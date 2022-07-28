ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Want to apply for a teaching job in Charlotte this fall? What you need to get started

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

If you’ve ever considered becoming a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher, now is the time to apply.

Earlier this month, CMS had 441 teacher vacancies – more than triple what it had that time last year, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The shortage comes as hundreds of thousands of teachers leave the field nationwide, a trend that intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pool of certified teachers is dangerously shallow, but we are cautiously optimistic about closing the vacancy gap for the upcoming school year,” Christine Pejot, CMS chief human resources officer, told the Observer.

RELATED: With more than 400 vacancies, CMS struggles with ‘dangerously shallow’ teacher pool

If you have limited or no experience but want to get your start in education, here’s how you can become a teacher in CMS.

Requirements to teach at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

All CMS teachers are required to be licensed by the state, according to the CMS website .

Prospective teachers need to have a bachelor’s degree and complete coursework relevant to the license they wish to obtain, CMS said.

Here are the types of licenses new teachers can get and the requirements for each one:

Residency license: a one-year license that is renewable twice and requested by the board of education for individuals who:

  • Have a bachelor’s degree

  • Have completed coursework or passed a state-approved licensure exam

  • Are enrolled in a recognized educator preparation program

  • Meet all other requirements established by the state board of education

Emergency license : a one-year license requested by the board of education for individuals who:

  • Have a bachelor’s degree

  • Have completed 18 hours of coursework relevant to the licensure area

  • Have not completed a recognized educator program

  • Do not qualify for a Residency license

CMS teaching residency: An affordable path to becoming a full-time CMS teacher for individuals who:

  • Have a bachelor’s degree

  • Have a minimum GPA of 2.7 from undergraduate and graduate level coursework

  • Plan to take a state-required certification test

  • Do not have a license to teach in another state

To learn more about obtaining a teaching license, visit the Licensure Department page on the CMS website.

How to become a CMS substitute teacher

Candidates who are interested in substitute teaching can apply as a certified or non-certified substitute, according to the district’s website .

Non-certified substitutes must be at least 21 and have a high school diploma to qualify for certification. Certified substitutes are required to have a teaching license from North Carolina or another state.

To apply for a substitute teaching position, visit the careers page on the CMS website.

What is the pay rate for CMS teachers and substitutes?

Beginning teacher pay in CMS is $41,736, according to the district, and the current average teacher salary is $56,675, the Observer reported.

The pay rates for certified and non-certified substitute teachers in CMS are $126 and $98 per day, respectively, according to the CMS data. Substitutes also receive a $200 bonus if they work 5 to 9 days, or a $500 bonus if they work 10 or more days in one month.

RELATED: Superintendent wants CMS teachers to be highest paid in NC. How close are they to the top?

Charlotte Observer reporter Anna Maria Della Costa contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered

CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMS says NC state law is reason behind late start to school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will head back to class on Aug. 29, and that date has many parents wondering why school isn't starting sooner. Many parents have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team to find out why CMS is getting such a late start this year. The number of questions led to CMS posting about it on Facebook, explaining it's the latest start in district history and that the district can't control it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Free lunch in schools: who's offering it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THE QUESTION. Will all school districts offer free lunch for all students?. No, not all school districts will offer free lunch for all students. Screen says a balanced meal can make all the difference in a kid's day, which is why lunch is so important. During...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte agency needs more landlords for people with rental subsidies

A Charlotte agency that helps homeless and low-income people find places to livehomes says it's running short on landlords willing to take in the people they work with. Housing Collaborative — formerly known as Socialserve — has 169 households waiting for a place to move into. The majority had rental subsidies, said president and CEO Tara Peele, and all came referred by local homeless and subsidy providers, such as Inlivian, Roof Above and The Salvation Army.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Cms#The Charlotte Observer
The Mint Hill Times

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center Welcomes Beth Mosher

MINT HILL, NC – Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center is thrilled to welcome Beth Mosher to the hospital as their new Chief Nursing Officer. Mosher began her nursing career as a critical care nurse at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. Mosher also welcomed the opportunity to work in the surgical services specialty as a PACU and Ambulatory Surgery nurse at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL.
MINT HILL, NC
WCNC

Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
CORNELIUS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Statesville Record & Landmark

Which is better for estate planning - a will or a trust?

Everyone has heard the terms “will” and “trust,” but not everyone knows the differences between the two. Wills and trusts are important tools of estate planning. Each has strengths and limitations. Here’s what to know as you determine what’s best for you and your estate plan.
STATESVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Atrium doctors come out of retirement to help cancer survivors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few Atrium doctors have decided their work with patients is not quite done yet. Dr. James Hall is one of a few doctors who came out of retirement to help cancer survivors. The group of doctors work at Levine Cancer Institute’s survivorship program. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
10K+
Followers
490
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy