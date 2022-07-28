Christopher Jones' motion for new trial hearing scheduled for December

SAVANNAH, Ga — A Georgia man has been ordered to repay the enormous cost of shutting down his job with a fake bomb threat. Elliott Sherman, “Amir Turner,” 23, of Vidalia, was fired, arrested and now owes nearly $40,000 after he called in a workplace bomb threat to get out of work on Sept. 11, 2021.

