Florida woman who left baby in trash bin takes plea deal

Click10.com
Man accused of stuffing dog in garbage bag, slamming it to floor during fight with girlfriend
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he stuffed a Yorkshire Terrier into a garbage bag and then slammed the bag on the floor, killing the small dog. Beaubrun Stevenson, 23, faces charges of battery and animal cruelty. According to...
Pair of stolen Naples vehicles located in Broward County
Investigators say a pair of weekend vehicle thefts in the City of Naples led investigators to Broward County.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces: 'You Think I'ma Drug Dealer?'
Broward County, FL – Body cam footage of Kodak Black’s latest arrest has surfaced online. The over two-hour video finds a shirtless Kodak Black in the backseat of a cruiser growing increasingly frustrated as the gravity of the situation appears to sink in. At one point, he smacks himself in the head and shouts, “Fuck, bro. Damn, dawg!”
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Search For Missing Broward Teen Continues Almost a Year Later
No. 1 - Neighbors say two overnight shooting investigations happened within two miles of each other in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two investigations in Southwest Miami-Dade happened three minutes driving distance from each other. One of them taking place in Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 231st Lane. Witnesses told NBC 6 they heard at least ten shots at around 12:30 a.m. and a car speeding off. Video shows detectives overnight with evidence markers by bullets on the street. One of those bullets went through a neighbor’s backyard fence, neighbors say. Police were also on the scene near Southwest 222 Street and 116th Avenue after reported gunshots. Witnesses told NBC 6 a man was shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center.
iheart.com
South Florida woman arrested for selling $119K in fake plane tickets
Miami, FL - A South Florida woman has been arrested for running a fraudulent travel agency and selling $119,000 in fake airline tickets to customers. Miami police arrested 46-year-old Maria Van-Caneghem on 25 counts of various charges, ranging from grand theft to organized fraud. According to police, Van-Caneghem contacted the...
Click10.com
Possible stabbing in Oakland Park; 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible stabbing. It happened Sunday morning along Northeast Fourth Avenue in Oakland Park. Two people were hospitalized as a result. One of the victims was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics. The second victim arrived...
WINKNEWS.com
Week 3: Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial, prosecution continues case
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBS MIAMI) Week three of the sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz resumes Monday. Last week the jury heard testimony from a variety of people, including the victims themselves as well as the person who sold him the weapon. This week, more details about the horrific...
A case of retaliation? 2 facing charges after man dies in Lake Worth Beach shooting
LAKE WORTH — Jacqueline Herre said she slowed the car to a crawl when she saw the flashlight blinking at her from the side of a road in Lake Worth Beach. It was her drug dealer, she said – the one she'd called to hang out that night, days after he sold her a bad batch of narcotics; the one her boyfriend, Jesse Klee, said he was going to beat up because of it, according to a Palm Beach County sheriff's report.
cw34.com
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
All-Women Federal Jury Rules In Favor Of Sheriff’s Office In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
A federal jury ruled in favor of the sheriff’s office on Wednesday in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Gregory Hill Jr., who was fatally shot by a St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy in 2014, TC Palm reports. A jury of seven women in the...
NBC Miami
Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Hallandale Beach
The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Hallandale Beach handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago. Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in...
NBC Miami
Police Union Requests Fired Broward Sheriff's Deputy Get His Job Back
A fired Broward Sheriff's deputy who was caught on video roughly arresting a teen in Tamarac back in 2019 is asking to get his job back as deputy after he was acquitted on battery charges. Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying...
cbs12.com
Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
DUI driver, 19, killed in pre-dawn WPB crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday when he lost control of his car near Palm Beach International Airport and crashed into a power pole, police said. Luis Manuel Lopez of West Palm Beach was driving west in the 2100 block of Belvedere Road west...
WSVN-TV
Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
wflx.com
Man received marijuana shipment via FedEx, sheriff's office says
A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received FedEx and mail shipments that contained marijuana. According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a FedEx facility in Boca Raton. A priority overnight...
UPDATE: Missing Boynton Beach Woman Likely Choosing To Be “Missing”
PSBO Detectives Believe She Is Choosing To Not Call Her Mom… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The woman at the center of a missing persons investigation that started several weeks ago may actually be “missing” by choice. Jacky Reyes, according to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Police: ‘I bought you those nails and that wig,’ suspect tells woman after robbery, kidnapping in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – A 24-year-old Miami Gardens man is expected to appear in court Friday on multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery. According to Doral police, Kedar Charles Bogle robbed a man of his cellphone at the Camden Doral Villas apartments and then abducted a woman who had approached the victim.
Click10.com
BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Video captured every detail of an early-morning argument that resulted in a man being shot in the face outside of a convenience store in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela was responsible for the incident that happened on Monday, June 6 at 1:49 a.m. near 3800 Andrews Avenue at a 7-11 store.
WESH
Report: Missing Florida man took out $30K life insurance policy days before vanishing
It's been over two months since Dale Hossfield left the Fort Pierce Inlet on his boat, and then disappeared without a trace. And his worried children say no one is giving them any real answers. "To be honest, right now, I don’t think anyone is actively investigating my dad’s disappearance,...
