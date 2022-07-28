ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholls, GA

Christopher Jones' motion for new trial hearing scheduled for December

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Former Political Figure Found Guilty

A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Four arrested for stealing mail from community mailboxes in Valdosta

Four people are facing felony charges of stealing mail from a community mailbox in Lowndes County, according to the Valdosta Police Department. During the early morning hours of July 30, a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer observed four individuals at the Avery Apartments in the 400 block of Connell Road.
VALDOSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia meth drug trafficking leader sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WRBL) – The leader of a criminal conspiracy, where violent street gang members distributed methamphetamine and other drugs in south Georgia, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, also known as “Bijay,” 41, received a 440-month federal prison sentence; in addition to the […]
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Homerville PD officer claims city manager, council interfered in investigations

A Homerville police officer has accused Homerville City Council members and its city manager of interfering with investigations, violations of the Equal Pay Act, and other unethical, or possibly criminal, actions. Homerville Police Captain Sebrina Blaise details her complaints and concerns in a nine-page memorandum she sent last week to...
HOMERVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Two arrested for drug and traffic violations charges in Tift and Cook County

On Monday, two men were arrested by members of the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Cook County Sheriff's Office on drug and traffic violation charges. According to the Tift County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Chadwick Estrada, of Doraville, Georgia, was pulled over in Cook County by GSP for traffic offenses. GSP requested the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit's.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony

On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
THOMASVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise, CRMC updates visitation policy

After months of a decline in new COVID-19 cases, health officials have reported a rise in local cases and positive inpatients patients at Coffee Regional Medical Center. CRMC officials announced a new visitation policy due to the rise, as well as the hospital moving back into the "Elevated Risk" level.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

School hours changing in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in the Toombs County School District head back to the classroom one week from Friday. “It’s always an exciting day, the first day of school,” Superintendent Barry Waller said. And it’s just around the corner on Aug. 5. Staff says there are...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Covid numbers surge in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — "My freshman year was very chaotic and like a lot of information was not very well distributed," says Jarrett Bucken. Valdosta State Junior Jarrett Bucken says due to recent covid numbers spiking he is nervous about the new semester. "There were instances where you know,...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

