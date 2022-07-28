ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Florida woman charged with manslaughter in drug related death of infant child

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A mother in Deland has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after her four-and-a-half-month-old son died in relation to her drug use.

Andrea Dunmire, 34, has been in jail since December after being found in possession of methamphetamine with the intent to traffic it. She was later connected to a massive meth-drug ring that was run by former Florida correctional officer.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dunmire’s residence in December after reports that her infant child was not breathing. According to the arrest report, detectives found a baggie containing methamphetamine inside her bra and she later admitted to sleeping with the baby while the drugs were on her person.

A medical examiner would later determine the infant died of acute methamphetamine toxicity after being exposed to the drug. The child’s death was then classified as a homicide.

Following an investigation, Dunmire has not officially be charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of a child.

She had previously pled guilty for her involvement in the drug trafficking ring that sold large quantities of meth around Central Florida. She has already been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for multiple drug charges including possession of methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine and delivery of meth within 1,000 feet of a school.

