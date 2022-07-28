How to stay at the Frying Pan Tower while helping preserve it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Have you ever wanted to visit the Frying Pan Tower? This could be your chance.

The Frying Pan Tower depends on volunteers to help restore and preserve this piece of history, officials stated.

Volunteers with all different backgrounds and skills are asked to apply to visit and help restore the tower.

For those unfamiliar, the tower’s history goes back to the 1960s.

The Frying Pan Tower’s construction was completed in November 1964, and the light station was retired by the Coast Guard in 2004, according to the Frying Pan Tower website .

The tower was bought by North Carolinian Richard Neal and the effort to preserve the tower started.

For those wanting to help, there is a volunteer vetting process, and a required training course before the trip.

For more information on how to volunteer at the Frying Pan Tower, click here.

