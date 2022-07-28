Georgia woman dies after falling out of patrol car

www.wabe.org
Daily Beast
Cops Left Car Door Open Before Black Woman Fell to Her Death
Georgia cops who arrested Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old Black woman, failed to secure her with a seatbelt or even close the passenger-side rear door at all before she fell to her death from a patrol car, according to an update issued by state investigators this week. The Hancock County Sheriff’s...
Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car
Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
Georgia Woman Suffering Schizophrenic Episode Dies After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
A Georgia woman who was arrested during a schizophrenic episode on July 15 has died days after falling out of a police car. Brianna Marie Grier’s mom called the local sheriff’s office for help at about midnight and, when two deputies showed up, they handcuffed the 28-year-old and put her in the back of a cruiser. Her parents assumed she had been taken to the sheriff’s office until they were informed Grier had been airlifted to hospital with a head injury. She died on Thursday. “If I had known it would turn out like this, God knows I wouldn’t have called them,” her mom told 13WMAZ. Grier’s parents say they were told that Grier had kicked her way out the cruiser but the sheriff’s office has not provided a public account of what happened. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that it is probing the circumstances surrounding her death.
Body camera video released in case of Georgia woman who died after falling out of a deputy's car
Georgia investigators on Friday released body camera video of an incident this month that ended with a handcuffed woman falling out of a law enforcement vehicle as it was moving. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, released the video two days after it concluded that Brianna Grier fell from...
30-Year-Old Ohio Woman Charged with Raping 12-Year-Old Boy Found Sleeping in Her Home While Husband Was at Work
A 30-year-old woman in Ohio is behind bars this week for allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy in her home over the weekend. Kimberly Mae Polachek was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, authorities say. According to a press release from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, officers with the Portsmouth Police Department on Sunday, July 24, 2022 contacted his office via email regarding a disturbing tip from “a concerned citizen” regarding a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile victim.
People
20-Year-Old Aspiring Teacher Dies in 'Tragic' Accident at Tennessee Wagon Event: 'Such a Bright Star'
A Georgia woman known for her "beautiful smile" and "sass" was fatally injured during a wagon event in Tennessee last week, the Dalton Daily Citizen reported. During the event, 20-year-old Breanna Chadwick was struck by a gate after a horse ran into it, the Murray County Fire Department told the outlet.
South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says
A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
Woman found dead under chairlift at Tennessee theme park, officials say
A woman was found dead under a chairlift Thursday at a popular theme park in Tennessee, officials said. Authorities responded to the Anakeesta park at around 7:45 p.m. in Gatlinburg, about 40 miles southeast of Knoxville, according to a statement from the city. "Upon arrival at the scene, the Fire...
Georgia deputies never closed patrol car door before handcuffed woman fell out and died, report says
Georgia deputies failed to shut the door of a patrol car while they were taking a woman into custody this month, resulting in her falling out of the moving vehicle and dying, state officials said in a report released Wednesday. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was having a mental health episode...
Woman Dies at Theme Park After Falling From Chairlift
A witness said that when the woman began her ascent, other riders waiting on line tried to notify her that a safety railing wasn't in place.
Mystery Surrounds Man's Death After He Exits Plane Mid-Air Before Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing
A man is dead after he either jumped or fell from a cargo plane shortly before it made an emergency landing in North Carolina Friday. A desperate search was launched for the passenger described as around 27 years old, wearing tan pants and a shirt with a logo on it, however, he was later found dead in a nearby backyard.
23-year-old man who ‘exited’ plane found dead in Fuquay-Varina after massive search
A 23-year-old man who “exited” a plane Friday afternoon before it made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was found dead around 7 p.m. Friday in Fuquay-Varina, authorities said. After a massive search that involved several municipal, county and federal agencies, the man’s body was found behind...
Authorities are searching for whoever set off an explosion at a mysterious Georgia monument
A mysterious Georgia monument was damaged Wednesday when an explosive device was detonated near the attraction, prompting authorities to then demolish it for safety reasons, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
Murder suspect, U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence
July 24 (UPI) -- A murder suspect and a U.S. Marshal were shot Sunday in a gunfight that erupted at a Georgia residence where law enforcement officers were executing an arrest warrant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the officer-involved shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m....
3 children found dead at home in Connecticut, woman found dead in backyard shed
Police officers found a woman and three children aged 5 through 12 dead at a home in Connecticut. Officers went to the home in Danbury at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a wellbeing check after a call from a man who was distraught and crying, Chief Patrick Ridenhour said, according to WFSB-TV.
#BriannaGrier Update: Bodycam Footage Reveals Deputies Looked For Bluetooth Device Instead Of Securing Black Woman Who Fatally ‘Fell Out’ Of Moving Patrol Car
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced cops failed to close the door before Brianna Grier fell out of a moving patrol car. Bodycam footage shows officers searching for a Bluetooth device instead of securing Grier in a seatbelt.
americanmilitarynews.com
Six people wounded in NC shooting, including infant and 12-year-old
Six people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Clinton during the July 4 holiday weekend, police said. Shots rang out about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the southeastern North Carolina city, wounding four adults and two children:. Agnes Chevallier, 61. Isaiah Cunningham, 23. Ricky Herring, 60. Jonathan...
At least 2 dead after homemade helicopter crashed in Florida, officials say
A helicopter that authorities said appeared to be homemade crashed in Florida on Saturday, killing at least two people who were onboard. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the helicopter landed between two buildings on a private property in Clay County around 10 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officials found the helicopter engulfed in flames and badly damaged.
People
University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student
A former college professor was arrested and charged this weekend in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old incoming freshman at the college where he worked. Richard Sigman, who was a professor at the University of West Georgia, was arrested on multiple charges including "murder, aggravated assault x 3, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime," according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department posted to Facebook.
1 person injured after a semi-truck goes off Georgia interstate in Stonecrest (Stonecrest, GA)
1 person injured after a semi-truck goes off Georgia interstate in Stonecrest (Stonecrest, GA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday afternoon, one person suffered injuries after a big rig went off Georgia interstate in Stonecrest. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place along Interstate 20 [...]
