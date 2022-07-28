ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro Police investigating report of shots fired

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near a busy intersection in the city.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue around 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27. When they got there, the officers learned that a fight took place and the alleged suspect and alleged victim had both left the area. No injuries have been reported in connection to the incident.

Two men arrested in connection to Woodbridge shooting, police looking for third

Several people involved with the incident have been identified, and detectives are currently working to identify others and determine what led to the alleged shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GAx3_0gwIki0700
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a woman’s death in Louisa County. Authorities were called to the 300 block of West 8th Street in Mineral before 8 p.m. for the report of shots fired at a home. At the scene, investigators found 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley’s body...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Sheriff's office identifies driver of tractor killed in accident

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a tractor accident that occurred on Friday. According to a release, deputies responded to an incident on Sleepy Hollow Trail around 6:40 p.m. Friday along with crews from Augusta County Fire and Rescue, the Swoope Fire Department, and the River Heads Fire Department.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
City
Waynesboro, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Crime & Safety
cbs19news

Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro teen once again reported missing

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Charleigh Paluszak was last seen in Waynesboro on July 19th. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and a silver necklace. If you see Paluszak or know of her whereabouts, please contact...
WAYNESBORO, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Waynesboro Police#North Poplar Avenue#Nexstar Media Inc
wfxrtv.com

Two minors charged after shots fired in Nelson Co.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two minors are facing multiple charges following a complaint about shots fired in Nelson County Thursday morning. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was reported around 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 along Toms Lane in Roseland. When deputies arrived at...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
STAUNTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Augusta Free Press

Shots fired in Waynesboro incident: But that’s about all we know right now

Waynesboro Police reported to a shots fired report on North Poplar Avenue Wednesday evening, but that’s about all we know at the moment. It was the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue, basically the area of the intersection of North Poplar and Broad Street, near the CVS, Family Dollar and the shopping center with the Badcock furniture store.
WAYNESBORO, VA
espnharrisonburg.com

Waynesboro burglaries under investigation

Waynesboro Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a burglary. Cops are trying to identify multiple suspects involved in the alleged burglary that took place July 24th at the CVS Pharmacy on West Main Street in the city. Officers responded to the pharmacy just after two...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSET

3 hospitalized in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Route 221

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Forest Road. Fire Chief Monty Coleman with the Forest Fire Department said they received the call just after 5 p.m. Friday evening. He said the crash involved three cars, and they had to...
FOREST, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested as suspect in Campbell County murder

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspicious death in Campbell County has been upgraded to a homicide and a Rustburg man is in custody as a suspect. Matthew McNeil, 54, is charged so far with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Opioid more deadly than fentanyl found in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police says protonitazene, classified by the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators as a new designer opioid, has been recovered in Campbell County. According to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, protonitazene is even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy