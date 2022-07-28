Dead by Daylight Update 6.1.1 Explained

www.dbltap.com
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
PlayStation Backbone One Revealed as Official PS Mobile Controller
In a partnership between Backbone and Sony, the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is an officially licensed mobile controller for iPhone users.
Great moments in PC gaming: Editing rules.ini to make Red Alert guns shoot lightning
All kinds of variables were yours to alter in Red Alert's config file. Great moments in PC gaming are bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories. Some mods take years to complete, improving the base game so much they become the default way to play, or making it a platform for something totally new. Other mods, however, involve typing the word "TeslaZap" into a text file and saving it. Both are good.
Terraria devs plan to tackle crossplay after next update
Terraria multiplayer will be playable across PC, consoles, and mobile if Re-Logic is successful.
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
How to get PS Plus on Steam Deck
If you’re a serious console gamer but you also have – or want – a Steam Deck for mobile gaming, you may be wondering if the two can work together at all. The good news is that the Steam Deck is versatile enough to try. We’ve already discussed how you can use a workaround to get Xbox Game Pass on your Steam Deck. Now it’s time to look at how you can create a way to get PS Plus on the handheld, too!
PlayStation Plus free games for August 2022 revealed
PlayStation Plus has revealed the free games for subscribers in August. The gaming giant recently revamped its service to offer three tiers, with these games being part of the base Essential tier. Further games getting to higher tiers will be announced in the middle of the month. Leading the pack...
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
V Rising Wiping Specific Servers for a Refresh
Stunlock Studios is wiping specific V Rising servers, allowing for certain groups and communities to start over from scratch. Here's the full list and affected regions.
Is Digimon Survive on Steam?
Here is a breakdown of whether or not Digimon Survive is available on Steam.
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
How to Unlock Gyorunton in Vampire Survivors
How to unlock the new character Gyorunton in Vampire Survivors.
When does Destiny 2’s season 18 begin?
After years and years of build-up, Destiny 2’s main big bad villain is on their way to the Sol system. But before The Witness arrives, there’s still one more season of the game to go. Season 18 is seemingly all that’s left that stands between Guardians and The Witness.
Stray not launching or opening on Windows PC [Fixed]
Is Stray not launching or opening on your Windows 11/10 PC? Stray is the most recent adventure single-player video game developed by BlueTwelve Studio. It was released just a couple of days ago and has already grabbed the eyeballs of ardent gamers. While most gaming enthusiasts are enjoying this new game, some players are unable to launch the game itself.
Early September Will See The Premiere Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer
New information about the next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was revealed by the legendary Tom Henderson. According to the source, the devs will unveil the online for the upcoming shooter in September, roughly two weeks before beta testing begins. Henderson notes that the studio has previously observed this...
Red Dead Online bug leaves towns without animals and people on PC
The Wild West isn't looking that wild
A Red Dead Online bug is turning the game into a ghost town
Red Dead Online doesn't seem long for this world. After Rockstar announced last month that RDO wouldn't receive any more 'major' content updates, players have alternated between explosive violence and quiet grief (opens in new tab). A few have simply quit the game entirely. Including, apparently, the NPCs. A recent...
Dr Disrespect unveiled game footage for his new shooter. It did not go well.
Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect on Sunday revealed early footage from the first game of his new gaming studio, a first-person shooter titled Deadrop. People are already tearing it to shreds on social media. The announcement comes months after Dr Disrespect announced the launch of the games studio he founded...
Starcraft Remastered: How to Get for Free
Players can earn Starcraft Remastered for free as long as they are Amazon prime members.
