Give wildly at Wild Florida’s back to school supply drive

Central Florida students shop with a sheriff ahead of first day of school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Most students in Central Florida will be heading back to class next week but on Monday, some got the opportunity to shop for new clothes and uniforms thanks to the “Shop with the Sheriff” event in Seminole County. “It’s a nice experience because...
Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
Wild Florida’s Drive-Thru Safari Park with Giraffe Feeding Official Rules
· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WKMG (“Station”) and Wild Florida (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Brevard Zoo welcomes 3-month-old deer fawn after nursing her back to health
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Zoo has a new baby in the family: a female white-tailed deer fawn. Three-month-old Plum was less than a month old when she was found injured and separated from her mother, Brevard Zoo said Friday. Plum’s mother was never found. [TRENDING: Become a...
Osceola County schools host ‘Welcome Back Training’ for bus drivers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County school district held their first day of ‘Welcome Back Training’ for bus drivers Monday. Marie Bundrum has been a bus driver for 23 years and said that with the driver shortage, it’s been especially challenging. [TRENDING: Become a News...
500 backpacks given away during Back to School Bash
ORLANDO, Fla. – The new school year begins in less than two weeks. Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns wants to make sure students start off on the right foot. “We want to be a resource and provide the relief that so many of our families need, especially when we’re talking about going back to school,” Burns said.
How can I check the status of my driver’s license?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday addressed the question, “I am just outside my 30-day timeframe for paying my...
Roundtable in Orlando to talk rising rent, struggling hospitality workers
ORLANDO, Fla. – A roundtable discussion tonight will discuss the impact rising rents and inflation are having on the Orlando area’s biggest industry, tourism. The discussion at 6 p.m. tonight at the Bear Creek Recreation Complex will talk to theme park workers specifically, the latest in a string of discussions on how to tackle rising rents.
Melbourne restaurant owner set to fly to space Thursday on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Blue Origin has scheduled a Thursday morning launch for its sixth New Shepard crewed mission, which will take Pineapples owner Steve Young and five companions soaring into space, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. The suborbital rocket-capsule’s NS-22 launch window opens at 9:30 a.m....
Heat index soars in Central Florida as rain chances stay low -- for now
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will remain low for Monday in Central Florida, but that will soon change. We will feel plenty of heat, with high temperatures in the mid- and upper 90s in the Orlando area and rain chances at 30%. The heat index is expected to be over 105 degrees.
1 dead in Brevard mobile home fire, officials say
PALM SHORES, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Palm Shores. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Jason Mattern said he...
5 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Florida. Here’s how much they won
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Five Mega Millions winning tickets from Friday’s drawing were sold in Florida, including one from a Kissimmee Publix. A $2 million winning ticket was sold at a Publix located on 3343 S. Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Lottery. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites Oviedo teen during family trip to Florida Keys
OVIEDO, Fla. – Fischer Hricko, 13, of Oviedo, and his family went on vacation Wednesday to the Florida Keys — where he suffered an unexpected shark bite while lobstering. Bringing their boat down during lobster season is a family tradition, but this year, the family had an unexpected experience.
‘Grateful that we’re all alive:’ Victim in downtown Orlando shooting demands change
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 spoke with one of the victims who said she was shot in downtown Orlando Sunday morning after a gunman fired into a crowd, injuring seven near Orange Avenue and Wall Street. The woman, who only wants to go by Jaimy, said that she and...
Man shoots, kills family member in Winter Haven, sheriff says
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Sunday deputies arrested a man who fatally shot his family member in Winter Haven earlier that morning. In a message posted to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch is said to have confessed to the shooting, which Judd said occurred at about 10 a.m.
7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting; shooter at large, police say
ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for the person it said shot into a crowd, injuring at least seven people early Sunday morning. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at 2:22 a.m., a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street. During the fight, a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, Smith said.
Search for shooter continues after 7 wounded in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is asking for help in the ongoing search for the person who opened fire on a crowd early Sunday and injured at least seven people. In a news release, police asked for witnesses in the shooting to come forward by calling 911...
Man found dead in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
City leaders vote to rid Oviedo Mall of age restrictions in development plan
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo city leaders discussed possible changes to the redevelopment of the Oviedo Mall during their Monday meeting, ultimately voting to get rid of age restrictions for those ages 55 and up. Owners sought changes to the original plan, which was submitted last year. [TRENDING: Become a...
Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
