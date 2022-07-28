ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROCKINGHAM — Unlike the three other teams holding tryouts across campus on Monday, the Richmond Senior High School football program held its first official practice of the new season. Fresh off of summer workouts, complete with several seven-on-seven scrimmages, the Raiders participated in the first of two practices without...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jose Quintana is reportedly headed to St. Louis. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that the Pirates and Cardinals are finalizing a trade centered around the left-handed pitcher. It is not clear what the return is for the Pirates in the move. Quintana has a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts for the Pirates this season.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
