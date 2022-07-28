ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Alleged dealer arrested, 50 bags of fentanyl seized

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwczA_0gwIfJjl00

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announce the arrest of an alleged dealer who they say was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and other narcotics.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on Wednesday officers in the drug task force completed a drug investigation with the arrest of Jamarl Brunson, 41.

Woman arrested, accused of selling meth out of motel

Investigators say Brunson was arrested on West Main Street in Bloomsburg and found in his possession 50 bags, or one brick, of fentanyl and approximately half an ounce of crystal methamphetamine.

Brunson is being charged with several counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs and other related charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Burglary charges for couple accused of theft from abandoned home

Troy, Pa. — State Police in Towanda said they discovered stolen items in the back of a car after neighbors reported a man go into an abandoned house. Residents in the area saw Harold Dean Vandyke enter the abandoned house on July 16 just before 4 a.m. and called the state police barracks in Towanda to report him. Trooper Dane Smith arrived at the property near the 600 block of Knight Drive in Troy Township to witness Vandyke get into a Chevrolet Malibu. ...
TOWANDA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man surrounded by knives denies using one, gives police false name

Shamokin, Pa. — A man allegedly denied having a knife while standing in front of a wall covered with knives, police say. The man also reportedly gave Shamokin officers a fake name and fought them when he was taken into custody. The incident took place on July 21 when Officer Wesley Fleming said he responded to reports of a domestic disturbance with a knife near the 600 block of S....
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Woman carjacked, police seek suspects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bloomsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
wkok.com

Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police searching for missing mother and child

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man accused of rape of an 8-year-old

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives in Scranton investigated allegations of a man accused of raping an 8-year-old leading to his arrest. According to the Scranton Police Department, in July a 14-year-old girl reported that she was raped by the accused Austin Fox, 28, when she was 8 years old. As stated in the affidavit, Fox […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Fentanyl#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
NorthcentralPA.com

Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck

Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
ATHENS, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County man charged after delivering crack to informant twice

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was accused of delivering crack to a confidential informant twice over the course of a month in Lycoming County. Richard Robert Brown, 52, of Williamsport was charged on July 21 after being taken into custody for the alleged narcotics deals. Detectives said Brown delivered 1.21 grams of the substance on June 14 and then 1.45 grams of the substance again on July 20. Brown...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drug sting at hotel leads to discovery of methamphetamine, cash

Troy, Pa. — A month's long investigation into narcotics distribution at the Troy Hotel culminated in the execution of a search warrant on July 22 that led to the discovery of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash. Trooper Nathan Lewis spoke with a confidential informant in mid-June who said they could purchase methamphetamine from Lisa Mae Winebarger at the Troy Motel in Bradford County. During a buy with prerecorded money provided...
TROY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NorthcentralPA.com

Illegal gun transfer results in felony charge for Williamsport man

Williamsport, Pa. — Zander Keith Shearer told State Police during an interview he knowingly purchased a firearm for a person who was not supposed to be in possession of one. The 21-year-old Lock Haven resident said that on Dec. 13 of 2021, he purchased a Glock Model 45 from the National Range and Armory located on Washington Boulevard in Williamsport. Shearer said he purchased the firearm for Jennifer Esposito. Records...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two charged after police officer assaulted

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY — Two individuals are in custody after a fight between the two, led to a police officer being assaulted, Friday night. The Pocono Township Police Department says they responded to a call of a domestic dispute in progress at the Best Western Hotel in Tannersville on Friday around 9:30 p.m. Officers say […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

One deceased after accidental drowning

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by Lycoming County Emergency Services for an apparent accidnetal drowning victim. State Troopers stated witnesses at the scene said a white male had been floating in the Susquehanna River when he was then taken by the current and began to struggle against it […]
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dead after possible drowning

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Lycoming County say a man has died after a possible drowning. Witnesses told troopers they saw a man floating in the Susquehanna River in Muncy Creek Township Saturday when he began to struggle to swim. Those witnesses tried to help but were...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman caught recording interview with State Police charged with felony

Montoursville, Pa. — Posted warnings about recording inside the State Police Barracks in Montoursville did not sufficiently warn a woman away from using her cell phone to do exactly that on July 20. Trooper Nathan Birth informed Alexandrea Helena Sheffield that they were going to seize her phone as part of an investigation into a structure fire on July 5. The 39-year-old Montoursville resident grabbed her phone and tried to manipulate it, Birth said. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

State police arrest two people on child endangerment, drug possession charges

DALLAS TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre arrested two people after crack cocaine and fentanyl were found during a traffic stop on state Route 309 late Wednesday night. Michael Edwin Rought, 39, and Amber Ann Wilson, both of Towanda, were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rought and Wilson were jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $5,000 bail, each.
DALLAS, PA
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy