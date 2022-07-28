Deputies: 3 teenagers accused of stealing vehicles facing charges in Volusia County

www.wesh.com
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man accused of stealing pickup truck with child in back seat
A 39-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with a child in the back seat. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Circle K gas station located at 5182 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala in reference to a stolen vehicle.
WESH
Alligator euthanized in Deltona after being spotted with knife in its head
DELTONA, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers trapped an alligator in Deltona after the gator was spotted with a knife in its head. Several people called in after seeing the gator swimming in this pond behind a Subway store on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road. One of them shared this picture of the knife lodging in its head.
click orlando
Man found dead in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a father found dead in a car in the middle of the day in Orange County is speaking out. It happened over the weekend and the family still doesn't know exactly what happened. “One thing I could say, he was a decent gentleman,...
click orlando
Woman shows up at Tavares police department covered in blood; suspect with criminal history arrested
TAVARES, Fla. – A suspect with a criminal history was arrested after a woman walked into the Tavares Police Department covered in blood, officers said. Oren Warren, 58, was arrested Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing and beating a friend, who is his ex-girlfriend from 20 years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.
WESH
Police: Daytona Beach man didn't seek care after child was bitten by dog
A Daytona Beach man allegedly knew a child in his care had been bitten by a dog, but didn't take the child to the hospital for care. Trenton Boettcher was arrested Saturday for child neglect causing great harm. Police say they were called to the home by DCF after DCF got a report from a relative that the child was bitten by a family dog Thursday night.
Police: One person killed in shooting at Apopka auto shop
APOPKA, Fla. — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Monday morning in Apopka. Officers responded to the area of 820 South Robinson Avenue for a reported shooting just after 10 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When police arrived on the...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal collision on Interstate 4
An Apopka man avoided injury when a Chevy Suburban crashed into the back of his tractor-trailer on Interstate 4 in Seminole County this morning as he sat still in traffic. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of the Suburban driver.
WESH
1 dead after car, semi collide on I-4
SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Seminole County. It happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 just west of CR-46A. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard. Officials say a car and a semitrailer collided, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
fox35orlando.com
Florida driver accused of playing real life 'bumper cars' in multi-vehicle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida driver, accused of playing "bumper cars" in real life, left a path of destruction in Brevard County, with several people having to go to the hospital. Pieces of cars were still on the ground, a day after a major crash that ended with a man facing several charges.
villages-news.com
Driver of black Mercedes-Benz arrested after traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Jason Rashad Escoffery, 39, of Orlando, was at the wheel of the vehicle in the wee hours Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s driver’s license has been suspended in connection with a driving under the influence arrest.
click orlando
How can I check the status of my driver’s license?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday addressed the question, “I am just outside my 30-day timeframe for paying my...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Orlando man killed in crash that shut down I-4 for hours in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 4 in Seminole County early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer stopped eastbound on I-4 near County Road 46A for...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies ask public for help in locating missing Flagler County teen
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen who was last seen on July 29. Pedro Mondejar was seen wearing a black FPC soccer hoodie, blue jeans and black boots. Mondejar is described to be approximately 5 feet...
WESH
Toyota of Orlando’s tips for checking auto body repairs
Does the thought of getting auto body repairs make you nervous? You’re not the only one - not only do you want reliable, long-lasting repairs made on your car, but you also want repairs that aren’t going to break the bank. Toyota of Orlando’s Collision Center experts are here with tips to help you check your own auto body repairs after the job is done and get the peace of mind you deserve.
villages-news.com
Bicyclist riding with beer and drugs arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
A bicyclist riding with beer and drugs was arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. John Randall Langford, 61, who lives at 236 Griffin View Drive in Lady Lake, was riding south on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 against northbound traffic when he caught the eye of a Lady Lake police officer. A check revealed that Langford is on probation in Lake County, with a special provision that he is subject to search, according to an arrest report.
click orlando
Video shows arrests of teens who stole Kia cars in Volusia County as part of social media trend
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released by Volusia deputies shows the arrests of several teens accused of stealing two Kias as part of a social media trend on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the suspects were taking part in a TikTok and YouTube trend that shows people...
WESH
2 injured by stingrays in Daytona Beach on Sunday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured by stingrays in separate incidents in Daytona Beach on Sunday. In one case, part of the barb was still in the victim's foot. Though stingray injury reports are rare, there are plenty in the ocean and Volusia County typically gets several stingray encounters every year.
Florida Man Under Risk Protection Order Caught Going To Court With Dagger In His Shoe
A sheriff’s deputy conducting security screenings at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand discovered a dagger hidden in the sole of a man’s shoe as he tried to enter the facility Friday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., 26-year-old Austin W. Irvine of DeBary, Florida, entered
