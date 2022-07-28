ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argos, IN

Argos Police searching for missing 16-year-old

By Maura Johnson
 4 days ago
Missing 16-year-old out of Argos found safe

ARGOS, Ind. - A 16-year-old who was reported missing on July 27 was found and is safe, the Argos Police Department announced. On Sunday morning, Argos Police announced Lana Roemer was found.
ARGOS, IN
Missing Argos Teen Located and Safe

A 16-year-old Argos girl reported missing last week has been located and is safe, according to the Argos Police Department. Lana Rose Roemer was reported missing Thursday, July 28 after nobody had heard from her or had seen her since Wednesday, July 27 around 8:30 a.m. ET near the Trailer Park homes on West Marshall Street in Argos. She was located over the weekend and was found safe.
ARGOS, IN
Argos, IN
