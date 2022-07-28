ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 News: Vettel Reveals Who He Wants To Replace Him At Aston Martin

By Alex Harrington
Grand Tour Nation
Grand Tour Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Contract News

It's been a frustrating season for Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing, as the veteran driver has had to deal with some pit crew issues throughout the year. However, Wallace and 23XI Racing are reportedly confident for the future. According to a report, Wallace and 23XI Racing are closing in on...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Lance Stroll
Person
Vettel
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Michael Schumacher
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP

Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

23XI Racing Reportedly Close To Major Bubba Wallace Decision

23XI Racing has reportedly expressed serious confidence for Bubba Wallace moving forward. While Wallace is already set to return for the 2023 season, the racing team is reportedly close to a contract extension for their No. 23 driver. Wallace has confirmed that the contract extension talks are far along. "We've...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German
topgear.com

All-new seventh-generation Ford Mustang confirmed

Announcing the news via Twitter, Ford boss Jim Farley said the new seventh-generation pony car will be revealed on 14 September. “It’s a stunning car and I’m excited to share it with the world,” he said. Looks like it’s getting a manual gearbox, too. Because Farley’s...
CARS
Top Speed

The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren

Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’

George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Kyle Busch admits he'd be willing to take less money to secure Cup ride for 2023

As his contract negotiations for 2023 have stalled out, Kyle Busch admitted to media members at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday that he is willing to take less money in order to secure a NASCAR Cup Series ride for next season. Busch remains without a deal for next season as a lack of sponsorship has prevented him from reaching an agreement to continue driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Motor1.com

2022 Lexus IS 500 Meets 2022 Ford Mustang GT In V8 Drag Race

With electrification now playing an increasingly more important role in the automotive industry, the large naturally aspirated engines are becoming a rarity. Only a few manufacturers still offer V8 mills with no forced induction with Ford and Lexus being two very good examples. Which company has the more powerful and quicker V8-powered vehicle currently on sale? Let’s find out.
CARS
motor1.com

Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace

The Silverstone-based team introduced an intriguing wing design in Budapest on Friday, having seemingly found a loophole in the wording of the regulations and been given the go-ahead by the FIA to pursue its novel interpretation. Vettel suggested the wing did not represent a “massive step in performance” and added...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Fernando Alonso signs for Aston Martin as Spaniard replaces Sebastian Vettel for 2023

Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season. The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week. Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat alongside Esteban Ocon. Alpine do have highly regarded...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy