Gastonia Police Release Video Of Controversial Veteran’s Arrest

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at North Charlotte Gas Station
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in the parking lot of a gas station on Old Statesville Rd Monday evening. MEDIC says a person was declared deceased in the 8300 block of Old Statesville Road in North Charlotte around...
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
Shots Fired During Road Rage Incident In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after shots were fired during a road rage incident in Rock Hill early Sunday morning. Around 3:18 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to Montclair Drive in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. At the scene, officers met with the 27-year-old...
1 seriously hurt in shooting in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in west Charlotte. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that a patient was taken to the hospital “with life-threatening injuries” after a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. The shooting happened on Tuckaseegee...
Police: 19-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Monroe Park
MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police are investigating after finding a 19-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound in Dickerson Park early Sunday morning. Police were dispatched to a call for service at the park located on North Johnson Street around 7:43 a.m. At the scene, officers located the victim,...
Troopers: 25-Year-Old Man Killed In Burke County Collision
MORGANTON, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Burke County Sunday evening. On Sunday, July 31st around 6:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on NC Highway 181 near Frank Whisnant Road. Troopers say a 1995 Cadillac DeVille was traveling south...
East Charlotte Homicide Arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
Charges expected to be upgraded for shooting suspect after victim dies
An Upstate man that was shot in in late July has now died from his injuries. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says, 46 year old Rafahel Levi Castro died Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional.
Troopers Investigate Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian At Iredell County Poultry Plant
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday night at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road in Statesville. Troopers responded around 7:45 p.m. to investigate. Initial investigation reveals a tractor-trailer, also known as a yard...
Suspect arrested after attempting to stab officers in Gaston County, police say
RANLO, N.C. — A 47-year-old man will face charges after law enforcement in Gaston County said he tried to stab police officers, leading to a standoff Friday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Ranlo Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant for Dewey Lee Case at a home...
Woman shot in head, seriously injured in northeast Charlotte apartment, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was seriously injured when she was shot in the head at an apartment in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD records show the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at an apartment on the 1900 block...
‘We need closure’: Months after deadly shooting on I-85, answers remain elusive
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four months ago, someone shot and killed 19-year-old Uriah McCree as he drove on Interstate 85 in Gaston County. McCree’s murder is one of six in the county this year, but his death is the only case where no arrests have been made. Christina...
Teen seriously hurt in overnight shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had a large presence near an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte after a reported shooting early Thursday morning. After 3:30 a.m., MEDIC said it took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting on Silver Arrow Drive. A Channel 9...
SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC, the incident...
Gaston County Mugshot July 30th
The Gaston County Mugshots for Saturday, July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
'Just be careful' | Pineville police share warning about thieves targeting victims after a visit to the ATM
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A routine visit to the bank could lead you to become a victim of a crime if you aren't aware of your surroundings. Pineville Police are now sharing a crime alert to help keep people and their valuables safe. Recent reports show a trend of customers...
Charlotte police solves decade-old unidentified remains case using forensic genetic genealogy
A family has closure because of new, cutting-edge technology matching DNA with unidentified remains of people who died.
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for woman who robbed Dollar General and fired shot in business
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a woman who robbed a southwest Charlotte business at gunpoint. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at the Dollar General store in the 6200 block of South Blvd. Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said a woman in a hoodie and Louis Vuitton facemask entered the business and pointed a gun at the employee behind the counter.
Thieves steal zero-turn mower, trailer from Tractor Supply Co., sheriff says
DENVER, N.C. — Thieves were caught on video stealing a zero-turn mower, trailer and a grill early Friday morning from the Tractor Supply Co. in Denver, the sheriff said. An alarm company notified Lincoln County communications about a break-in at 1:27 a.m. at the store on Gilman Road. Officers...
Deputies: North Carolina woman tried to set her ex’s house on fire…but had wrong home
A woman who allegedly was attempting to set her ex-boyfriend's house on fire set the wrong house on fire, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.
