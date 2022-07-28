Blowing Rock Art Museum Exhibits and History

www.goblueridge.net
Mount Airy News
The South’s Woodstock?
This photo of the crowd facing the stage, taken by Dargan Frierson, shows a seas of people rivaling the largest of event crowds anywhere during the 1970s. The photo is available through public digital archives. The iconic poster designed for the Love Valley Rock Festival also doubled as the cover...
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Go Blue Ridge
Doc Watson Day hits Boone again
Boone Residents are likely familiar with the statue of a man playing his guitar on the corner of King Street and North Depot Street. That metal man is a tribute to Doc Watson. Watson is a 7-time Grammy Award winner who lived in Deep Gap NC, and frequently visited Boone in his lifetime. Doc was blind from birth, but never let it get in the way of following his passion. He inspired many musicians over the years both as being triumphant over his blindness and for his unique flat-picking style.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Second Saturday Festival to debut in Statesville Aug. 13
August may mean summer is coming to a close, but it doesn’t mean the end of summer fun. The organizers of the Second Saturday Festival on Aug. 13 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park hope to bring an action-packed, family-friendly community event that they’ve seen success with in other local cities and towns.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Wish you were here': Love letters from WWII found in Lincoln County home
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Between email, social media and cellphones, handwritten letters are almost a thing of the past. A Lincoln County woman found boxes full of love letters from World War II written by her late neighbors, Johnny and Betty Gally. What You Need To Know. Lincoln County...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Giving back: Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries
With the rise in gas and food prices, Matthew 25 Ministries’ Mandy Howell said she’s seeing an increase in people needing help with the basics, and many of those coming in the door are people who have never sought assistance before. “We’re getting senior citizens and families,” she...
Go Blue Ridge
Help the Watauga elderly hit some good meals
The Watauga County Project on Aging urgently needs volunteers to deliver meals to the home-bound elderly. A nutritious meal as well as a smiling face can make the difference in someone’s life. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday. A time commitment of 10:30-12:30 is needed. A volunteer may deliver once a week, once a month, bi-weekly or whatever fits your schedule. Please contact Wynne at 828-265-8090 for more details.
my40.tv
Marion event raises awareness about human trafficking through Red Sand Project
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, July 30, 2022 is "World Day Against Trafficking in Persons." In Western North Carolina, about a dozen Marion citizens and leaders gathered in front of the McDowell County Courthouse to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. At the event, sponsored by the...
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition
DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
my40.tv
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
WCNC
Free lunch in schools: who's offering it?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THE QUESTION. Will all school districts offer free lunch for all students?. No, not all school districts will offer free lunch for all students. Screen says a balanced meal can make all the difference in a kid's day, which is why lunch is so important. During...
'Like a bomb went off' | Video shows lightning hit tree near Wilkes County home
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A couple in Wilkes County said a lightning strike hit a tree near their home Thursday as they were sitting on their porch about 20 feet away and they caught it all on camera. "We were just sitting out there talking and we heard thunder...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System welcomes new cardiologist to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is pleased to welcome Dr. Deepak Joshi to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic. Joshi is a board-certified cardiologist who has been practicing medicine since 2006, spending the past six years in cardiology. He chose to this specialty because his family has an extensive history of cardiac illness, and he feels it is both gratifying and exciting.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The race is on to refurbish storied North Wilkesboro Speedway before the opener
NORTH WILKESBORO — Barely an hour into the 9 a.m. start of the traditional workday — but three-plus hours into his day — Ronald Queen zipped about the North Wilkesboro Speedway on his gas-powered cart like he was racing for the checkered flag. And in a very...
Go Blue Ridge
North Wilkesboro Speedway Returns To Racing This Week
The North Wilkesboro Speedway returns to racing with the “Call Family Distillers Bootleg Bash.”. Racing action is set for Tuesday and Wednesday August 2 and 3, featuring Touring Modifieds / Mini Stocks / Carolina Crate Mods this week. The CRA Super Series and Southern Super Series Late Models and...
