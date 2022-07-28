ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Westside apartment complex owner agrees to pay $3.6M to family in wrongful death settlement

 4 days ago
Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

2 men found dead in Baker County home, deputies say

MACCLENNY, Fla. – Two men were found dead in a Baker County home, authorities said Monday. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the home on Sawtooth Road off of Steel Bridge Road near the Florida-Georgia state line and found the bodies of the two men in different parts of the house -- one in a hallway and the other in a bedroom.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally stabbed after attacking 2 people in woods: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Saturday night in a stabbing in the woods on Jacksonville’s Westside after police said two people reported he attacked them. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to an area near Lenox Avenue, northeast of Plymouth Street, just after 9 p.m. when a woman called for help.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Prosecutors: Man ran red light while out on bond in Clay County crash that left another man critically injured

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A judge on Monday revoked the bond for a 40-year-old man charged in a fiery crash in Clay County that severely injured a 23-year-old man in April. According to prosecutors, last month, while out on bond, Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, ran a red light. Prosecutors said it’s the same scenario that led to the crash involving Gavin Conroy, of Clay County, who suffered burns over 90% of his body.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Palm Coast man charged with molesting girls at group home

A city utility worker molested children at a group home for two years, giving the victims items in exchange for sex acts, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "To anyone who thinks they’ll get away with preying on our children, here’s the reminder that we will not stop until you’re arrested and unable to hurt another child ever again."
PALM COAST, FL
JSO: Victim in surgery for gunshot wound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Labelle St. to investigate reports of multiple gunshots being heard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival they located several shell casings but no victim. Around the same time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

