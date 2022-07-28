Christopher Jones' motion for new trial hearing scheduled for December

douglasnow.com
Former Political Figure Found Guilty
A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
Man serving life sentence for murder sentenced to 40 more years for drug trafficking
The imprisoned leader of a criminal conspiracy involving the distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs throughout south Georgia has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison. According to the Department of Justice, Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, a/k/a “Bijay,” 41, was sentenced to 444 months in federal prison, consecutive to...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
Four arrested for stealing mail from community mailboxes in Valdosta
Four people are facing felony charges of stealing mail from a community mailbox in Lowndes County, according to the Valdosta Police Department. During the early morning hours of July 30, a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer observed four individuals at the Avery Apartments in the 400 block of Connell Road.
Georgia meth drug trafficking leader sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WRBL) – The leader of a criminal conspiracy, where violent street gang members distributed methamphetamine and other drugs in south Georgia, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, also known as “Bijay,” 41, received a 440-month federal prison sentence; in addition to the […]
Georgia man called bomb threat to avoid work, ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution
SAVANNAH, Ga — A Georgia man has been ordered to repay the enormous cost of shutting down his job with a fake bomb threat. Elliott Sherman, “Amir Turner,” 23, of Vidalia, was fired, arrested and now owes nearly $40,000 after he called in a workplace bomb threat to get out of work on Sept. 11, 2021.
Homerville PD officer claims city manager, council interfered in investigations
A Homerville police officer has accused Homerville City Council members and its city manager of interfering with investigations, violations of the Equal Pay Act, and other unethical, or possibly criminal, actions. Homerville Police Captain Sebrina Blaise details her complaints and concerns in a nine-page memorandum she sent last week to...
Two arrested for drug and traffic violations charges in Tift and Cook County
On Monday, two men were arrested by members of the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Cook County Sheriff's Office on drug and traffic violation charges. According to the Tift County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Chadwick Estrada, of Doraville, Georgia, was pulled over in Cook County by GSP for traffic offenses. GSP requested the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit's.
Feds: GA man who trafficked 81 pounds of meth into eastern NC gets 17 years in prison
The U.S. Department of Justice says Demetrice “Peanut” Parker, 47, of Waycross, Georgia, received his 207-month sentence Thursday for illegal possession of a gun and for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, prosecutors said.
Local insurance agent charged with identity fraud, reporting and disposition of premiums
LYONS, Ga (WSAV) — A local insurance agent is being charged with identity fraud and reporting and disposition of premiums this afternoon. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Kerri Monroe, 48, of Lyons, Ga is being charged with five counts of identity fraud and seven counts of reporting and disposition of […]
Vidalia man ordered to pay $38,000 in restitution for for phoning in workplace bomb threat
A Vidalia man has been ordered to repay the cost for shutting down a Port of Savannah facility with a phoned-in bomb threat. 23-year-old Elliott Sherman, a/k/a “Amir Turner", was ordered to pay $38,400 in restitution after pleading guilty to false information and hoaxes. Sherman, who has been in...
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
COVID-19 cases on the rise, CRMC updates visitation policy
After months of a decline in new COVID-19 cases, health officials have reported a rise in local cases and positive inpatients patients at Coffee Regional Medical Center. CRMC officials announced a new visitation policy due to the rise, as well as the hospital moving back into the "Elevated Risk" level.
School hours changing in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in the Toombs County School District head back to the classroom one week from Friday. “It’s always an exciting day, the first day of school,” Superintendent Barry Waller said. And it’s just around the corner on Aug. 5. Staff says there are...
Covid numbers surge in Lowndes County
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — "My freshman year was very chaotic and like a lot of information was not very well distributed," says Jarrett Bucken. Valdosta State Junior Jarrett Bucken says due to recent covid numbers spiking he is nervous about the new semester. "There were instances where you know,...
Dodge County farmer finding success with olive crop
In 2014, Sharon Flanagan planted thousands of olive trees. Today, she's got 18 acres.
