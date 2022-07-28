You Won’t Believe Where Couple Finds Their Car After WI Concert

I took to Facebook asking if Beefaroo had the best cheese fries in Rockford. Some said yes... and most said no. The comment section was pretty ruthless when it came to giving their opinion on Beefaroo and their most popular menu items. I realized after 5... 10 comments that there were many other places around the Stateline to find delicious cheese fries. At this point, I was on the hunt to seek out all these restaurants everybody was talking about.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO