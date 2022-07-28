F1 News: Vettel Reveals Who He Wants To Replace Him At Aston Martin

www.grandtournation.com
Related
Michael Schumacher’s Wife Breaks Down In Tears And Admits F1 Hero ‘Is Different Now’
Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna broke down in tears while accepting an award on behalf of her husband this week after admitting that he is 'different now'. Schumacher is regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, winning 91 Grand Prix’s and notching up seven world championship titles throughout his glittering career.
FOX Sports
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications: “I was just glad it wasn’t us. … We’ve had our time, too, so we’ve got to sit back in the back row on this one."
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Why He Couldn’t Match George Russell’s Pole
George Russell surprised F1 fans as he took a pole for Mercedes who have been struggling so far this season. But in contrast, Lewis Hamilton will be starting from P7 on the grid after a disappointing qualifying a the Hungarian Grand Prix. It’s now been revealed that he had issues with his car, which resulted in the poor pace.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Contract News
It's been a frustrating season for Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing, as the veteran driver has had to deal with some pit crew issues throughout the year. However, Wallace and 23XI Racing are reportedly confident for the future. According to a report, Wallace and 23XI Racing are closing in on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SkySports
Max Verstappen says he 'prefers' F1 rivalry with Charles Leclerc to battle with Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen says he "prefers" his rivalry with Ferrari and Charles Leclerc to the World Championship battle he had with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes last season. Red Bull's Verstappen emerged victorious over Hamilton after a controversial end to an intense season-long battle between them, which saw several flashpoints both on and off the track.
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP
Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
23XI Racing Reportedly Close To Major Bubba Wallace Decision
23XI Racing has reportedly expressed serious confidence for Bubba Wallace moving forward. While Wallace is already set to return for the 2023 season, the racing team is reportedly close to a contract extension for their No. 23 driver. Wallace has confirmed that the contract extension talks are far along. "We've...
IN THIS ARTICLE
topgear.com
All-new seventh-generation Ford Mustang confirmed
Announcing the news via Twitter, Ford boss Jim Farley said the new seventh-generation pony car will be revealed on 14 September. “It’s a stunning car and I’m excited to share it with the world,” he said. Looks like it’s getting a manual gearbox, too. Because Farley’s...
Top Speed
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
BBC
Hungarian Grand Prix: Red Bull and Porsche could work together - Christian Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted that the team could join forces with Porsche in Formula 1 in the future. Horner said Red Bull had "healthy dialogue" with Porsche but there were "some major caveats we need to get past before things get near progression". These focus on...
Max Verstappen Wins F1 Hungarian GP as Mistakes Plague Ferrari
Once again, Ferrari's tire mismanagement cost Leclerc a potential podium finish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’
George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
CBS Sports
Kyle Busch admits he'd be willing to take less money to secure Cup ride for 2023
As his contract negotiations for 2023 have stalled out, Kyle Busch admitted to media members at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday that he is willing to take less money in order to secure a NASCAR Cup Series ride for next season. Busch remains without a deal for next season as a lack of sponsorship has prevented him from reaching an agreement to continue driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.
2022 Lexus IS 500 Meets 2022 Ford Mustang GT In V8 Drag Race
With electrification now playing an increasingly more important role in the automotive industry, the large naturally aspirated engines are becoming a rarity. Only a few manufacturers still offer V8 mills with no forced induction with Ford and Lexus being two very good examples. Which company has the more powerful and quicker V8-powered vehicle currently on sale? Let’s find out.
James May Admits Top Gear Blunders: “We Overstepped The Mark”
James May has talked about overstepping the mark during filming with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond on Top Gear and more recently The Grand Tour. Talking to The Times, he discussed his “inappropriate” history, while adding that they were still “human”. One of Top Gear’s most...
motor1.com
Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace
The Silverstone-based team introduced an intriguing wing design in Budapest on Friday, having seemingly found a loophole in the wording of the regulations and been given the go-ahead by the FIA to pursue its novel interpretation. Vettel suggested the wing did not represent a “massive step in performance” and added...
With Fernando Alonso's move to Aston Martin, here is what we know — and what is rumored — about all 20 F1 seats for the 2023 season
Fernando Alonso is moving to Aston Martin to replace Sebastian Vettel in 2023. Several other seats are still up in the air for next season.
Fernando Alonso signs for Aston Martin as Spaniard replaces Sebastian Vettel for 2023
Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season. The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week. Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat alongside Esteban Ocon. Alpine do have highly regarded...
Max Verstappen rallies to win Hungarian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and stretch his lead in the standings over Charles Leclerc.
Grand Tour Nation
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.https://www.grandtournation.com
Comments / 1