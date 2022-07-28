Madison on Track 2045: Open house tonight will review progress in developing comprehensive plan for city

themadisonrecord.com
NewsNation network lauds Rodney Smith’s free lawn care
MADISON – A Madison man who is teaching youth about generosity, honor and the value of hard work caught the attention of a national news network. The “Morning in America” segment on the NewsNation network profiled Rodney Smith Jr. of Madison about his initiative, Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service. Smith founded the service as an inspiring mission that bridges generations.
RD3 Legacy 3-On-3 Basketball Tournament Set For August 13
MADISON- Ryan Dupree continues to leave a legacy. The former high school and college basketball player died Sept. 4, 2021, of COVID-19 at age 24, but he’s remembered and honored in a special way with the first and hopefully annual RD3 Legacy Basketball Tournament scheduled for Aug. 13 at Bob Jones High School with tipoff at 9:00 a.m.
UPDATE: Madison man accused of killing former girlfriend
MADISON – A Madison area man was arrested in Limestone County last week accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Thursday night, according to Limestone County authorities. The Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, 409 Landess Circle, was arrested on a murder charge following a short...
