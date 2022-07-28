Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 15:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY .Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Wallowa District by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 15:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Wallowa District ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY .Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR645 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 645 Wallowa District. * IMPACTS...Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there is a potential for new fire starts with lightning. Strong outflow winds may cause issues with fire control, particularly in the canyon grasslands. * THUNDERSTORMS...Frequent lightning is possible with lightning activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also occur. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph may occur with thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 04:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees. Very warm overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Wildfire causes evacuations near Lake Billy Chinook
Small but growing wildfires in central Oregon led to evacuation notices for people in the Perry South Campground on the Sisters Ranger District, US Forest officials tweeted Sunday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lightning ignites several new fires; Lake Billy Chinook campground evacuated, Three Rivers on Level 2 alert
Thunderstorms rumbling through Central Oregon Sunday evening ignited several lightning-sparked fires, one that quickly grew to 25 to 30 acres and prompted evacuation of the Perry South Campground at Lake Billy Chinook and a Level 2 “Get Set” pre-evacuation alert for the Three Rivers area. The post Lightning ignites several new fires; Lake Billy Chinook campground evacuated, Three Rivers on Level 2 alert appeared first on KTVZ.
iheart.com
At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave
At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY .A deep upper-level low is parked offshore while a strong upper- level ridge is overhead. Each afternoon and evening, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop across portions of central and eastern Oregon with abundant lightning and strong, gusty outflow winds being the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades and 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * IMPACTS...Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and strong outflow winds may cause issues with fire control. * THUNDERSTORMS...Frequent lightning is possible with lightning activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also occur. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph may occur with thunderstorms, especially on Sunday in central Oregon.
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Jefferson Co. sees multiple fires Saturday amid high winds, dry conditions
Jefferson County Fire & EMS responded to fires near Madras and Culver on Saturday afternoon amid high heat and winds. Two of the fires started at roughly 6 p.m., with one on NE Henderson Rd. (the Henderson Fire) northeast of Madras and another off of NE Gumwood Ln. (the Gumwood Fire).
Storms, winds spark several Jefferson County fires; residents, regional task force help stop their spread
A dangerous combination of extreme heat, strong thunderstorms and winds sparked several fires around Jefferson County late Saturday afternoon, sending fire crews scrambling and prompting call-up of a regional task force as residents helped tackle the flames with all the tools and vehicles at their disposal. The post Storms, winds spark several Jefferson County fires; residents, regional task force help stop their spread appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
Friday Afternoon Wheat Field Fire in Central Washington
WALLA WALLA - According to the Walla Walla County Sheriffs Office a wheat field caught fire Friday afternoon just North of Walla Walla Washington near Valley Grove Road.The fire department and law enforcement were quickly on the scene working to contain the fire and warning people to avoid the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
opb.org
Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town
Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Beat the heat in the ‘cool’ Blue Mountains on this Skyline Loop drive
How has Walla Walla celebrated Fourth of July over its long history?. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Wildfire growing in Deschutes National Forest
The fire, called the Tolo Mountain Fire, is in the Crescent Ranger District and has spread across eight acres with active fire behavior and group torching in heavy timber according to Central Oregon Fire Info.
Fire burns through Umatilla home
UMATILLA — Firefighters Sunday night, July 31, in Umatilla, put down a blazing house fire. Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire at about 8 p.m. on Rio Senda Street, and at 8:42 p.m. the fire department called for help from other agencies.
race-day-live.com
The Columbia Cup goes to Shane at Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a clean sweep for Jimmy Shane and Miss HomeStreet as he won everything there was to win this weekend and took the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup in H1 Unlimited Racing Series action. Shane, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, was not only the fastest qualifier but won every preliminary heat that he entered and finished the event with a wire-to-wire victory in the final.
northeastoregonnow.com
City of Hermiston Auctioning Off Water Supply Line Essentials
The city of Hermiston is currently auctioning off unused water supply line essentials on the online platform Municibid. This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Oregon residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7. Up for auction are...
Comments / 0