Third person facing charges after 2-year-old's death in York County

NBC12
Man arrested after shooting gun outside Henrico complex
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police negotiated with a man in an apartment after he fired a gun outside an apartment complex. Several cars were struck but nobody was injured as a result of the shooting. On Sunday, July 31, around 10:30 am, police responded to reports of a man...
Charges dismissed temporarily for Suffolk Tower arson suspect
Charges against a man accused of setting fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments last summer have been temporarily dismissed because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Portsmouth Police investigating after gunshot wound incident
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a gunshot wound that originated from the 4100 block of South Street, the department said. A man was hurt but is expected to live after being shot in the incident. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, the...
Traffic Alert: One person dies after car crash in Isle of Wight County
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Isle of Wight County Monday morning. According to a news release, the crash involved two vehicles and happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 17 on the James River Bridge.
Man dies after shooting on Manson Street in Norfolk
A Portsmouth man died after a shooting Sunday night on Manson Street in Norfolk.
Portsmouth man dies following Norfolk shooting
A shooting in Norfolk late Sunday night has left a man from Portsmouth dead. Authorities responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound around 9:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Manson Street.
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
Former Virginia teacher pleads guilty to starting fire outside neighbor's house
Forty-two-year-old Ryan Elza, former teacher in Norfolk, has plead guilty to arson and felony destruction of property.
Police investigate shooting at Hampton parking lot that left 2 men injured
Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured around 8:31 p.m., in the first block of Grouper Loop.
Police investigate shooting that left one man injured in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near the 4100 block of South Street.
Local doctor among 3 charged after toddler found dead in Yorktown
Three people have been charged after deputies responded to a call about the death of a toddler in York County earlier this month.
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
Two juveniles named as suspects in deadly Virginia Beach shooting, one arrested
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 14, 2022. After two underage suspects were identified by police, one was arrested and another may face charges in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Virginia Beach.
Woman dies after being hit by car in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Hampton Friday night. According to the Hampton Police Division, the 911 center received a call that a pedestrian was struck by a car near West Pembroke Avenue and G Street just after 9 p.m. When officers...
Police locate missing 11-year-old boy
Angel Maldonado Contreas was last seen by his mom on Thursday around 5 p.m., at the Magnuson Hotel, 5909 Northampton Boulevard.
Details emerge on deadly multi-person stabbing in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Early Monday morning, Hampton Police responded to a violent incident at a home on Winder Court. Court documents said officers found a woman outside of her house suffering from stab wounds. Police spoke to a man, also stabbed, who said he’s the boyfriend of the woman...
Hampton police: Man hurt after shooting on Falcon Creek Way
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday morning. According to a news release, police got the call to respond to the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way shortly before 3 a.m. That's near the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments. When...
Rape victim outraged suspect isn't required to have an HIV test
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
Man seriously injured after being pinned by excavator in Suffolk
A man was seriously injured after being pinned by an overturned excavator in Suffolk Saturday morning.
Missing 11-year-old boy found safe in Norfolk
Virginia Beach police said 11-year-old Angel Maldonado Contreas was found safe in Norfolk Friday night. Virginia Beach police are searching for a missing 11-year-old Friday. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Angel Maldonado Contreas was last seen by his mother Thursday at the Magnuson Hotel, 5909 Northampton Boulevard.
