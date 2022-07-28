ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: 3 teenagers accused of stealing vehicles facing charges in Volusia County

By Deanna Williamson
WESH
 4 days ago
ocala-news.com

Ocklawaha man accused of stealing pickup truck with child in back seat

A 39-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with a child in the back seat. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Circle K gas station located at 5182 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala in reference to a stolen vehicle.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
WESH

Alligator euthanized in Deltona after being spotted with knife in its head

DELTONA, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers trapped an alligator in Deltona after the gator was spotted with a knife in its head. Several people called in after seeing the gator swimming in this pond behind a Subway store on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road. One of them shared this picture of the knife lodging in its head.
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in car in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Daytona Beach man didn't seek care after child was bitten by dog

A Daytona Beach man allegedly knew a child in his care had been bitten by a dog, but didn't take the child to the hospital for care. Trenton Boettcher was arrested Saturday for child neglect causing great harm. Police say they were called to the home by DCF after DCF got a report from a relative that the child was bitten by a family dog Thursday night.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

1 dead after car, semi collide on I-4

SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Seminole County. It happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 just west of CR-46A. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard. Officials say a car and a semitrailer collided, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Driver of black Mercedes-Benz arrested after traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Jason Rashad Escoffery, 39, of Orlando, was at the wheel of the vehicle in the wee hours Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s driver’s license has been suspended in connection with a driving under the influence arrest.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How can I check the status of my driver’s license?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday addressed the question, “I am just outside my 30-day timeframe for paying my...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Toyota of Orlando’s tips for checking auto body repairs

Does the thought of getting auto body repairs make you nervous? You’re not the only one - not only do you want reliable, long-lasting repairs made on your car, but you also want repairs that aren’t going to break the bank. Toyota of Orlando’s Collision Center experts are here with tips to help you check your own auto body repairs after the job is done and get the peace of mind you deserve.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Bicyclist riding with beer and drugs arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A bicyclist riding with beer and drugs was arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. John Randall Langford, 61, who lives at 236 Griffin View Drive in Lady Lake, was riding south on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 against northbound traffic when he caught the eye of a Lady Lake police officer. A check revealed that Langford is on probation in Lake County, with a special provision that he is subject to search, according to an arrest report.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

2 injured by stingrays in Daytona Beach on Sunday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured by stingrays in separate incidents in Daytona Beach on Sunday. In one case, part of the barb was still in the victim's foot. Though stingray injury reports are rare, there are plenty in the ocean and Volusia County typically gets several stingray encounters every year.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

