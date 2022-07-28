ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals’ Zac Taylor Provides Update on Quarterback Joe Burrow Following Surgery

By Patrick Norton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

Nobody – from the top of the organization to the janitorial closet in the practice facility – means as much to the Cincinnati Bengals as Joe Burrow. Entering his third season as a professional, Burrow brings more to the table than a wickedly talented arm. The face of the franchise brought success and swagger from LSU to the NFL from the moment the Bengals selected him No. 1 overall in 2020.

However, news broke on Tuesday morning that Joe Burrow would require an emergency appendectomy . On Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the blossoming absence on the first day of training camp . While Taylor offers that the surgery was successful, the coach couldn’t provide an accurate timetable for a return.

While Taylor shared that the hospital would discharge the quarterback today, the team wants to ensure a full recovery before the season begins. But the looming hiatus doesn’t concern Taylor, who points to Burrow’s two seasons in the system. The head coach says, “He’s seen it. He’ll still have his iPad. He’ll still follow whenever he’s in meetings. We don’t expect him to miss a step mentally that way.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3y-nxsAkKs

Taylor previously lauded Burrow’s work ethic, leadership and preparation after minicamp. With a potential absence on the horizon, the head coach’s commitment to that statement hasn’t wavered.

“I’m sure he’d love to have all the physical reps that he could possibly get, but he won’t be behind the 8-ball at all based on what happens,” Taylor said.

Joe Burrow’s Rise to Prominence and Dominance Places Target on Bengals’ Back in 2022

Zac Taylor knows. And so does Joe Burrow. Last season, the NFL scene witnessed the meteoric rise of the Cincinnati Bengals – all the way to Super Bowl LVI. Now, the rest of the AFC prays on the franchise’s downfall . To the head coach, this means a Lamar Hunt Trophy-sized target on the team’s back.

But the road to redemption is incredibly more challenging for Cincinnati in 2022. No longer benefitting from a fourth-place schedule, the Bengals need a healthy Joe Burrow in order to remain atop a competitive conference. Even if the AFC North is considerably weaker than a season ago, the division is akin to the Big Ten: beating each other up so badly that nobody succeeds in the playoffs.

The post Cincinnati Bengals’ Zac Taylor Provides Update on Quarterback Joe Burrow Following Surgery appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why

As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell as One of Her ‘Heroes’ Ahead of Grand Ole Opry Celebration

Carrie Underwood is getting ready to take the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville as part of a celebration in honor of Barbara Mandrell. Ahead of this, though, Underwood posted a throwback photo of her and Mandrell together. Country music has been made better over the years thanks to Mandrell’s contributions. Underwood is definitely someone who looks up to those who came before her in the industry. With this sweet photo, she’s simply sharing her kind thoughts about Mandrell here.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match

Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
WWE
Outsider.com

Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO

In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu#Javascript
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Gets Shocked by Electrical Mat Rigged on Homeowner’s Porch

Now, I might not be smarter than the average bear. But, luckily I don’t have to be. These bears were shocked by what they found on a porch. That awful pun aside, the animals got a little more than they bargained for when they made their way up onto one homeowner’s porch. It just so happened to be fixed with an electric mat which sent a little shock to the bear’s paws. Keep the outdoors on the outside.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Heather Gray, ‘The Talk’ Executive Producer, Dead at 50

Emmy Award-winning executive producer Heather Gray of The Talk has died of an unknown “unforgiving disease.” She was 50 years old. A representative with the series released a letter signed by President & CEO of CBS George Cheeks and the other network execs to the show’s crew today announcing the heartbreaking news. However, it did not reveal the cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Crushes Acoustic Cover of Rihanna Hit: VIDEO

American Idol champ Noah Thompson is rapidly making headway in the country music industry after taking home the crown this past season. After making his debut at CMA Fest in June, the budding star took to Instagram to announce the release of his newest single “Stay,” a cover of Rihanna’s 2012 hit, on Friday. Sharing an acoustic version of the single, fans flooded the comments to praise the release.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With Trailer Trash Tammy, Gives Middle Finger to Camera at WWE SummerSlam: VIDEO

Kid Rock has proven time and again that he does not care what the public thinks about him. Instead, he consistently puts out music that displays his outspoken nature. On Saturday night though, the country-rock artist took his lack of “give a damn” to the WWE SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee where he not only made out with YouTube star Trailer Trash Tammy but also flipped the bird to the camera. Watch the footage below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Body of Missing Boy Found Near Waterfall in Washington Park

Authorities have discovered the body of a missing boy last seen alive near a waterfall in Washington Park. According to the Bellingham, Washington Police Department, the child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park on Friday. That same day, the police department received a distressed phone call to the area around 2:30. During the conversation, the parents reported their child missing.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

524K+
Followers
56K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy