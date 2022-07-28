Westside apartment complex owner agrees to pay $3.6M to family in wrongful death settlement

www.news4jax.com
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to using child to produce sexually explicit videosDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit imagesDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
News4Jax.com
2 men found dead in Baker County home, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. – Two men were found dead in a Baker County home, authorities said Monday. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the home on Sawtooth Road off of Steel Bridge Road near the Florida-Georgia state line and found the bodies of the two men in different parts of the house -- one in a hallway and the other in a bedroom.
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
News4Jax.com
Man fatally stabbed after attacking 2 people in woods: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Saturday night in a stabbing in the woods on Jacksonville’s Westside after police said two people reported he attacked them. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to an area near Lenox Avenue, northeast of Plymouth Street, just after 9 p.m. when a woman called for help.
News4Jax.com
International nonprofit helping cover vet bills for Jacksonville K-9 shot in the line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 shot in the line of duty just over a week ago is getting help from an international nonprofit that immediately stepped in after the shooting. K-9 Huk has had a few procedures since he was shot three times -- once...
Two injured in early morning shooting on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men took themselves to the hospital in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 1 after what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office describes as a shooting. Officers responded to 8300 Gullege Drive after a shooting was reported. Both men suffered no major injuries and were able to...
News4Jax.com
Prosecutors: Man ran red light while out on bond in Clay County crash that left another man critically injured
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A judge on Monday revoked the bond for a 40-year-old man charged in a fiery crash in Clay County that severely injured a 23-year-old man in April. According to prosecutors, last month, while out on bond, Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, ran a red light. Prosecutors said it’s the same scenario that led to the crash involving Gavin Conroy, of Clay County, who suffered burns over 90% of his body.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
News4Jax.com
Attorney for Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio wants prosecutor removed case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The attorney for a controversial Jacksonville rapper wants the prosecutor removed from his case. Charles Jones, known as rapper Julio Foolio, was arrested in April on charges of a window tint violation and fleeing and eluding police. Body camera video obtained by News4JAX shows a state...
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medication
Monique Elizabeth Carter, 36, of Middleburg has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tampering with the medication of patients, specifically, injectable fentanyl.
News4Jax.com
LSF Health Systems talks mental health, police de-escalation practices after fatal police-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 41-year-old man is dead after he was shot by police following a standoff Saturday morning on Grunthal Street. Bobby Brown died at the hospital after being tased, then shot by an officer. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received calls...
FHP reports two cars striking and killing a woman on MLK Jr. Pkwy.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the person was walking in the inside southbound lane on U.S.-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway just north of 8th Street. A car driving on the inside lane was unable...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man charged with molesting girls at group home
A city utility worker molested children at a group home for two years, giving the victims items in exchange for sex acts, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "To anyone who thinks they’ll get away with preying on our children, here’s the reminder that we will not stop until you’re arrested and unable to hurt another child ever again."
Man dead after Hillcrest area stabbing, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a stabbing in Jacksonville's Hillcrest neighborhood, Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. A woman told police she was attacked by a man that she knows while in the wooded area near Lenox Avenue, around 9:20 p.m.. Police searched the...
News4Jax.com
Man now charged with murder connected to 2021 Lenox Avenue triple shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who has been in jail since February is now charged in a murder case from September 2021. Bond was denied and a public defender was appointed for Zhacobe Sykes, who appeared before a judge Saturday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4JAX in September...
JSO: Victim in surgery for gunshot wound
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Labelle St. to investigate reports of multiple gunshots being heard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival they located several shell casings but no victim. Around the same time...
16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach
JAX BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has a new video that shows a swimmer being rescued after they were bitten by a shark in Jacksonville Beach. It shows the heroic moments a 16-year-old helped rescue the swimmer. “He went underwater and started waving his arms and yelling for...
SUV rollover in Clay County, FHP says driver suffered critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single car rollover that took place on Sunday, July 31 just before 11 p.m. The accident happened on State Road 23 in Clay County, just south of Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy. A red 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling south on...
News4Jax.com
Man with knives fatally shot by officer after standoff with police, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was shot by an officer Saturday morning when he came out of a bathroom holding knives during a standoff with police later died at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO Chief of Investigations Brian Kee said police were called...
Fight turns deadly at Ponte Vedra Beach gas station, SJSO investigates
ST. JOHNS, Fla — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 2:40 a.m. officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting at the Circle K gas station on A1A N in Ponte Vedra Beach. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
