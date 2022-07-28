Georgia woman dies after falling out of patrol car

A Georgia woman who was arrested during a schizophrenic episode on July 15 has died days after falling out of a police car. Brianna Marie Grier’s mom called the local sheriff’s office for help at about midnight and, when two deputies showed up, they handcuffed the 28-year-old and put her in the back of a cruiser. Her parents assumed she had been taken to the sheriff’s office until they were informed Grier had been airlifted to hospital with a head injury. She died on Thursday. “If I had known it would turn out like this, God knows I wouldn’t have called them,” her mom told 13WMAZ. Grier’s parents say they were told that Grier had kicked her way out the cruiser but the sheriff’s office has not provided a public account of what happened. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that it is probing the circumstances surrounding her death.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO