Fun options for kids this summer with HCCC Youth and Teen Program

Regarding “Jersey City crash shows bicyclists think they’re above the law; that has to change,” a recent Paul Mulshine column:. It caught me by surprise to see that the Star-Ledger is now publishing defenses of alleged felonies, particularly those caught on video from several angles. Mulshine’s defense of Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run accident is almost comical in its attempt to wave away a possible crime that would land any of the rest of us mere peons in jail.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO