Toys in the Attic, was an idea that was hatched in part by producer Rick Rubin. The members of Run-D.M.C. were skeptical about the proposed pairing. But Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was much more open to the idea when he received a call from Rubin. Perry's son was a fan of the rap trio's music. "[Their] sound was like a freight train," Perry recalled in a 2014 interview. After a wilderness period that saw Aerosmith members shuffling in and out of the band, the group began to reassemble its classic lineup. But it was a rocky period at first that eventually gave way to 1985's Done With Mirrors.
Why Neal Schon was ‘Scared’ of Journey Classic ‘Open Arms’
Journey guitarist Neal Schon recalled being "scared" of power ballad "Open Arms" and said he'd been "off-base and wrong" about the single that held the No. 2 spot for six weeks in 1982. Then-vocalist Steve Perry and keyboardist Jonathan Cain wrote "Open Arms," but when they presented it to Schon...
ZZ Top, ‘RAW': Album Review
Raw would seem to be part of ZZ Top's DNA, much less the title of one of its albums. But we've never heard the Texas trio quite this kind of raw before. There's a kind of brilliance that resulted in RAW: That Little Ol' Band From Texas Original Soundtrack. It's a live album without an audience, brought about when Banger Films, makers of the 2019 Netflix documentary, gathered the group at historic Gruene Hall, billed as Texas' oldest continually run dance venue, ostensibly for some still shots. But the band's gear was set up on the stage, and suffice to say that when Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are in a room together with instruments, music is bound to happen.
How Elvis Costello Introduced Himself With ‘My Aim Is True’
The unsigned Elvis Costello wasted no time in 1976 when he learned that a buzzy London-based label was looking for new talent. “I was the first songwriter through the door after reading an announcement that Stiff Records was open for business," Costello wrote in his 2015 memoir, Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink. He took a sick day from his computer-operator job at Elizabeth Arden and hurried to the label office, where he left a home-recorded demo with the receptionist. She assured Costello that the tape would be auditioned, then returned to him.
Gene Simmons Recalls Landing Kiss Their First Show
Gene Simmons recalled how he talked a promoter into booking Kiss for their first show – although the band was called Wicked Lester when he made the call. By the time they made their debut appearance at the Popcorn Club in New York City on Jan. 30, 1973, they were using the name that became world-renowned. In a new interview with Classic Rock, Simmons remembered the event as a loss-maker.
