Florida woman who left baby in trash bin takes plea deal

No. 1 - Neighbors say two overnight shooting investigations happened within two miles of each other in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two investigations in Southwest Miami-Dade happened three minutes driving distance from each other. One of them taking place in Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 231st Lane. Witnesses told NBC 6 they heard at least ten shots at around 12:30 a.m. and a car speeding off. Video shows detectives overnight with evidence markers by bullets on the street. One of those bullets went through a neighbor’s backyard fence, neighbors say. Police were also on the scene near Southwest 222 Street and 116th Avenue after reported gunshots. Witnesses told NBC 6 a man was shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO