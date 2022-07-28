3 now charged after toddler found dead in Yorktown

www.wavy.com
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Missing Virginia Beach man suffering from amnesia found safe
Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a missing man suffering from amnesia.
Man charged with DWI drove over 115 during Gates pursuit, sheriff’s office says
A man who drove more than 115 mph down US 158 in Gates County was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, the Gates County Sheriff's Office says.
Man dies after shooting on Manson Street in Norfolk
A Portsmouth man died after a shooting Sunday night on Manson Street in Norfolk.
2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple cars struck
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. 2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple …. Mercy Chefs deploys to help Kentucky flooding victims. Williamsburg-James City County school leaders give …. What’s old is new again with the latest COVI-19 vaccine. Condemned Newport News apartment building owner due …
Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a police vehicle received minor damage.
Charges dismissed temporarily for Suffolk Tower arson suspect
Charges against a man accused of setting fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments last summer have been temporarily dismissed because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
2 shot, several cars hit by bullets in Newport News
Two men were shot and multiple vehicles were struck in a shooting late Saturday night in Newport News.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Raintree Road in Virginia Beach
Police said they're investigating this case as a suicide.
Police investigating incident on Willow Drive in Newport News
Police were on the scene of an incident Saturday night in Newport News. According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 11:05 p.m. in the 600 block of Willow Dr. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/police-investigating-incident-on-willow-drive-in-newport-news/
4 in car that crashed into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Fire breaks out at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach
A fire broke out at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's Atlantic Treatment Plant on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.
Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on W. Pembroke Ave in Hampton identified
Police say a female pedestrian, later identified as 41-year-old Pamela Young, was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hampton Friday evening. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/female-pedestrian-fatally-struck-by-vehicle-on-w-pembroke-ave-in-hampton/
Condemned Newport News apartment building owner due in court Monday
WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Condemned Newport News apartment building owner due …. Mercy Chefs deploys to help Kentucky flooding victims. Williamsburg-James City County school leaders give …. What’s old is new again with the latest COVI-19 vaccine. 2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple …
Woman fatally struck by vehicle on W. Pembroke Ave in Hampton
Police say a female pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hampton Friday evening.
Double shooting on Grouper Loop in Hampton
According to officials, dispatch received the call around 8:30 p.m. in the first block of Grouper Loop. When officers arrived on the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man shot on South Street in Portsmouth
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers responded to a call for the shooting around 1:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Street.
Six months into Codi Bigsby search, still no trace of the 4-year-old
From massive search efforts and community vigils, to a mishandled police interrogation and felony charges lodged against Codi's father, WAVY-TV 10's investigative team has covered every new development in this case.
VBFD frees driver trapped after vehicle crash
The Virginia Beach Fire and Police Departments and Virginia Beach Rescue responded to the scene at the intersection of Centerville Road and Kempsville Road around 12:18 p.m.
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
Judge dismisses former Portsmouth PD chief’s wrongful termination suit against city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A wrongful termination suit brought by former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene has been tossed out by a judge. Earlier this year, a judge in Dinwiddie County sided with the City of Portsmouth and dismissed multiple claims in a suit that demanded Greene be awarded millions of dollars in damages. She […]
