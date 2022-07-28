PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jose Quintana is reportedly headed to St. Louis. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that the Pirates and Cardinals are finalizing a trade centered around the left-handed pitcher. It is not clear what the return is for the Pirates in the move. Quintana has a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts for the Pirates this season.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO