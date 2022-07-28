Genshin Impact Monthly Codes: August 2022

www.dbltap.com
V Rising Wiping Specific Servers for a Refresh
Stunlock Studios is wiping specific V Rising servers, allowing for certain groups and communities to start over from scratch. Here's the full list and affected regions.
MultiVersus Dev Confirms Bugs Bunny Nerf, Invite Spam Fix Are Coming
It appears Bugs Bunny is in line for a nerf in MultiVersus in the near future.
How to Digivolve in Digimon Survive
With Digimon Survive having launched just a few days ago, players might be wondering how to digivolve their Digimon.
GTA 6 Leak Hints at Map Location and Design
After an initial wave of leaks that have suggested that Grand Theft Auto VI will feature a Latina Protagonist, a new set of leaks claims to know the location of the next GTA title.
Overwatch 2 Skins Might Be Sold for up to $45
Twitter user Portergauge may have some bad news for fans of Overwatch 2. The highly anticipated sequel will be free-to-play, but according to a tweet, cosmetic skins might be on sale for as high as $45. This insane price point was revealed in a fan survey as a result of the last beta.
League of Legends Owned Skin Display Issue: How to Fix
League of Legends players have reported an encounter where there is a problem setting their skins. If you have been getting an error message when trying to display a skin you own, here are a couple of tips for you to try and fix the issue. Riot Games is aware...
Project L Will be Free-to-Play, Riot Games Announces
Project L, the upcoming fighting game to be released by Riot Games, has been officially announced as free-to-play in a video posted by Tom Cannon, Senior Director and Executive Producer of the project. While players speculated that Project L was likely to be free-to-play, it has now been officially confirmed.
Deadrop Release Date Yet to Be Announced
Deadrop's release date hasn't yet been revealed, but it will likely see several months of tests with limited public access before that day arrives.
Apex Legends Season 14 Weapon Changes: Buffs, Supply Drops, Gold Equipment
Apex Legends Season 14 is almost upon and datamining has begun!
Best Marco 5 Weapon Loadout Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
This best Marco 5 weapon loadout guide for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of, if not the best SMG in the game. As discussed briefly in our Warzone Season 4 Reloaded...
Warzone Season 4 Reloaded July 27 Patch Notes Detailed
Warzone Season 4 received a new update July 27 that saw numerous bug fixes and weapon balancing. Here's what was added in the newest patch:. Max Damage Range increased to 72 meters, up from 48 meters. Type 99 (VG) Max Damage Range increased to 50 meters, up from 37 Meters.
Respawn Reveals Reworked King's Canyon for Apex Legends: Hunted Season 14
While many Apex Legends players will be excited for the newest Legend revealed, Vantage, others are patiently awaiting any news on a new map. While there won't be a new map so soon after Storm Point, Respawn did reveal some much-needed changes to King's Canyon. And to the excitement of many, a favorite POI has returned!
