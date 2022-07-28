Lincoln Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of 12 Year Old Girl

klin.com
Arrest Made After Disturbance Saturday At 13th & P
A disturbance sent Lincoln Police to 13th and P around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses called about a man throwing tables and chairs in the commons area. Officers then received updated information that the suspect was assaulting another man in the area. Officers located and took 25 year old Jerry Laue...
Arrest Made In Two Stolen Vehicles
An arrest is made in the theft of two vehicles and tools from two different locations in July. On July 19th, Lincoln Police were called to 7600 Old Post Road after employees of Wellington Greens Homeowners Association reported one of the shop doors was found open. A 2006 Chevy Silverado and landscaping tools were missing. The total loss was $16,800.
Vandals Cause $104,000 Damage To Construction Equipment
Lincoln Police were called to 40th and Rokeby Road around 11:30 Sunday morning, July 31st to investigate a vandalism. An employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment being used for the road construction project in the area. It appears that keys had been left...
LPD Taking Part In National Night Out Tuesday
Tuesday, August 2nd, is National Night Out. This is a community building event to help promote police and community partnerships with the ove3rall goal of helping to make every neighborhood safer. The Lincoln Police Department will again be participating in the national event and will visit as many neighborhood events...
Lincoln Southwest Students Looking At No Cell Phones In Class This Fall
LPS is implementing a new cell phone policy for students attending Lincoln Southwest this semester. Principal John Matzen tells KLIN News, “For a few years now, teachers have been frustrated by the distraction of cell phone use in the classroom. We have looked at a number of policies on what might best address this. Up until now, this has been a teacher-to-teacher, classroom-to-classroom decision. What we found is teachers who have formulated a policy where students put their devices in a designated area as they entered the classroom were having higher levels of engagement, were having less distractions with phones. After testing that out in classrooms across the building, we decided it was time to leverage that up and make it a building-wide expectation.”
COVID-19 Death Reported Friday in Lancaster County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death Friday, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. The county death total is now 446. In addition, there were 67 new cases reported with 35 people hospitalized and 30 of those being Lancaster County residents. Additional information including...
Star City Shores Closing Aug 8-11 Due To Lifeguard Shortage, Wrapping Up Swim Season
Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that Star City Shores will close August 8 through 11. This is due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores located at 4375 S 33rd Court will reopen on August 12 for the final weekend of the season. Star City Shores will host...
Summer Position Previews: Offensive Line
Looking ahead to the 2022 Nebraska football season, we’re rounding up all of the departures, newcomers, and the returners in a summer position–by–position breakdown series. Here’s the last one. We made it to fall camp!. If you want to also consume this content in radio form,...
