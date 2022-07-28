ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Florida woman who left baby in trash bin takes plea deal

WINKNEWS.com
 4 days ago
www.winknews.com

NBC Miami

6 to Know: Search For Missing Broward Teen Continues Almost a Year Later

No. 1 - Neighbors say two overnight shooting investigations happened within two miles of each other in the same area where four teens where shot on Friday. These two investigations in Southwest Miami-Dade happened three minutes driving distance from each other. One of them taking place in Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 231st Lane. Witnesses told NBC 6 they heard at least ten shots at around 12:30 a.m. and a car speeding off. Video shows detectives overnight with evidence markers by bullets on the street. One of those bullets went through a neighbor’s backyard fence, neighbors say. Police were also on the scene near Southwest 222 Street and 116th Avenue after reported gunshots. Witnesses told NBC 6 a man was shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center.
iheart.com

South Florida woman arrested for selling $119K in fake plane tickets

Miami, FL - A South Florida woman has been arrested for running a fraudulent travel agency and selling $119,000 in fake airline tickets to customers. Miami police arrested 46-year-old Maria Van-Caneghem on 25 counts of various charges, ranging from grand theft to organized fraud. According to police, Van-Caneghem contacted the...
Palm Beach Daily News

A case of retaliation? 2 facing charges after man dies in Lake Worth Beach shooting

LAKE WORTH — Jacqueline Herre said she slowed the car to a crawl when she saw the flashlight blinking at her from the side of a road in Lake Worth Beach. It was her drug dealer, she said – the one she'd called to hang out that night, days after he sold her a bad batch of narcotics; the one her boyfriend, Jesse Klee, said he was going to beat up because of it, according to a Palm Beach County sheriff's report.
cw34.com

Man wanted for stealing iPhones

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
cbs12.com

Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
WSVN-TV

Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A street confrontation between a man and two women ended with the women’s dog going on the attack, sending the man to the hospital, police said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, two homeless women were walking down Andrews Avenue with their dog when a...
wflx.com

Man received marijuana shipment via FedEx, sheriff's office says

A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received FedEx and mail shipments that contained marijuana. According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a FedEx facility in Boca Raton. A priority overnight...
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Missing Boynton Beach Woman Likely Choosing To Be “Missing”

PSBO Detectives Believe She Is Choosing To Not Call Her Mom… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The woman at the center of a missing persons investigation that started several weeks ago may actually be “missing” by choice. Jacky Reyes, according to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com

BSO: Man seen on video with machete then shooting victim in face arrested

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Video captured every detail of an early-morning argument that resulted in a man being shot in the face outside of a convenience store in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela was responsible for the incident that happened on Monday, June 6 at 1:49 a.m. near 3800 Andrews Avenue at a 7-11 store.
