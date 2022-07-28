ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

You Won’t Believe Where Couple Finds Their Car After WI Concert

By Double T
Q985
Q985
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
q985online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Are These The 5 Best Places To Get Cheese Fries In Rockford?

I took to Facebook asking if Beefaroo had the best cheese fries in Rockford. Some said yes... and most said no. The comment section was pretty ruthless when it came to giving their opinion on Beefaroo and their most popular menu items. I realized after 5... 10 comments that there were many other places around the Stateline to find delicious cheese fries. At this point, I was on the hunt to seek out all these restaurants everybody was talking about.
ROCKFORD, IL
kenosha.com

Happy Anniversary! Ron’s Place celebrating 50 years of business

Marovich brings a diverse skill set to Kenosha.com with his years of experience as Carthage College sports information/assistant athletic director and educational background in political science, along with a 10-year stint as a restaurant line cook and sous chef. Celebrating its 50th anniversary on Monday (Aug. 1), Ron Pendrick opened...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
City
East Troy, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

What’s Happening at the 2022 Walworth County Fair

This Labor Day weekend, head over to Wisconsin’s largest county fair for six days of fun and food at the Walworth County Fair! The fair is happening Aug. 31 – Sept. 5 in Elkhorn and has a jam-packed schedule that includes: concerts, monster trucks, a demo derby and more.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
100fmrockford.com

Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
fortatkinsononline.com

Bait Box on the Rock reopens, new location

Bait Box on the Rock, a company offering fishing and water recreational services, has relocated and will be reopening in August, according to information supplied by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as Rock River Bail Box, the company moved within Fort Atkinson from its east side...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Car Theft#Concert#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary Saturday |

For their 50th anniversary Saturday, the Aquanuts waterskiing team of Twin Lakes will celebrate their second consecutive time winning the Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships along with celebrating half a century of jet skiing shows. The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships took place July 21-24...
TWIN LAKES, WI
CBS 58

Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
WAUKESHA, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall

Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Q985

Win a Gift Certificate to Machine Shed in Rockford!

Q98.5 has teamed up with the Machine Shed for a weekend of winning. 😉. Enjoy some delicious breakfast, lunch or whatever meal your heart desires. The Machine Shed serves up award-winning dishes made from scratch daily. Their daily features like Kickin’ chicken Tuesday, Smokehouse Wednesday, and Fish Friday will make...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Does This Local Restaurant Serve The Best Cheese Fries In Rockford?

I normally order everything through the drive through nowadays, but there's one place I love going to and sitting inside to eat. I know you've been to Beefaroo. If you've ever lived in Rockford, you've made a stop at this local restaurant. What's your go-to order? I ALWAYS get a roast beef with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, plus an order of cheese fries and a kids size blue raspberry shake!
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?

Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Cheese company Emmi Roth breaks ground on new plant in Stoughton

Emmi Roth, a Swiss-owned dairy company with facilities in Monroe, Platteville and Seymour, is riding a wave of specialty cheese to a new 134,000-square-foot facility in Stoughton. Stoughton, about 20 miles south of Madison, will house the company’s Wisconsin headquarters. The facility will largely be dedicated to “conversion” — taking...
STOUGHTON, WI
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy