Here’s how you can help and donate to victims of devastating Eastern Kentucky floods

Though final damage assessments won’t be complete for some time, the people of several Eastern Kentucky counties will need assistance to rebuild after devastating flooding beginning the evening of July 27 ripped through the area.

More than 20 people had been confirmed dead as of Saturday morning.

For those looking to donate or volunteer their time to help victims, we’ve rounded up some reputable resources you can consider giving to.

Team Kentucky Relief Fund

This relief fund went live online Thursday afternoon.

“What we saw in response to the tornadoes in western Kentucky was pure love. We want to make sure we’re doing the same for the people of eastern Kentucky,” Beshear said Thursday afternoon. “So today, we’re giving everyone an opportunity to help our brothers and sisters in eastern Kentucky by setting up the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.”

You can find the Team Kentucky fund online here.

“This will be a fund will be spent entirely to help the families that are impacted, and it will not just be the immediate relief fund,” Beshear said. “When we set up this fund, it’s about the next year, plus.”

GoFundMe

As GoFundMe online fundraisers pop up, the service is offering a “centralized hub” for verified campaigns. You can find verified GoFundMe campaigns for Eastern Kentucky flood victims online at https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/flood-relief/kentucky .

In a release, the platform said the verification helps protect donors.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky announced on Twitter that it would be accepting donations through its Crisis Aid Fund.

According to a report from WYMT, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft and husband Joe Craft, a native of Hazard, have pledged to match donations to the foundation up to $1 million.

Eastern Kentucky Mutual Aid

The mutual aid group, eKY Mutual Aid, has set up a flood relief fund and said it will be giving directly to flood victims in the area, along with local community groups responding to the crisis.

The mutual aid group encouraged people with specific needs to reach out through a private message via its Facebook page.

University of Kentucky

On Friday in a campuswide message, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto shared links to the school’s Basic Needs and Persistence Fund and its Crisis Program Gift Fund aimed at helping students affected by the flood.

ARH Foundation donation site

The Appalachian Regional Foundation has set up a donation drop-off site in Lexington.

Whitesburg

Whiteburg Mayor Tiffany Craft issued a call on her Facebook page for donations to be made and dropped off at Letcher County Central High School.

“We are in desperate need of clothing of all sizes. A few of our mothers are in need of bottles, diapers and pull-ups,” Craft wrote.

The location is 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg, KY 41858.

Donation drop-off point





In a release Thursday, state Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said the agency would collect donations at its Frankfort offices through Aug. 5.

The department is asking for bottled water, toiletries and non-perishable goods.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 105 Corporate Drive, Suite A, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Appalshop

The media and arts center Appalshop, based in Whitesburg in Letcher County, tweeted Thursday it was collecting verified ways to donate to recovery efforts and resources for flood victims.

Eastern KY Flood Relief Fund

According to a news release, the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities/Kentucky Center for Assisted Living (KAHCF/KCAL) has set up a relief fund for its long-term care members and their staff affected by the recent flooding.

The proceeds from this fund will go directly to those working in long-term care, the release said. The staff affected from the flooding are in Perry, Knott, Letcher and Clay counties.

To donate, visit KAHCF/KCAL’s PayPal account at paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UF24USLLJCZAA .

GlobalGiving

Nonprofit GlobalGiving has launched an online campaign to raise money for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.

The organization said it will focus on giving the money to local organizations for distribution.

GlobalGiving has a score of 98.23 of 100 , per Charity Navigator.

Hindman Settlement School

The Hindman Settlement School was reportedly devastated by flooding. You can donate directly to flood relief online .

This story will be updated.