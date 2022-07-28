World Famous IL Late Night Flea Market Features Celebrity Guests

q985online.com
Are These The 5 Best Places To Get Cheese Fries In Rockford?
I took to Facebook asking if Beefaroo had the best cheese fries in Rockford. Some said yes... and most said no. The comment section was pretty ruthless when it came to giving their opinion on Beefaroo and their most popular menu items. I realized after 5... 10 comments that there were many other places around the Stateline to find delicious cheese fries. At this point, I was on the hunt to seek out all these restaurants everybody was talking about.
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery
An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL. The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois ticket sole winner of $1.28 MegaMillions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
$1.28 billion jackpot won in Illinois
An Illinois Lottery Player Has Struck It Rich With Mega Millions. An Illinois Lottery player has won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday, July 29th, night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway in Des Plaines. This is the largest lottery prize every won in...
Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
1470 WMBD
IL Lottery: MegaMillions winning ticket sold in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe it was you. The Illinois Lottery’s website indicates that a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois for Friday night’s drawing. The ticket was believed to have been sold in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, and MegaMillions.com says Illinois sold the only ticket to match all the numbers.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
977wmoi.com
Illinois Department on Aging to Host Senior Day at the State Fair on Aug. 15
Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun for older adults...
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
Illinois sales tax holiday starts Friday
(WTVO) — Summer break is almost over and school is right around the corner, which means back-to-school shopping for many parents and students. With inflation, many are excited about the tax holiday weekend. Illinois’ sales tax holiday is August 5-14. The state will reduce the state sales tax on school supplies by 5% during the […]
muddyriversports.com
Opening of Illinois squirrel hunting season is another chance to spend time outside together
QUINCY — Jeff Remington’s 6-year-old son, Noah, noticed the gun case leaning against the cabinet near the garage door and became instantaneously curious. “Is it time to go hunting?” he asked. Not yet, but it was time to get prepped, which is why the Ruger .22 rifle...
WTHI
Illinois back-to-school sales tax holiday
WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A statewide back-to-school sales tax will take place from Aug. fifth to the 14th in the state of Il. Items like notebooks, markers, and glue sticks among many more products will not be taxed during this period. The sales tax holiday comes in part of...
Cute, Quaint, Tiny Cafe Is Hidden Inside An Illinois Greenhouse
Finding little cafes with rave reviews is one of the many perks of Illinois. Some are in plain sight, some may be deep in a neighborhood, and others might be completely hidden. Before diving into a hidden cafe inside an Illinois greenhouse, there's a perfect example of this in Rockford, Illinois.
There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois
Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
