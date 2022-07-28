Motorhead’s ‘Iron Fist’ Gets 40th-Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. locked together for a collaboration that catapulted both groups to a new level of fame more than 35 years ago. Revisiting Aerosmith's "Walk This Way," originally from 1975's Toys in the Attic, was an idea that was hatched in part by producer Rick Rubin. The members of Run-D.M.C. were skeptical about the proposed pairing. But Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was much more open to the idea when he received a call from Rubin. Perry's son was a fan of the rap trio's music. "[Their] sound was like a freight train," Perry recalled in a 2014 interview. After a wilderness period that saw Aerosmith members shuffling in and out of the band, the group began to reassemble its classic lineup. But it was a rocky period at first that eventually gave way to 1985's Done With Mirrors.

