Waynesboro Police investigating report of shots fired

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near a busy intersection in the city.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue around 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27. When they got there, the officers learned that a fight took place and the alleged suspect and alleged victim had both left the area. No injuries have been reported in connection to the incident.

Several people involved with the incident have been identified, and detectives are currently working to identify others and determine what led to the alleged shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

