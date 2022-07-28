FTC wants to stop Meta from ‘owning the metaverse’

cryptoslate.com
Related
cryptoslate.com
How Neo is positioning itself to woo web3 developers
CryptoSlate spoke to two core developers on the Neo blockchain, Odd from Flamingo Finance and Gill from AxLabs, at Blockdown 2022 in Croatia. The interview explores how Neo addresses the Trilemma problem of blockchain with the latest developments. In the 18-minute interview, we discuss how Neo can protect against oracle...
cryptoslate.com
Report: Helium caught in a web of falsehoods about its partnerships
Reports have emerged that Helium (HNT) has misled the public about its partnerships. According to the reports, the company has no collaboration with Lime or Salesforce, as it touts on its website. No Lime partnership. A Mashable report revealed that Lime does not have any partnership with Helium. The transportation...
Muverse Unveiled Global Product Development Plan, YOLO Bunny Accelerates “Virtual” NFT Market to Become “Real”
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- On August 1, the Muverse music metaverse platform behind the NFT avatar series YOLO Bunny officially unveiled its global products and future development plans. Next, Muverse indicated, the team will fully engage with the community to explore new modes of deep collaboration to further meet the innovative needs of the NFT industry. As soon as the program was released, it attracted a lot of attention across social platforms and communities, and the continued popularity has helped YOLO Bunny series NFTs steadily top OpenSea’s transaction rankings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005912/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptoslate.com
Poloniex launches new trading system focused on speed, stability and usability
Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has launched a new trading system to provide users with greater stability, speed, and usability. The new trading system is based on a “next-generation” matching engine which increased the exchange’s order matching speed by 30x, the exchange said in an Aug. 1. press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
Metaverse branding’s success depends on its underlying purpose
The growing popularity of the metaverse is driving brands from across sectors to build a presence in the space. The move to the metaverse is understandable, given that Gartner predicts around a quarter of the world’s population will be spending at least an hour in the metaverse every day for work, shopping, education, and entertainment by 2026.
cryptoslate.com
MasRelic – DeFi and Synthetic Real Estate Platform Launched Its New Relic Token on the Ethereum Blockchain
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New Jersey, United States, 1st August, 2022, Chainwire — MasRelic, a small cap start-up located 7 miles from one of the...
cryptoslate.com
How to cash out — The rise of crypto-to-fiat
The digital asset economy continues to gain momentum globally, despite the scandals and crashes of late. It is fueling the demand for using crypto as a means of payment in the real world. Major corporations such as Meta (Facebook) and Amazon have responded by starting to build the infrastructure necessary to handle crypto payments.
cryptoslate.com
How should investors prepare for The Merge?
Last week, ETH saw a significant uptick in its price, following the release of the notes from the last dev’s meeting that hinted at the timeline for its upcoming upgrade, known as The Merge. This upgrade will change how the network is secured, its energy consumption, and tokenomics. Staking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
UK introduces new rules for promotion of high-risk assets; crypto in the crosshairs
The U.K’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has chalked out tougher rules for the marketing of high-risk investment products, but the new rules do not yet apply to cryptocurrency promotions, according to an Aug. 1 press release. The FCA is waiting for the passing of legislation to see how crypto...
cryptoslate.com
Vauld gets three-month moratorium from Singapore High Court for protection against creditors
Crypto platform Vauld, which halted customer withdrawals last month, has secured protection against creditors for three months from the Singapore High Court, Bloomberg News reported Aug. 1. Vauld’s parent company Defi Payment Ltd. had requested the court for a six-month moratorium. However, the court only granted a moratorium for three...
cryptoslate.com
Web3 Foundation passes 400 project grants on Polkadot
Web3 Foundation, the organization responsible for doling out grants on Polkadot, has passed the milestone of 400 approved projects. Since launching in December 2018, Web3 Foundation (W3F) has received hundreds of applications from projects looking to build in the Polkadot ecosystem — the foundation approved roughly 40% of these submissions.
cryptoslate.com
Ripple’s XRP sales increased almost 50% in Q2 vs Q1
Crypto payments infrastructure provider Ripple revealed in its second-quarter earnings report on July 28 that it saw a significant increase in the demand for its associated XRP token. Ripple continues to grow. Ripple has been able to make major strides when it comes to increasing the utility of its XRP...
cryptoslate.com
Binance uses Soulbound Tokens to offer decentralized KYC of wallets
Binance launched BAB, a Soulbound Token on the BNB Chain, as a decentralized solution to the KYC requirements for the exchange. Soulbound Tokens are NFTs that are non-transferrable between wallets. The inability to trade the NFT allows it to be used to identify the wallet holder on the blockchain. Data...
cryptoslate.com
South Korea-based Busan Bank’s employee steals 1.4B won in customer funds to buy crypto
A foreign employee of South Korea-based Busan Bank stole roughly 1.48 billion won of customer funds and invested the money in crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), local media reported on August 1. According to the report, the employee stole the funds between July 9 and July 25. South Korea eyes...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto investments products see inflows of $474M in July
Digital asset investment products recorded their best month in July after finishing the month with total inflows of $474 million, according to CoinShares Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report. The report revealed that digital asset investment product inflows for the week starting July 25 were $81 million. It marked the...
cryptoslate.com
Cyberpunk RPG Project Hive Set for September Launch on Android
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 29th July, 2022, Chainwire — Upcoming Win-to-Earn (W2E) game Project Hive has revealed the date of its...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum Classic up over 150% in July as ETH 2.0 draws closer
Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) value increased by over 150% in July, making it one of the top performing digital assets of the month. The asset was trading at $36.50 as of press time after shedding over 11% in the last 24 hours. Interest in the asset reached a crescendo when...
Comments / 0