Fun options for kids this summer with HCCC Youth and Teen Program

www.nj.com
Related
SCVTHS welcomes new superintendent
Somerset County Vocational & Technical Schools today welcomed Robert Presuto as the new Superintendent of Schools. Presuto, who was most recently the superintendent at Boonton Public Schools, brings 28 years of educational experience, with nearly 10 of those years serving as a superintendent. Presuto said, “There are a myriad of...
Ask Amy: Construction noises are too much for the pup
DEAR AMY: I live in New York City in a co-op building. The apartment next door was sold eight months ago and has been unoccupied ever since. I work from home doing some freelance writing, and I teach voice lessons via Zoom. I always have between two and eight voice students - of all ages.
Whistleblowing Rec Director settles lawsuit against N.J. town
The longtime Recreation Director in Highland Park has settled the whistleblower lawsuit she filed against the borough for $125,000, records show. Andrea Costas claimed she was fired in 2021 after a long-running dispute with Borough Administrator Teri Jover over how the Recreation Department was being run and alleged safety hazards at the Highland Park Community Center.
N.J. school district gets new superintendent as board faces lawsuit, ethics complaints
The acting superintendent in Monroe will get the job permanently despite ongoing turmoil in the township over how she was selected, officials said. The Monroe Township Board of Education voted 6-2 last month to name longtime employee Chari R. Chanley as the Middlesex County district’s permanent superintendent under a three-year contract.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fernandez gets 24% pay bump with new job as Jersey City superintendent
Norma Fernandez received a nearly $60,000 raise in salary after taking the helm as the senior administrator for Jersey City public school district, according to the three-year contract she and the district agreed to July 1. Fernandez’s first-year salary as superintendent is $245,000, the same amount former Superintendent Franklin Walker...
2-year-old boy drowns in backyard swimming pool, authorities say
A 2-year-old boy died Sunday night after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in the backyard of a home in Union County, officials said. Emergency workers were called about 6 p.m. to the home of the child’s grandmother on McKinley Street in Linden, according to city Mayor Derek Armstead and Linden police.
Rushmore project: Poll results final for best-ever athletes at Emerson Boro
For the past week, fans had a chance to make their voices heard in selecting Emerson Boro High School’s athletic Mount Rushmore. The poll officially came to a close at noon on Monday and the votes are in. The results can be found here, where you will see the...
N.J. councilwoman’s hit-and-run of bicyclist ‘unacceptable behavior,’ Murphy says
Gov. Phil Murphy called a Jersey City councilwoman’s decision to leave the scene of a crash with a bicyclist “unacceptable behavior” on Monday, but stopped short of saying she should step down. The governor was asked about Councilwoman Amy DeGise, a former chairwoman of the powerful Hudson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Cops bust huge illegal weekend parties at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
Police in Manchester broke up large gatherings at a private quarry over the weekend where hundreds illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and dirt bikes in what cops described as “ongoing quality of life and safety issues.”. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut...
Commuters will soon see results of $1B PATH improvement program that scored national award
PATH, the bi-state transit line between New Jersey and New York, collected a major industry award this month for its 2019 $1 billion improvement plan, and riders will see the results of three of those projects early next year, officials said. The American Public Transit Association gave PATH its APTA’s...
N.J. party store announces plans to close later this summer
A New Jersey party store is shuttering in the coming months. Sugar Sisters’ owner Heather Russinko recently announced on Facebook plans to close shop in September, although an exact date has yet to be determined. Although the family-owned business’s brick-and-mortar store at 396 Route 23 in Franklin will close,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
1 critically injured, 2 others hurt in weekend crash
One driver was critically injured and two other people were hospitalized with injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Clark on Saturday night. The crash took place at about 9:55 p.m. on Madison Hill Road in the area of Cornell Drive, Clark police said. The second driver and a passenger in...
Don’t make excuses for N.J. pol’s hit-and-run crash | Letters
Regarding “Jersey City crash shows bicyclists think they’re above the law; that has to change,” a recent Paul Mulshine column:. It caught me by surprise to see that the Star-Ledger is now publishing defenses of alleged felonies, particularly those caught on video from several angles. Mulshine’s defense of Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run accident is almost comical in its attempt to wave away a possible crime that would land any of the rest of us mere peons in jail.
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. “double taxed”
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
From recruitment to development: Rutgers’ newest Knights got acclimated in Piscataway on Saturday
Most of Rutgers’ committed high school juniors converged on campus Saturday for up to eight hours, covering the full spectrum of what they will experience football-wise when they arrive officially next spring (or fall). Commits arrived at the Hale Center around 12 p.m. where they were greeted by the...
Kayaker dies after officer pulls him from bay waters, police say
An Irvington man died Sunday after a police officer pulled him from the bay off Keyport, where he was kayaking. Keyport police said in a statement they were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that two kayakers were in distress. Responding officers found one person on the shore, who said their friend was still in the water.
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, authorities say
A 40-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday morning in East Orange after he was hit by a car that fled the scene, authorities said. The Montclair man was hit at 1:23 a.m. on the 400 block of Central Avenue, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, who was not identified, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. His status was unclear Monday afternoon.
Kayaker who died after being pulled from N.J. bay is identified by cops
Keyport police have identified the 64-year-old kayaker who died after being removed from the Raritan Bay on Sunday. Carlos Melendez, of Irvington, was kayaking with a friend when police were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that the two were in distress, police said. Responding officers found one person...
NJ.com
NJ
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0