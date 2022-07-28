Want to apply for a teaching job in Charlotte this fall? What you need to get started

If you’ve ever considered becoming a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher, now is the time to apply.

Earlier this month, CMS had 441 teacher vacancies – more than triple what it had that time last year, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The shortage comes as hundreds of thousands of teachers leave the field nationwide, a trend that intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pool of certified teachers is dangerously shallow, but we are cautiously optimistic about closing the vacancy gap for the upcoming school year,” Christine Pejot, CMS chief human resources officer, told the Observer.

If you have limited or no experience but want to get your start in education, here’s how you can become a teacher in CMS.

Requirements to teach at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

All CMS teachers are required to be licensed by the state, according to the CMS website .

Prospective teachers need to have a bachelor’s degree and complete coursework relevant to the license they wish to obtain, CMS said.

Here are the types of licenses new teachers can get and the requirements for each one:

Residency license: a one-year license that is renewable twice and requested by the board of education for individuals who:

Have a bachelor’s degree

Have completed coursework or passed a state-approved licensure exam

Are enrolled in a recognized educator preparation program

Meet all other requirements established by the state board of education

Emergency license : a one-year license requested by the board of education for individuals who:

Have a bachelor’s degree

Have completed 18 hours of coursework relevant to the licensure area

Have not completed a recognized educator program

Do not qualify for a Residency license

CMS teaching residency: An affordable path to becoming a full-time CMS teacher for individuals who:

Have a bachelor’s degree

Have a minimum GPA of 2.7 from undergraduate and graduate level coursework

Plan to take a state-required certification test

Do not have a license to teach in another state

To learn more about obtaining a teaching license, visit the Licensure Department page on the CMS website.

How to become a CMS substitute teacher

Candidates who are interested in substitute teaching can apply as a certified or non-certified substitute, according to the district’s website .

Non-certified substitutes must be at least 21 and have a high school diploma to qualify for certification. Certified substitutes are required to have a teaching license from North Carolina or another state.

To apply for a substitute teaching position, visit the careers page on the CMS website.

What is the pay rate for CMS teachers and substitutes?

Beginning teacher pay in CMS is $41,736, according to the district, and the current average teacher salary is $56,675, the Observer reported.

The pay rates for certified and non-certified substitute teachers in CMS are $126 and $98 per day, respectively, according to the CMS data. Substitutes also receive a $200 bonus if they work 5 to 9 days, or a $500 bonus if they work 10 or more days in one month.

Charlotte Observer reporter Anna Maria Della Costa contributed to this story.

