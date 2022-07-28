Former prosecutor named chair of Westchester County Police Board

hudsonvalley.news12.com
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
News 12
Police: New Canaan officer accused of killing dogs and keeping illegal explosives arrested on new charges
A New Canaan police officer accused of killing dogs at his K9 training facility in Naugatuck and keeping illegal explosives at his home in Stratford has been arrested again and is facing new charges stemming from an animal abuse investigation. David Rivera, owner of Black Rock Canine Training facility, turned...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Multiple cars stolen in Rhinebeck; State police investigating
RHINEBECK – Multiple reports indicate that at least five vehicles were stolen in Rhinebeck over the weekend. The New York State Police are investigating. Sources have told Mid-Hudson News that several vehicles were stolen from residences on Route 308 as well as parking spots in apartment complexes in Rhinebeck between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Man from UK faces charges in Rockland County crash that injured 2 children
Police in Orangetown say Thomas Robb was driving the wrong way on a one-way section of Greenbush Road. They say he hit a car while driving into the Route 303 intersection, which collided with another car.
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing 2 iPads from Central Islip store
According to police, the man stole two Apple iPads from Target, located at 160 North Research Place, on July 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m.
longisland.com
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
eastchesterreview.com
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’
White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
Orange County woman receives 31 tickets following high speed chase
An Orange County woman is facing several charges - and received 31 tickets - for leading police on a chase through Deerpark.
News 12
MTA reopens Denton Avenue underpass following monthslong closure
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reopened the Denton Avenue underpass following a bridge replacement that closed the road for months. The transportation agency says the Denton Avenue bridge was the smallest bridge replaced as part of the Main Line Expansion but that it was also one of the most important.
News 12
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
The community is remembering a woman who was the face of a local animal hospital. Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2. The single mother died the day before her 42nd birthday.
ALERT CENTER: 23-year-old New Windsor woman missing
A 23-year-old woman from New Windsor has been missing since early Sunday morning.
News 12
Ramapo police: Arrest made in Ramapo gel-gun incident
Police arrested a 16-year-old from Spring Valley in connection to a gel-gun shooting Sunday morning on Decatur Avenue in Monsey. A pedestrian reported being shot in the face with a pellet. Police determined that three juveniles were out for a joyride. One of the juveniles was shooting trash cans with...
Church leader accused of abusing kids in Norwalk faces new charges in Bridgeport
A church youth leader accused of abusing children in Norwalk is facing new charges in Bridgeport, according to court records.
NYPD officer who shot LI man in the eye while off duty sued for $35M
A Long Island man who an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the face outside the cop’s house is suing the city for $35 million. Rinaldo Laviolette, 27, said he accidentally took someone else’s wallet at a West Babylon party on March 5.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect arrested in string of Westbury break-ins, police say
Nassau police confirm that a suspect has been arrested for breaking into Toskana Pizzeria, Punta Cana Dominican Grill, and Asteca Deli on Post Avenue.
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess Sheriff announces promotions
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced several promotions of members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. The promoted staff are from both the law enforcement side of the department as well as the corrections division. Sheriff Imperati said, “As a result of their diligence, dedication, and...
Alert Center: Peekskill investigating reports of shots fired
Police launched an investigation on Main Street near Lapore Park.
ALERT CENTER: 18-year-old reported missing from Hicksville
According to detectives, Justin Eng, was last seen leaving his Fox Place residence.
Alert Center: Two men plead guilty to making fake documents
The inspector general says Michael Williams, of Mamaroneck, and Pedro Vasquez, of the Bronx, put workers at risk of injury and death.
