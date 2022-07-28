Westside apartment complex owner agrees to pay $3.6M to family in wrongful death settlement

MACCLENNY, Fla. – Two men were found dead in a Baker County home, authorities said Monday. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the home on Sawtooth Road off of Steel Bridge Road near the Florida-Georgia state line and found the bodies of the two men in different parts of the house -- one in a hallway and the other in a bedroom.

