PET PATROL: Bailey Is Missing!
The Pet Patrol, powered by Chili Heads, needs your help! Bailey is missing!. Bailey is a 1-year-old tan and white boxer who was last seen in her yard on county road 314 in Buena Vista at 9 am Monday, August 1st. She is microchipped and is wearing a pink collar.
Sunday, July 31st Weather
Showers and thunderstorms will still be possible today but should be more isolated. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 81. Look for an overnight low of 53. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 77, a low of 49. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up...
Help Wanted: ACA Products in Buena Vista
ACA Products in Buena Vista, and aggregate, concrete, and asphalt supplier, is seeking applicants for CDL Drivers (A & B), aggregate & asphalt production personnel, and mechanics. Competitive wages depending on experience Full time benefits include Health Insurance, 401K, vacation, and some paid holidays. Must pass a pre-employment drug test....
Draft Amendments Published for Module 1 of County Land Use Code Update
The Chaffee County Land Use Code Update project is seeking public input on proposed amendments for the first set of topics under review. Module 1 includes code amendments addressing numerous sections:. Special Event Permits (Section 4.2.6) Road, Alley and Right-of-way Vacations (Section 5.2.3.H) Wildland Urban Interface (new Section 7.1.10) Use...
