Argos Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Missing 16-year-old out of Argos found safe
ARGOS, Ind. - A 16-year-old who was reported missing on July 27 was found and is safe, the Argos Police Department announced. On Sunday morning, Argos Police announced Lana Roemer was found.
Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart 15-year-old
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Antonio Mikell, a 15 year old black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a Trump 2020 T shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights, and carrying a silver suitcase.
Missing Argos Teen Located and Safe
A 16-year-old Argos girl reported missing last week has been located and is safe, according to the Argos Police Department. Lana Rose Roemer was reported missing Thursday, July 28 after nobody had heard from her or had seen her since Wednesday, July 27 around 8:30 a.m. ET near the Trailer Park homes on West Marshall Street in Argos. She was located over the weekend and was found safe.
South Bend Police arrest suspect in robberies tied to dating app
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a string of armed robberies linked to a dating app on the city's northeast side. Dayavion Thompson, 19, was arrested following a search warrant in Mishawaka. In late June, the South Bend Police Department's...
Security footage captures early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Indiana officers rescue 9-year-old boy from Mississinewa River
MARION, Ind. — Police officers in Marion rescued a young boy from a river Thursday evening. Marion Police Ofc. Nicholas McPike responded to a report of a 9-year-old boy who was struggling in the Mississinewa River near Ballard Field just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Bystanders directed the officer to the boy, who has autism and is non-verbal, about 20 yards from the shore.
One-year-old boy taken in stolen car found after 3 hours
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend police say a 1-year-old boy who was inside a car that was stolen was found safe inside the vehicle three hours later and about two blocks away. Karter Wilson was hot and sweaty, but overall he was OK, says his mother, Kayla...
One dead, one in critical condition after kayaking incident on Robinson Lake
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another is in critical condition following a kayaking incident on Robinson Lake on Sunday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced. At 8:15 p.m., witnesses contacted the Lake County 911 Center about two kayakers on the lake who had tipped over and...
Body recovered, woman critically injured after kayak tips over in Lake County, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. - A 19-year-old man died and a woman was critically injured after a kayaking incident Sunday night on Robinson Lake in Hobart, Indiana. Emergency personnel were called to the lake around 8:15 p.m. after witnesses saw two kayakers tip over and begin struggling in the water roughly 200 feet from shore, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck woman on Lima Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police are searching for a driver who hit a woman and kept going early Saturday morning. Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center roads at 12:15 a.m. They found a woman in the road. She was taken to a local...
South Bend Police locate stolen vehicle, one-year-old found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police conducted a frantic search Friday morning for a stolen vehicle with a one-year-old inside, according to South Bend Police. The 2011 Chevy Malibu was stolen around 7 a.m. from a home in the 600 block of N. Cushing. The mother said the car was left...
Police identify victim in Friday officer-involved shooting at Coquillard Elementary School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph Police have identified the victim of the officer-involved shooting on Friday at Coquillard School as 51-year old Dante Kittrell. According to reports, South Bend Police were dispatched to Coquillard Elementary School on reports of a male individual with a handgun threatening suicide near the baseball fields.
Police seize 19 guns, drugs from South Bend man’s home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Investigators found drugs and more than a dozen firearms inside a 21-year-old South Bend man’s home, police say. State police and the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) served a search warrant on the morning of July 26 at a home in the 1100 block of Queen Street. The […]
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office to host August hiring event
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office will host a hiring event on August 24 at 5 p.m. The event will take place at the county sheriff's office, located at 26861 on County Road 26. Officials are looking specifically for patrol officers. All candidates are required to fill out...
Mayor Mueller issues statement about fatal police involved shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Mayor James Mueller responded to the police involved fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell that happened Friday afternoon. He announced the city will hold a meeting on August 23 to discuss crisis procedures. We are all in shock following Friday's tragic loss of Dante Kittrell. My heart...
South Bend mother reunited with baby boy after car was stolen with him inside
A South Bend mother had an agonizing three hours Friday, after her car was stolen with her 1-year-old boy in the back seat. The car was taken from a driveway, after which South Bend police launched a frantic search for the boy.
BREAKING: Back-to-back shootings leave total of four injured, one in critical condition
Back-to-back shootings on the South Side of South Bend have left four people shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 this all happened slightly before 1:30 a.m.. They received multiple calls about shots fired and reports of gunfire in the area near South St....
Elkhart Police locate woman missing since June
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police asked the public for their help locating Mariah De Leon Thursday afternoon. A short time later, police announced they had located DeLeon.
Elkhart police looking for missing 58-year-old man
ELKHART, Ind. -- 58-year-old Raymond Carter has been declared missing, and has not been seen since July 10, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Carter is described as a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes, approximately 6'0 and 325 pounds. He was last seen in the 1000...
BREAKING UPDATE: Child found safe in stolen car
A missing one-year-old boy was found and is safe. The little boy was in a car that was stolen Friday morning. The car was taken around 7 this morning from a home on North Cushing Street, just southwest of Memorial Hospital. 3 hours later the boy was found about 2...
